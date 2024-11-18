DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Fired Head Writers Are Now Only Credited For A Single Season 1 Episode

Last October, the news broke that Marvel Studios had fired Daredevil: Born Again Head Writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman as part of a creative overhaul.

Directors hired to helm the remaining instalments of the 9-episode were also let go, and while some of the material shot will still be used, the idea was to take the Daredevil revival in a new creative direction.

Dario Scardapane was later tapped to serve as showrunner, with Moon Knight and Loki directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead brought on board to help right the ship.

Now, the Writers Guild of America website has revealed the official writing credits and Ord and Corman are only credited for the second episode. This suggests that most of their ideas were left on the cutting room floor and their contributions are now minimal at best. They will, however, still be named as executive producers.

Scardapane's name shows up quite a bit, a clear indication that, as new showrunner, he worked hard to get Daredevil: Born Again to where it needs to be.

Here's the full list of confirmed writing credits:

Episode 1.1 - Dario Scardapane

Episode 1.2 - Matt Corman & Chris Ord

Episode 1.3 - Jill Blankenship

Episode 1.4 - David Feige and Jesse Wigutow

Episode 1.5 - Grainne Godfree

Episode 1.6 - Thomas Wong

Episode 1.7 - Jill Blankenship

Episode 1.8 - Jesse Wigutow and Dario Scardapane

Episode 1.9 - Heather Bellson & Dario Scardapane

While Scardapane is best known for his work on The Punisher, he's also worked on Jack Ryan and The Bridge. Blankenship's credits include Arrow and Naomi, David Feige is a lawyer who most recently worked on For Life and Wigutow penned the upcoming Tron: Ares.

Godfree is a DC vet who wrote episodes of The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow (he also produced Secret Invasion) and Heather Bellson counts The Sandman and The Walking Dead among her credits.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.