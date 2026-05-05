Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 Finale May Set The Stage For A Dark MCU Team-Up - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 wraps up on a bleak note for Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, but it may have also quietly set the stage for one of the MCU's most dangerous teams yet.

While Fisk is alone on a beach and exiled from the city he loves, the Man Without Fear is behind bars. Fortunately, things wrap up a little more positively for Jessica Jones when she's reunited with Luke Cage.

Power Man had been forced to fight overseas at the behest of CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and her spook, Mr. Charles. A man with unbreakable skin is an obvious asset in a war zone, and Luke agreeing to go meant Jessica could stay at home with their daughter, Danielle.

In the closing moments of the episode, we learn Luke is free to come home because Mr. Charles has a replacement soldier: Bullseye.

Dex being flown overseas to fight on Val's behalf takes him off the board for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, but also sees the former FBI agent return to a government position, even if it is likely off the books.

Crucially, this sets the stage for Val to assemble a new team of Thunderbolts or even the Dark Avengers. In the comics, it was Norman Osborn who took charge of both teams, but it seems the CIA Director is being positioned to take his place, starting with the heroic New Avengers.

It won't be hard for Val to influence that team's roster, especially if some of them fall in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie. There are already rumours about the MCU getting a new Taskmaster, meaning that’s potentially two members already, and Mac Gargan's Venom could be the third, given that he's set to suit up as The Scorpion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Based on their role in the MCU so far, the Department of Damage Control could tie into whatever Val is up to, especially as they're collecting superpowered individuals in a maximum security prison (the last time we saw it, Simon Williams was breaking Trevor Slattery out in Wonder Man).

Even if assembling the Dark Avengers isn’t the endgame, this plane ride opens the door to Bullseye moving beyond Daredevil: Born Again. When and where he'll appear next is hard to say, but it might not be long before we see Dex squaring off with everyone from Spider-Man to Black Panther across the wider MCU.

What would you like to see from Bullseye in the MCU following Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 finale?