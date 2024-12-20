DAREDEVIL Season 3 Rumored To Be In The Works Along With More Big Screen Appearances For The Hero

DAREDEVIL Season 3 Rumored To Be In The Works Along With More Big Screen Appearances For The Hero

According to a new report, Marvel Television is already planning Daredevil: Born Again season 3 with the Man Without Fear set to also appear in future MCU movies. Find more details after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 20, 2024 04:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Daredevil: Born Again is fast approaching and we'd bet on Marvel Studios pulling out all the stops to build up hype for the revival ahead of the show's March 4 premiere. 

In the meantime, it's no secret that season 2 begins production early next year, meaning the hero will get the 18 episodes promised when the series was first announced. As for what the Man Without Fear's future looks like, Spider-Man 4 rumours persist, and we now have an update from The Cosmic Circus

According to the site, "There are already ideas being discussed for Daredevil post-Secret Wars not only for a third season but also his future inclusion in films." There's no word on what those movies will be, but we can discount at least one upcoming blockbuster.

The report later points out that we likely won't see Daredevil in Avengers: Doomsday because "given the way the first season ends, it’s going to be weird to cut him from what he’s doing so he can come fight in a Multiversal war, then put him back where he was."

Apparently, there are also rumblings about Jessica Henwick reprising her role in the MCU as Colleen Wing.

Other small screen updates from the site include the fact Tommy Maximoff's story is being saved for whatever comes next for Wiccan and Agatha Harkness with "the rumored Wiccan project and this Agatha All Along season 2" supposedly "one and the same."

Back to Daredevil: Born Again and Charlie Cox recently talked about keeping this series in line with Netflix's Daredevil. He told Entertainment Weekly, "The thing that we kept talking about was, this show has had the success that it’s had and has appealed to a very specific demographic because it's one of the few superhero shows that is so dark and sinister at times."

"Vincent and I both felt like if you lose that, you are at risk of losing the identity of our show. So we really pushed for the show to remain geared towards an older audience and not dumbed down to kind of capture a wider net of people," the actor continued. "I think in some ways it's even darker than a lot of the stuff we've done in the past."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

DAREDEVIL: Charlie Cox Reveals How Close Season 4 Was To Happening At Netflix; New BORN AGAIN Details Revealed
Related:

DAREDEVIL: Charlie Cox Reveals How Close Season 4 Was To Happening At Netflix; New BORN AGAIN Details Revealed
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stills Reveal New Look At Man Without Fear As Krysten Ritter Talks JESSICA JONES Return
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stills Reveal New Look At Man Without Fear As Krysten Ritter Talks JESSICA JONES Return

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/20/2024, 4:10 PM
"given the way the first season ends, it’s going to be weird to cut him from what he’s doing so he can come fight in a Multiversal war, then put him back where he was."

This is a bullshit excuse....Daredevil was punching common thiefs in NY and next issue he was faceing modafocking Ultron alone in his own series.....gtfo

