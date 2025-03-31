DAREDEVIL Season 1 Showrunner Says "Financial [Issues]" Limited Portrayal Of The Hero's Powers

When Daredevil premiered on Netflix in 2015, it did so to overwhelmingly positive reviews. Looking back now, the amount studios spend on streaming has changed massively, meaning it's easy enough to find fault with the series.

While there was plenty of costumed action, the show limited the Man Without Fear's powers, making what we saw from the hero in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law quite jarring (Marvel Studios dialled it back a little for Daredevil: Born Again but this Matt Murdock Variant swings through Hell's Kitchen and leaps from rooftop to rooftop).

Steven S. DeKnight was Daredevil season 1's showrunner and recently took to X to explain why Netflix's version of this character was a little more grounded and not able to accomplish the same feats as his MCU counterpart.

Unsurprisingly, it came down to money. DeKnight clearly hoped to do more with Daredevil's portrayal, but with one hand tied behind his back, it simply wasn't possible.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos recently reflected on the Marvel Television deal and didn't have many positives to share about his experiences with the previous regime; Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac Perlmutter held the pursestrings, and Jeph Loeb was tasked with overseeing the studio's output.

"By far, our Marvel deal [in 2013] was the biggest deal in the history of television. No one will ever touch it," he explained. "We committed to five original seasons of TV with no pilots, 13 expensive episodes for each show centered around one character. And then a crossover season. Ultimately, we learned a lot about the entertainment business on that deal."

"On our shows, we were dealing with the old Marvel television regime, which operated independently at Disney. And they were thrifty," he admitted. "And every time we wanted to make the shows bigger or better, we had to bang on them. Our incentives were not well aligned. We wanted to make great television; they wanted to make money. I thought we could make money with great television."

"You want to work with people whose incentives are aligned with yours. When people are producing for you, they’re trying to produce as cheaply as possible. My incentive is to make it as great as possible," Sarandos continued. "That’s a lesson that I take forever."

"As producers, whatever [Marvel] didn’t spend, they kept. So every time we wanted to add something to the show to make it better, it was a fistfight," he concluded.

10 years on, and Daredevil remains beloved among Marvel fans, so DeKnight doesn't need to beat himself up too much.

You can read the showrunner's comments in full below.

It’s purely a financial issue. On the Netflix show, we didn’t have the money to do this. If we had, we would have. https://t.co/u2sZDWHCaI — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 29, 2025 That’s not to say we didn’t have the money to make the show we wanted to make. It was tight, but it always is. Also it’s not a comment on Born Again. I haven’t had the chance to see it yet, but have loved the clips that I have. Looking forward to it. — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 30, 2025 Nah. No knocks at all. We did the show for a reasonable TV budget before things got crazy. https://t.co/izcLcxzJyZ — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 31, 2025 Unfortunately haven’t had the chance to watch it yet. Been tied up on the new Spartacus show. But excited to catch up soon as I have the chance. Can’t wait to see @vincentdonofrio and Charlie Cox back in action! https://t.co/JrBSZdKaBP — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 31, 2025

