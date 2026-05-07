Daredevil: Born Again Star Margarita Levieva Shares Revealing New BTS Photos - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again Star Margarita Levieva Shares Revealing New BTS Photos - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again star Margarita Leviera has taken to social media to share a revealing behind-the-scenes photo from the season 2 finale...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 07, 2026 07:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

This development has been hinted at since season 1, but the recent Daredevil: Born Again S2 finale saw the deeply troubled Dr. Heather Glenn don Muse's mask.

In the season 1 episode "Art for Art's Sake," the twisted serial killer known as Muse is revealed to be Bastian Cooper (Hunter Doohan), a patient of Glenn's. Cooper goes to see his therapist, and after painting her a clear picture (literally) of who he really is, ultimately takes her captive and begins to drain her blood before Daredevil intervenes.

After a brutal battle with the Man Without Fear, Muse turns his attention back to Heather, who winds up shooting her assailant dead. 

Some fans felt that Muse was "wasted" here, while others weren't fully on board with this depiction of the character in the first place. Muse's death did leave some questions heading into season 2, as we had been told to expect a "multi-season arc" for the villain.

Glenn went down a pretty dark road this season, and was haunted by frequent visions of the deceased murderer. In this week's episode, she finally put the mask on, and set photos have confirmed that she will fully adopt the Muse persona in season 3.

In the comics, Muse was an Inhuman whose spirit possessed the second incarnation of the villain, Morgan Whittier. Born Again has somewhat shied away from any overtly supernatural or magical elements (White Tiger's amulet, for example), so we don't expect Glenn to be literally guided by her former patient's ghost in the show.

Actress Margarita Levieva has now shared a behind-the-scenes look at "Lady Muse" via Instagram.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Set Photo Reveals Alternate Ending For [Spoiler]
Related:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Set Photo Reveals Alternate Ending For [Spoiler]
Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Rumor Reveals Marvel's Plans For The Defenders - Spoilers
Recommended For You:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Rumor Reveals Marvel's Plans For The Defenders - Spoilers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 5/7/2026, 7:08 PM
Revealing them Legs!
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/7/2026, 7:10 PM
Is she really any type of physical threat? I mean, they never alluded to her having any type of combat sports training or martial arts training.
I just feel like her new persona should be dispatched on the first meeting with ANY vigilante on this show.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/7/2026, 7:15 PM
She’s gonna kill people with her slaps and elementary psychiatric diagnoses

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder