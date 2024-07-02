DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stars Reveal Role They Played In Honoring Netflix Series During Creative Overhaul

Daredevil: Born Again has undergone a great many changes since first being announced. Roughly half of the 9-episode series had been shot, only for Marvel Studios to decide it wasn't working and that the creative team had taken the Man Without Fear in the wrong direction.

A massive creative overhaul followed; it reportedly involved enlisting new writers and directors, bringing back more Daredevil cast members, dropping at least a couple of actors from the cast, and making sweeping alterations to the story.

Now, we've learned that Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio also had some input in reshaping the series.

"Marvel had been incredibly open-minded and willing to correct course, and incredibly supportive," Cox told fans at Fan Expo Boston 2024 (via Popverse). “Early on, we were trying something that was a bit different, and very quickly they were able to identify that wasn’t maybe working as well as it could’ve done."

"Where we are now, I think I can speak for both of us that we feel very happy," the actor concluded.

D'Onofrio went on to explain that neither of them forgot about how much fans care for the Netflix series and made sure to bring them up to Marvel Studios during the overhaul.

"The best thing about the situation is what Charlie just said about the bosses at Marvel, and also the fact that Charlie and I were a team. We just supported each other in everything that each other wanted, whether we were in the scene or not," he explained. "Whether it featured our characters, it didn’t matter."

"As a team, Charlie and I considered the story and the fans. Literally, I’m not shitting you. You guys, we considered you constantly and brought you up constantly."

Specific plot details haven't been revealed for Daredevil: Born Again, but we can piece together a rough idea from set photos and plot leaks. Matt Murdock will be defending White Tiger in court, The Kingpin is New York City Mayor (and cracking down on the vigilantes he hates so much), and The Punisher is targeting corrupt cops who have co-opted his logo.

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer. Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner.

It was recently confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March.