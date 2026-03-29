DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stars Reveal Wild Pitch for Foggy Nelson's Return and Netflix Restrictions

Original plans for Daredevil: Born Again reportedly called for Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson to die off-screen at the hands of the same corrupt cops in Hell's Kitchen who later murdered White Tiger.

Following a creative overhaul, Bullseye was added to the show and, at Vanessa Fisk's behest, ended the life of Matt Murdock's best friend. As the Man Without Fear battled Dex on the rooftops above, he heard Foggy's heartbeat slow and eventually stop.

Heading into Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, the hope was that Foggy would somehow be revealed as alive (instead, Elden Henson is only expected to appear in flashbacks). There's precedent for a resurrection on the page, including the time he was killed by the Hand and saved from Hell by the Man Without Fear.

Appearing at C2E2 this weekend, Charlie Cox was asked how he thinks Foggy could return in Daredevil: Born Again and joked, "I think Foggy should be resurrected by Elektra and then he takes over leadership of the Hand."

Well, the first part certainly received a warm response from fans in attendance...

Charlie Cox on what he thinks should happen with Foggy:



“I think Foggy should be ressurected by Elektra and then he takes over leadership of the Hand”🤨 pic.twitter.com/co6pee5Efa — Warling (@WarlingHD) March 28, 2026

Popverse was also on hand at the event and caught some insights from Cox on getting the invitation to officially join the MCU in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the Netflix shows are now considered canon, they were initially very separate, despite clearly being set in the same world.

"I feel like we felt a bit like a stepchild," the actor told fans. "We would reference stuff that happened in the movies, but not directly. Like, we couldn’t say Iron Man or the Hulk, but we could say 'the big green guy,' or 'the man with the iron hammer,' or whatever it was."

"What I remember also, and maybe I’m wrong in this, but I remember them explicitly saying, 'you will never cross over into that world from where you are,' like, you’re gonna stay in your basement," Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel added, before Cox reflected on a moment he believed might see the Defenders make their big screen debut (unfortunately, they didn't step out of a portal in Avengers: Endgame).

"I remember we came to set on Defenders one day, and [Robert Downey Jr.] has released something on Twitter. It was a fake poster, a mocked-up poster of an Avengers film that he just retweeted or whatever. But it had all of our names on it, and we were like, 'Does this mean something?'" Now very much part of the MCU, Cox said it feels "like we’ve been adopted."

Daredevil: Born Again was once set to be a completely clean break from Netflix's Daredevil, which goes some way in explaining the tonal shift we saw from the character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

However, it was during the show's creative overhaul that Marvel Television took notice of what fans wanted and instead pivoted to continuing the story that started way back in 2015. Jon Bernthal will make his big screen debut as The Punisher in this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and fans remain impatient to see Cox follow him.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.