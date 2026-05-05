Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 Finale May Set The Stage For A Dark MCU Team-Up - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 Finale May Set The Stage For A Dark MCU Team-Up - Spoilers

In the closing moments of tonight's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale, a big Bullseye moment seemingly sets the stage for one of the darkest teams from the comics to assemble in the MCU.

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By JoshWilding - May 05, 2026 11:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 wraps up on a bleak note for Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, but it may have also quietly set the stage for one of the MCU's most dangerous teams yet.

While Fisk is alone on a beach and exiled from the city he loves, the Man Without Fear is behind bars. Fortunately, things wrap up a little more positively for Jessica Jones when she's reunited with Luke Cage.

Power Man had been forced to fight overseas at the behest of CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and her spook, Mr. Charles. A man with unbreakable skin is an obvious asset in a war zone, and Luke agreeing to go meant Jessica could stay at home with their daughter, Danielle.

In the closing moments of the episode, we learn Luke is free to come home because Mr. Charles has a replacement soldier: Bullseye.

Dex being flown overseas to fight on Val's behalf takes him off the board for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, but also sees the former FBI agent return to a government position, even if it is likely off the books. 

Crucially, this sets the stage for Val to assemble a new team of Thunderbolts or even the Dark Avengers. In the comics, it was Norman Osborn who took charge of both teams, but it seems the CIA Director is being positioned to take his place, starting with the heroic New Avengers. 

It won't be hard for Val to influence that team's roster, especially if some of them fall in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie. There are already rumours about the MCU getting a new Taskmaster, meaning that’s potentially two members already, and Mac Gargan's Venom could be the third, given that he's set to suit up as The Scorpion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Based on their role in the MCU so far, the Department of Damage Control could tie into whatever Val is up to, especially as they're collecting superpowered individuals in a maximum security prison (the last time we saw it, Simon Williams was breaking Trevor Slattery out in Wonder Man). 

Even if assembling the Dark Avengers isn’t the endgame, this plane ride opens the door to Bullseye moving beyond Daredevil: Born Again. When and where he'll appear next is hard to say, but it might not be long before we see Dex squaring off with everyone from Spider-Man to Black Panther across the wider MCU.

What would you like to see from Bullseye in the MCU following Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 finale?

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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NoobNoob
NoobNoob - 5/5/2026, 11:23 PM
Glad that they are openning this door to bullseye!... altho i dont know what is going to happen to this story with doomsday and secret wars
thobie1
thobie1 - 5/5/2026, 11:37 PM
Give that guy his own show, he's fantastic.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/5/2026, 11:51 PM
@thobie1 - I don’t know how a show of his would work but I’d watch it. His mannerisms is just insane
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 5/6/2026, 12:06 AM
Bullseye was the highlight of the season, every single scene with him was pure gold. I hope Marvel don’t just abandon his plot line like they do with 90% of the plot lines they introduce. I really wouldn’t be surprised if the next time we see Mr. Charles is 10 years from now in a random movie or if we don’t ever see him again lol

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