User Comment Image
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 12/20/2024, 4:22 PM
@Malatrova15 - Awesome cover
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/20/2024, 4:27 PM
@DrDReturns - Romita always delivers.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/20/2024, 4:12 PM
Literally no one wants Knull and Venom. We want Kingpin, Daredevil and Spidey, Punisher killing fetanyl dealers, Black Cat hooking next to Matt's Catholic Church. Give us the street level movie we deserve.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2024, 4:19 PM
@McMurdo - The Punisher deserves a series in my opinion. I would love to see his series bring in Nick Fury briefly as either an ally or an obstacle.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 12/20/2024, 4:22 PM
@McMurdo - "Punisher killing fetanyl dealers" My man!
A true war on drugs!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/20/2024, 4:23 PM
@SonOfAGif - Bernthal is that great and yes, if they have a great writers room make it a series. I'm tired of these great characters being put in a filing cabinet because idiots don't know what to do with them over there. We desperately need Born Again to be stellar dude. I just hope the production troubles made for something special when it is all said and done cuz that trailer was crazy great.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/20/2024, 4:28 PM
@McMurdo - so now Fentanyl dealers are bad guys? ...how about if you people stop using that stuff?...no one in the cartel countries put that in their bodies.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2024, 4:28 PM
@McMurdo - To be honest the MCU set up a great concept to explore within the confines of New York but I feel like the only series that truly explored an "MCU New York" has been Hawkeye. And while that show was kind of silly at times, The New York felt authentic. Daredevil Season 1 also captured that feel. But I felt like other entries that touched New York didn't feel genuine to it. That's why I hope Born Again knocks it out of the park because I want heroes to have a cohesive New York.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/20/2024, 4:30 PM
@SonOfAGif - Fury will likely chase Punisher publicly but low key help him kill some scum
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/20/2024, 4:32 PM
@SonOfAGif - Hawkeye had some great vibes. Prolly worth a rewatch. The opening sequence with the bell is a gag. And it's Christmas so....
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2024, 4:33 PM
@McMurdo - The shot of Peter swinging at the end of No Way Home above the tree was awesome. I wish Hawkeye could have had Spider-Man swing by for a quick cameo saying "Oh. Looks like the Avengers beat me to it" after seeing Hawkeye walk away from the battle or something. Just to feel more connected you know?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/20/2024, 4:33 PM
@Malatrova15 - nor China. It all comes from factories in China thru Mexico yet no one in China has a drug problem. The youth in China aren't nodding out on sidewalks. In the US, we just love getting high. It's an us problem that China is fully exploiting and with the state of the southern border, it's cash money.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/20/2024, 4:37 PM
@McMurdo - then is not a problem at all if yout hink about it, goverment has no business prohibiting drugs, choose your poisons , i just cant understand the massive larping the state puts on the "war on drugs" , but i hope Gunn's Superman can go to congress to make those silly gooses legalizing dope , because if he goes hunting cartel scum....well..those spawn a few dozens at the time every three seconds -
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/20/2024, 4:38 PM
@Malatrova15 - only Zach Snyder can end the cartels
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/20/2024, 4:40 PM
@McMurdo - He didn't have the balls to make Ray Fisher scream BOOOYAH
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 12/20/2024, 5:16 PM
@McMurdo - That was my big problem with the Netflix Punisher series. I don't want to see him fighting the government and military. I want to see him fighting the criminal scum of the streets. The Mafia. Drug dealers. Traffickers.

Netflix didn't really have him waging a war in crime. He was fighting his past involvement with the government. Which is a shame because it's a good show. They just needed to point his guns in the right direction.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 4:12 PM
Cool , the more Cox the better!!.

Also I do hope we see Jessica Henwick’s Colleen again since she and Tom Pehlprey’s Ward were the two best characters on the Netflix show imo.

User Comment Image

Hopefully this means if true that we can get Finn Jones back as Danny too since he deserves another shot imo.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2024, 4:18 PM
Spider-Man 4,5, and 6 need to have Fisk and Daredevil in each movie. That should be a Turf War trilogy with Fisk being the Thanos of it and the Sinister Six being the Black Order of it. Black Cat and Wraith also need to play a role in it.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/20/2024, 4:29 PM
@SonOfAGif - imagin it like thr Superman trailer, Spidey 4 trailer shows us a Fisk in power, a Bernthal on some alleyway crusade, Daredevil swinging off a church rooftop, shots of courtroom procedings, Black Cat helps Spidey out of a jam. Don't even explain is just set us right there in that world and let's go.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 12/20/2024, 4:32 PM
Marvel is going all-in on Daredevil. Perhaps the new MCU will be heavily focused on the X-Men and street-level characters, post-Secret Wars?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 4:35 PM
@JayLemle - I like that if it happens

I really hope they especially after DD start to lean more on the street level side since it’s always been my favorite corner of the Marvel universe
soberchimera
soberchimera - 12/20/2024, 4:35 PM
Bring on Mr. Fear.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 4:40 PM
I’m really interested to see how DD is beyond BA S1 I guess.

As much as I like D’Onofrio’s Kingpin , I would be interested to see other potential big bads explored like Mr Fear or The Owl (the latter who was gonna be one of if not the big bad of the original DD S4).

Muse is a good start though and probably the element I’m most excited for in the show as of now!!.

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/20/2024, 4:56 PM
2025

Daredevil: Born Again

2026

Dardevil: Dark Reign
Spiderman 4



Please make it happen Marvel
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 12/20/2024, 5:26 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder