DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN TV Spot Reveals Action-Packed New Footage; Two-Episode Premiere Confirmed

A new TV spot for Daredevil: Born Again has found its way online today and it confirms the series is getting a two-episode premiere on March 4.

In this latest preview, the Man Without Fear sees plenty of action and it's revealed that the "Born Again" title comes from Muse's graffiti (which New York City's Mayor, Wilson Fisk, appears to have taken great interest in).

The original version of the series saw Matt Murdock give up being Daredevil, though we know that's changed since the overhaul. This Man Without Fear may have taken a step back from his vigilante activities, only for something to draw him out of the shadows...hence, "Born Again."

Another highlight in the preview includes a fantastic shot of the iconic skull logo on The Punisher's chest. We also see more of White Tiger and what appears to be a rooftop clash with Bullseye.

"I feel rejuvenated and lucky and blessed that I'm still being given the opportunity to play this character," Charlie Cox recently said. "You so rarely get to do such a varied palette of tasks as an actor. I get all of this cool stuff as a lawyer, I get emotional scenes with various love interests, and then I get to wear an awesome superhero costume and jump off rooftops."

"I love all of it. Normally, when you go into your tenth year playing a character, you're winding down, but we're going the other way," he continued. "It would be interesting to know what gives up first, Marvel's faith in us or our bodies!"

When it was put to him that Daredevil could perhaps lead The Avengers, Cox replied, "That would be awesome."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.