DAREDEVIL Season 3 Rumored To Be In The Works Along With More Big Screen Appearances For The Hero

Daredevil: Born Again is fast approaching and we'd bet on Marvel Studios pulling out all the stops to build up hype for the revival ahead of the show's March 4 premiere.

In the meantime, it's no secret that season 2 begins production early next year, meaning the hero will get the 18 episodes promised when the series was first announced. As for what the Man Without Fear's future looks like, Spider-Man 4 rumours persist, and we now have an update from The Cosmic Circus.

According to the site, "There are already ideas being discussed for Daredevil post-Secret Wars not only for a third season but also his future inclusion in films." There's no word on what those movies will be, but we can discount at least one upcoming blockbuster.

The report later points out that we likely won't see Daredevil in Avengers: Doomsday because "given the way the first season ends, it’s going to be weird to cut him from what he’s doing so he can come fight in a Multiversal war, then put him back where he was."

Apparently, there are also rumblings about Jessica Henwick reprising her role in the MCU as Colleen Wing.

Other small screen updates from the site include the fact Tommy Maximoff's story is being saved for whatever comes next for Wiccan and Agatha Harkness with "the rumored Wiccan project and this Agatha All Along season 2" supposedly "one and the same."

Back to Daredevil: Born Again and Charlie Cox recently talked about keeping this series in line with Netflix's Daredevil. He told Entertainment Weekly, "The thing that we kept talking about was, this show has had the success that it’s had and has appealed to a very specific demographic because it's one of the few superhero shows that is so dark and sinister at times."

"Vincent and I both felt like if you lose that, you are at risk of losing the identity of our show. So we really pushed for the show to remain geared towards an older audience and not dumbed down to kind of capture a wider net of people," the actor continued. "I think in some ways it's even darker than a lot of the stuff we've done in the past."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.