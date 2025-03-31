DAREDEVIL Season 1 Showrunner Says "Financial [Issues]" Limited Portrayal Of The Hero's Powers

Steven S. DeKnight was the showrunner on Daredevil season 1 when the series debuted on Netflix, and he's now explained that finances are the main reason why the Man Without Fear's powers were limited.

By JoshWilding - Mar 31, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

When Daredevil premiered on Netflix in 2015, it did so to overwhelmingly positive reviews. Looking back now, the amount studios spend on streaming has changed massively, meaning it's easy enough to find fault with the series. 

While there was plenty of costumed action, the show limited the Man Without Fear's powers, making what we saw from the hero in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law quite jarring (Marvel Studios dialled it back a little for Daredevil: Born Again but this Matt Murdock Variant swings through Hell's Kitchen and leaps from rooftop to rooftop). 

Steven S. DeKnight was Daredevil season 1's showrunner and recently took to X to explain why Netflix's version of this character was a little more grounded and not able to accomplish the same feats as his MCU counterpart. 

Unsurprisingly, it came down to money. DeKnight clearly hoped to do more with Daredevil's portrayal, but with one hand tied behind his back, it simply wasn't possible.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos recently reflected on the Marvel Television deal and didn't have many positives to share about his experiences with the previous regime; Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac Perlmutter held the pursestrings, and Jeph Loeb was tasked with overseeing the studio's output.

"By far, our Marvel deal [in 2013] was the biggest deal in the history of television. No one will ever touch it," he explained. "We committed to five original seasons of TV with no pilots, 13 expensive episodes for each show centered around one character. And then a crossover season. Ultimately, we learned a lot about the entertainment business on that deal."

"On our shows, we were dealing with the old Marvel television regime, which operated independently at Disney. And they were thrifty," he admitted. "And every time we wanted to make the shows bigger or better, we had to bang on them. Our incentives were not well aligned. We wanted to make great television; they wanted to make money. I thought we could make money with great television."

"You want to work with people whose incentives are aligned with yours. When people are producing for you, they’re trying to produce as cheaply as possible. My incentive is to make it as great as possible," Sarandos continued. "That’s a lesson that I take forever."

"As producers, whatever [Marvel] didn’t spend, they kept. So every time we wanted to add something to the show to make it better, it was a fistfight," he concluded. 

10 years on, and Daredevil remains beloved among Marvel fans, so DeKnight doesn't need to beat himself up too much. 

You can read the showrunner's comments in full below. 

slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/31/2025, 9:41 AM
Stop explaining yourself to these nerds. The Netflix show has been the greatest Batman show I’ve ever seen.
kazuma
kazuma - 3/31/2025, 9:43 AM
I honestly believe they should've kept his powers limited. The few times he's done his crazy swining/acrobatics zhwv looked like shit.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/31/2025, 9:43 AM
It was fine just the way it is...This Newer MCU Daredevil is more "comic accurate" but its trade off overuse of CGI. I love CGI but man...There is a time and a place for it but people seem to want to use it ALL....the time...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/31/2025, 9:50 AM
@BlackStar25 - I feel like the CG hasn’t been overused

Yes , it’s more there then the Netflix show which barely used it if at all but it still has felt grounded & tangible enough like the previous show atleast to me.
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 3/31/2025, 9:51 AM
@BlackStar25 - Exactly. It feels that way with fan service through easter eggs too. Yes do it, but make it work. Sometimes I also feel like the built in comic nature of heroes being busy with own books outside of crossover is abused from a financial standpoint too. I don't expect every hero to show up for everything always, but provide context for it or against it too. It hit and miss in live action.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/31/2025, 10:37 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Maybe overused is the wrong term. Misused is probably better but I do disagree. This show does not feel as grounded and tangible as the previous show...at least too me anyway. Look no further than the Bullseye Vs Daredevil fight in episode 1. Hell...The last episode had a CGI Daredevil running though CGI rooftops. I just feel like there are things they could have easily have done practical but for whatever reason they decided not to.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/31/2025, 10:43 AM
@BlackStar25 - fair enough

Probably better way to put it imo is it’s as grounded or tangible as it can be now that it’s more firmly set within the MCU

Honestly will be interesting to see how much the show changes (or not) come S2 since they wouldn’t have to work with pre-existing footage or material or deal with an overhaul..

