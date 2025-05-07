DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Confirms Season 3 Plans And Teases Kingpin's Big Screen Future

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio has confirmed that there are already tentative plans for a third season of the Disney+ series, and addresses Mayor Fisk's big screen future in the MCU...

By JoshWilding - May 07, 2025 07:05 AM EST
Daredevil: Born Again season 1 underwent a major creative overhaul midway through production, with Dario Scardapane replacing original showrunners Chris Ord and Matt Corman. 

The pilot and final two episodes were completely reshot, while changes were made to all but the fifth instalment during post-production. Season 1 ended on a huge cliffhanger, setting the stage for a war between the Man Without Fear and Mayor Wilson Fisk. 

Talking to Awards Buzz, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio didn't tease what's to come in season 2 next year. Instead, he confirmed that there are already tentative plans for a third season, assuming fans respond positively to what comes next.

"If they let us do it, we have a plan," D'Onofrio revealed. "It is up to the fans to watch and to get excited. And it is up to us to please them and get the story right. We are looking forward in a big way."

There are many directions a third season of Daredevil: Born Again could head in. We'd be intrigued to see Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk both placed behind bars, an idea first explored during Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's Daredevil run. 

D'Onofrio was also asked about potentially bringing the Kingpin of Crime to the big screen. Speculation continues to run rampant that he and Charlie Cox will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day; however, the actor remains resolute in his belief that there's an issue with the rights to the villain. 

"I would love for them the rights thing figured out with Sony. I think that will eventually happen, I don't know when or how they're going about it, but I can't imagine that they won't figure out something. We'll see," he teased. 

Despite The Kingpin typically being considered a Daredevil villain, he made his debut in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man #50. That presumably gives Sony a say in how the villain is used on screen, but with the studio working hand-in-hand with Marvel Studios on Brand New Day, that's got to mean something, right?

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. You can watch the full interview with D'Onofrio in the player below.

DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/7/2025, 7:48 AM
Looks like Spidey is on his lap.

Tisk Tisk Mr. Fisk
Tidaltree
Tidaltree - 5/7/2025, 7:51 AM
So Rights still lying with Sony is to blame, we won't get a proper Spiderman vs. DD storyline. What a shame!
TMW1987ProudProWrestlingFan
TMW1987ProudProWrestlingFan - 5/7/2025, 8:02 AM
I absolutely HATE Sony with a passion & they usually suck with all their decisions.

However, I'm getting a slight feeling here they may be looking to play ball & actually work out some sort of deal to let Marvel Studios use Spider-Man in an episode or two of Daredevil & to let Kingpin be a villain in a Spider-Man movie.

Maybe not Brand New Day as I feel they're absolutely going the Multiverse route & Sony sees that as 'BIG'.

But I feel like Sony is ready to just see sense & be like, right, Kingpin in Spidey 5 or 6 & possibly introduce either Alistair Smythe & the Spider Slayers with him, or, finally give us the Sinister 6 hired by the Kingpin. If they were to go with either of those options, I see them bringing in Daredevil to help for either of those scenarios.

Or, I'm just having far too much hope in Sony here!
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/7/2025, 8:09 AM
Does Sony have anything on the dock for Spiderman related films besides the next live action film and the final Spiderverse? I'm not complaining if they don't (nothing they've put out has been worth it imo), but I'm just curious if they're planning anything.

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/7/2025, 8:16 AM
@JustAWaffle - If memory serves, they canceled every other project(not Verse or Spidey4) after Kraven’s failure.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2025, 8:10 AM
I have to say that as much as I like D’Onofrio’s Kingpin , I do hope he takes somewhat of a backseat post S2 so that more focus can be given to Matt’s other villains such as The Owl , Mister Fear etc.

I get that this version of Matt & Fisk are tied together moreso then even in the comics by being mirrors or 2 sides of the same coin for each other but the latter has already gotten a lot of screentime imo so it would best to switch it up just for the sake of freshness.

In regards to the films , I hope something is worked out with Sony since I only really want him in Spider Man tbh.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/7/2025, 8:15 AM
At least they can't take the Netflix show from us

