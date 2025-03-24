DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN TV Spot Has Fans Pleading With Marvel To Go Back To Physical Helmets Instead Of Nanotech

If there's been one particularly annoying trope in superhero movies (since pretty much day one), it's that they always unmask our favourite superheroes. Ultimately, if a studio is going to spend big money on an A-List star, they'll want audiences to see their faces.

Marvel Studios has always given us a decent amount of masked action but typically can't resist showing off its lead stars when the final act rolls around. In recent years, that's been achieved through the use of nanotech helmets.

It all started with Iron Man, though Spider-Man soon got in on the action. Even Ant-Man ditched his traditional helmet in his last movie, with Sam Wilson doing the same for Captain America: Brave New World. At this point, it's verging on feeling lazy and fans have been vocal about not wanting this to become the norm in the MCU.

A new 15-second TV spot for Daredevil: Born Again has been released and it features a new shot of Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear putting on his 100% real, practical helmet. As Total Film first reported, fans on social media have quickly pointed out how much better this is than the nanotech alternative.

Cox has already dismissed the notion of donning a nanotech helmet, though Marvel Studios might struggle to resist taking him down that route, particularly if he appears in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

A practical helmet like this simply hits differently and looks a lot cooler on screen than a flash of CGI that explains why a character like Scott Lang is carrying a helmet around with them!

Check out this newly released Daredevil: Born Again promo in the video below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.