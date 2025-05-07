DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Confirms Season 3 Plans And Teases Kingpin's Big Screen Future

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 underwent a major creative overhaul midway through production, with Dario Scardapane replacing original showrunners Chris Ord and Matt Corman.

The pilot and final two episodes were completely reshot, while changes were made to all but the fifth instalment during post-production. Season 1 ended on a huge cliffhanger, setting the stage for a war between the Man Without Fear and Mayor Wilson Fisk.

Talking to Awards Buzz, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio didn't tease what's to come in season 2 next year. Instead, he confirmed that there are already tentative plans for a third season, assuming fans respond positively to what comes next.

"If they let us do it, we have a plan," D'Onofrio revealed. "It is up to the fans to watch and to get excited. And it is up to us to please them and get the story right. We are looking forward in a big way."

There are many directions a third season of Daredevil: Born Again could head in. We'd be intrigued to see Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk both placed behind bars, an idea first explored during Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's Daredevil run.

D'Onofrio was also asked about potentially bringing the Kingpin of Crime to the big screen. Speculation continues to run rampant that he and Charlie Cox will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day; however, the actor remains resolute in his belief that there's an issue with the rights to the villain.

"I would love for them the rights thing figured out with Sony. I think that will eventually happen, I don't know when or how they're going about it, but I can't imagine that they won't figure out something. We'll see," he teased.

Despite The Kingpin typically being considered a Daredevil villain, he made his debut in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man #50. That presumably gives Sony a say in how the villain is used on screen, but with the studio working hand-in-hand with Marvel Studios on Brand New Day, that's got to mean something, right?

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. You can watch the full interview with D'Onofrio in the player below.