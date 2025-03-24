DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN TV Spot Has Fans Pleading With Marvel To Go Back To Physical Helmets Instead Of Nanotech

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN TV Spot Has Fans Pleading With Marvel To Go Back To Physical Helmets Instead Of Nanotech

A new TV spot for Daredevil: Born Again has been released showcasing Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock donning a practical helmet and it's stirred up the debate about Marvel Studios' continued use of nanotech.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 24, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

If there's been one particularly annoying trope in superhero movies (since pretty much day one), it's that they always unmask our favourite superheroes. Ultimately, if a studio is going to spend big money on an A-List star, they'll want audiences to see their faces. 

Marvel Studios has always given us a decent amount of masked action but typically can't resist showing off its lead stars when the final act rolls around. In recent years, that's been achieved through the use of nanotech helmets. 

It all started with Iron Man, though Spider-Man soon got in on the action. Even Ant-Man ditched his traditional helmet in his last movie, with Sam Wilson doing the same for Captain America: Brave New World. At this point, it's verging on feeling lazy and fans have been vocal about not wanting this to become the norm in the MCU. 

A new 15-second TV spot for Daredevil: Born Again has been released and it features a new shot of Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear putting on his 100% real, practical helmet. As Total Film first reported, fans on social media have quickly pointed out how much better this is than the nanotech alternative. 

Cox has already dismissed the notion of donning a nanotech helmet, though Marvel Studios might struggle to resist taking him down that route, particularly if he appears in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

A practical helmet like this simply hits differently and looks a lot cooler on screen than a flash of CGI that explains why a character like Scott Lang is carrying a helmet around with them!

Check out this newly released Daredevil: Born Again promo in the video below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

I Got Injured: DAREDEVIL Star Charlie Cox Reflects On Iconic Season 1 Hallway Fight Scene
Related:

"I Got Injured": DAREDEVIL Star Charlie Cox Reflects On Iconic Season 1 Hallway Fight Scene
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Video Reveals The Man Without Fear's New Costume - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Video Reveals The Man Without Fear's New Costume - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/24/2025, 11:12 AM
Yeah I only want Iron Man having nano tech, I'll accept Black Panther since they are technologically advanced in Wakanda.

Boo to anyone else
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/24/2025, 11:26 AM
@Wahhvacado - yeah but iron man only used that in during Extremis and later years... otherwise its been traditional helmet and suit.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/24/2025, 11:29 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - Agreed, I like the gradual build up to the nanotech as Stark upgraded his suit over the first 3 phases
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/24/2025, 11:36 AM
@Wahhvacado - down with nanotech!
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 3/24/2025, 11:38 AM
@Wahhvacado - you can buy it when a smartest person has it. but when every heroes has it now it looked so uninspiring predictable and not so special anymore.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/24/2025, 11:41 AM
@Wahhvacado - I really wasn't a fan of it at the beginning of infinity war. Kinda disappointed actually... So far the best / coolest Stark suit moment was Iron Man 2 race scene. Mark V
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/24/2025, 11:49 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - User Comment Image

I loved how it showed up personally!

The race scene was great!
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/24/2025, 12:16 PM
@Wahhvacado - lol ughhhh its the worst. just too much nano.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/24/2025, 11:13 AM
I hate how they always film it as though the helmet is the only thing he puts over his head... like we know he's got that little scuba hood too! But they don't dare show it! lol! It's like how never showed Batman putting on the make up before the cowl! that God Matt Reeve's didn't shy away from it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/24/2025, 11:16 AM
I don’t really have an issue with the nanotech helmets because if you have that resource available in the world , why not use it?.

However I think having a more physical one makes sense for the more street level side of the MCU where they don’t have that grand backing or tech available to them.

Anyway , nice cut at the end there with Matt & Daredevil (with a smile) turning around!!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/24/2025, 11:17 AM
...Idgaf.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/24/2025, 11:18 AM
It always bothered me that Bruce had to rip his cowl completely off in Batman Returns. Like... Does he do that in universe every time he takes off his cowl? Like his cowl is sealed on and the only way to remove it is to rip it off? Usually in comics cowls come off as easily as a hood. But also, I always thought the power rangers looked really cool holding their helmets at their hips in the command center, so what's the issue with holding the helmet?