If it does I can see them doing more practical stuff given the current team was more in favor of being closer to the Netflix version
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/31/2025, 9:47 AM
Should have used your money wisely then. Shouldn't have made shit shows that 99.9% of people don't want. I would say they blew the budget on ironshite but I doubt she'll be in the suit very much
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 3/31/2025, 10:29 AM
@AllsNotGood - What does this have to do with what he said?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/31/2025, 10:34 AM
@EskimoJ -

You're just upset because someone called out the liberal lunacy.

All's has good points.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/31/2025, 9:59 AM
prefer what we got in netflix. real will always beat cgi models phucking each other on screen
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/31/2025, 10:04 AM
The limited budget forced them to get creative, now we have a dodgy videogame cutscene Daredevil doing 86% of the work that a regular stunt man could do.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/31/2025, 10:40 AM
@HashTagSwagg -

JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 3/31/2025, 10:09 AM
Now that he's back in the suit on Born Again, I need some more serious acrobatics from him. I want to see some peak olympic-level+ acrobatics. As he should be.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/31/2025, 10:12 AM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - that's how they portrayed him in She Hulk and I loved every minute of it
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/31/2025, 10:16 AM
I'm glad the Netflix show did not have the money for it. His physicality, the goofy CGI, all of it takes away from the foundation of what made the Netflix portrayal of the character interesting. We'd never have gotten the hallway fights where him and the antagonists get slowly exhausted over the cause of the fight if he was capable of the insane olympics-level+acrobatics that the Disney+ slop does.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 3/31/2025, 10:31 AM
Thread seems to agree that comic accuracy is not always the better choice.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/31/2025, 10:35 AM
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/31/2025, 10:39 AM
@EskimoJ - They also moan if it's not comic accuracy

They change their plates whenever it suits them
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/31/2025, 10:49 AM
@GodHercules20 -

Kind of like liberals' stances on diversity, representation, raceswapping, genderswapping, and sexualityswapping.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/31/2025, 10:33 AM
Makes sense since we all felt that was the case with not just DD but the other Netflix shows aswell…

Granted , the usual tv budget fit the more grounded vibe of the shows but it also hindered some more then others imo (coughIFcough) so I’m glad that’s no longer the case.

Born Again has a bit of a different feel then the Netflix show , not just due to the CG enhancement of the action scenes but the upgrade of both DD’s & Fisk’s abilities to an extent aswell which I can understand would be divisive for some but doesn’t really bother me too much personally.

Anyway , the show has been solid so far and I can’t wait to see the next 3 episodes!!.

GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/31/2025, 10:46 AM
Don't care about Daredevil but Iron Fist suffered the most with shitty budget

They turned him into diet Daredevil and a wimp instead of the living weapon
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/31/2025, 10:50 AM
@GodHercules20 -

It's important that White people can see themselves in top tier Marvel martial artists.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/31/2025, 10:47 AM
Iger and his cronies can blow billions on flops like The Little Mermaid's Mirror Universe, Lightsmear, Galactic Starppser, Peter Pan and Wendy, The Unmarvelous, Mortals, Craptain UnAmerican, and No White, Thunderdolts*, and PlastichePlastic heart, can't use an hour's worth of Disneyworld gift shops profits to make Daredevil better?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/31/2025, 11:08 AM
There needs to be a blend between real acrobatics and VFX to only punch it up if needed. Like when he swung down to tackle bullseye, we know that was a real stunt done due to the set videos that was polished with vfx.

The original show’s display of his athleticism and agility felt tangible. I’m all for seeing DD swinging though. But, I think stunt doubles can properly convey his super acrobatics just fine, with some support from vfx when needed; and never too much.

