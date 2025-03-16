DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Will Reportedly Mention And Feature Appearance From An MCU Superhero - Possible SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again is set in a corner of the MCU that Marvel Studios has rarely explored. However, street-level superhero stories are something fans are eager to see more of, especially as the Avengers have largely dominated the screen since Iron Man's release in 2008.

Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear has already crossed paths with Peter Parker and teamed up with She-Hulk; according to a new report from TV Line, they won't necessarily be the last superheroes he meets.

In a Q&A, the ever-reliable Matt Webb Mitovich was asked if Daredevil: Born Again references any MCU movie characters.

"Whereas Wilson Fisk in Episode 2 alluded to 'a man who dresses in a spider outfit' (akin to how Netflix’s Jessica Jones would refer to, ugh, 'the big green guy' and 'the flag-waver')," he responded, "rest assured that a current MCU hero will be name-checked - as well as appear (in a manner of speaking) - during Season 1."

Who will it be? That remains to be seen, though we can tell you Mitovich is likely referring to the show's fifth episode. Without getting into spoilers, we'd caution against getting too excited.

Rumours continue to swirl about Daredevil's MCU future, with an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday looking likely. 'Ol Hornhead has never been overly keen on assembling alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes but Cox has earned a cameo in that franchise and fans want it to happen.

For now, Daredevil has his hands full dealing with Mayor Wilson Fisk and Cox is busy shooting Daredevil: Born Again season 2 in New York.

“We’re alone in the world, each of us.”



Marvel Television’s #DaredevilBornAgain is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hnznqUFZwG — Daredevil (@Daredevil) March 13, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.