Nano tech works for specific characters, but giving it to everyone is definitely lame.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/24/2025, 11:46 AM
@TheVandalore -

Batman Returns, interesting.

I interpret it as Bruce wanting to be dramatic.

He could pull the cowl off in one piece.

But he dramatically ripped it off like that to get Selina's attention.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/24/2025, 11:20 AM
I don’t really have an issue with the nanotech helmets because if you have that resource available in the world , why not use it?. Like I dont have an issue with Iron-Man and Black Panther. But Spider-man or Thor no. White Captain America no, Falcon Cap, yea, cause he flies a lot
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/24/2025, 11:27 AM
@HammerLegFoot - yeah

No nanotech mask for Spidey now atleast since there’s no Tony and no one knows who he is now…

I know Peters a genius but he doesn’t have the resources available for that anymore.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 3/24/2025, 11:33 AM
@HammerLegFoot - yeah and it became MCU curse since then. When everyone has it. Nobody seems special anymore. Even their suit became so sloppy and almost identical to the other.
NGFB
NGFB - 3/24/2025, 11:20 AM
Capes look cool too, but not great in a real fight.
grif
grif - 3/24/2025, 11:23 AM
only took people [frick]ing ten years!

shits been going on since what? starlords first appearance?

its all bad


the physical helmets look miles better. look at bp with the physical helmet then the transforming one.
AscendedExtra
AscendedExtra - 3/24/2025, 11:40 AM
The first nanotech mask in the MCU I remember seeing was Star-Lord's in GotG (2014)

At the time it was a novel idea, but I wholeheartedly agree it's been egregiously overused since then.
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/24/2025, 11:43 AM
I'd just be happy if Matt actually wore the damn DD suit for more than 2 minutes at a time......
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/24/2025, 12:08 PM
@ARegularCrab - had feeling daredevil won’t show up as much as Matt Murdock when was reading show be more focus on court not daredevil have not saw show I like your comment
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 3/24/2025, 11:45 AM
While we're on the subject, I'm pretty over and annoyed with cgi capes. They look dumb. Spawn is probably the only person who requires cgi for his cape.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/24/2025, 11:47 AM
Less energy thinking about nanotech helmets.

More energy on making the MCU flop so we can get a good MCU reboot.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/24/2025, 11:53 AM
Only Panther and Iron Man should be nano. Beside that, nothing will ever beat a physical helmet or mask being put on by a hero
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 3/24/2025, 11:55 AM
I misread the hell out of the Headline and thought DD had nanotech in the new show(still behind an episode). Whew.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/24/2025, 12:01 PM
Sounds like a you problem more than a them problem.
Nano tech works where it makes sense. Characters like DareDevil and Spiderman work with physical masks. Any character with a suit made by Stark or Wakanda it makes sense for them to have the nano tech. It works for Star Lord too because he got his tech from aliens.
skidz
skidz - 3/24/2025, 12:04 PM
With the exception of Spiderman not needing it AT ALL, there's a plausible explanation for every character who DOES use. Starks a billionaire genius who has to show off his fancy new toy. Captain America needs a flight helmet, where's he going to put it after he takes it off? Antman, again, where's he going to store it when he doesn't need it?
Starlord's using alien technology, that explanation takes care of itself. If there's a legitimately plausible reason for Daredevil to have, I'll go for it.
Steel86
Steel86 - 3/24/2025, 12:08 PM
Yep, this is a Kevin oversight. He looks over all of Marvel films and TV yet he's letting non Wakanda/ Ironman tech do the nano helmet crap. Like there was zero reason they were doing it in Thor: Love and Thunder but there was alot wrong with that movie, Lol.
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/24/2025, 12:10 PM
Nano tech is stupid lazy for marvel what works is Ironman and black panther daredevil not at all he’s lawyer blind poor lawyer doesn’t get paid well he can’t afford nano tech same with X-men Deadpool antman captain America those hero’s don’t need it how do we know it’s practical helmet he’s using ?si=NSIMST9IdwVAmVDX

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder