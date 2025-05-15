DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stars Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio React To IRONHEART Trailer From Season 2 Set

Marvel Studios released the first trailer for the next MCU Disney+ series, Ironheart, yesterday, and while fans of the character seemed to like what they saw for the most part, the general response was... lukewarm.

Now, the studio has shared a video of Daredevil: Born Again stars Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk) and Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) reacting to the teaser from the set of the currently-shooting second season, and they like what they see (it's not as if they're going to slate it even if they didn't).

Interestingly, D'Onofrio mentions that they are "working with" Angela Barnes, who directed three episodes of Ironheart. Both actors are also in-costume, although Cox has his new black and red suit mostly covered up.

These in-house reaction videos are a smart way to build hype and get more eyes on the trailer, but some feel it's a bit of a "desperation" move by Marvel because they know they have a potential dud on their hands. We'd say it's far too early to come to that conclusion, but Ironheart probably does have its work cut out if it hopes to win over a lot of fans.

Check out the video below along with the Ironheart trailer and poster.

Marvel Television's all-new series #Ironheart launches with a 3-episode premiere June 24 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZGRhMf33fF — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) May 14, 2025

Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit so she can make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic.

“Riri is definitely in conversation with a street-level show like Daredevil,” Wakanda Forever director and Ironheart EP Ryan Coogler teases. “You’ve got characters trying — both heroes and villains — to make do with what they have. Then you combine that with cosmic Marvel, characters who would be at home in Doctor Strange or WandaVision. That [mix] of street-level Marvel and magical Marvel is a pretty crazy combination.”

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.