How Does DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Compare To Netflix Series & Previous Disney+ Shows?

Daredevil: Born Again is now "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, but how does the Marvel TV revival's score compare to the original Netflix series and previous Disney+ Marvel shows?

By MarkCassidy - Mar 05, 2025 09:03 AM EST
The review embargo for Daredevil: Born Again lifted last night just as the first two episodes hit Disney+. A late embargo isn't always a great sign, but the full season has received a mostly positive response from critics.

We realize a lot (most?) of you don't pay much attention to reviews, but it is interesting to see how the overall verdict on Born Again compares to the Netflix show and its Disney+ predecessors.

Based on 62 reviews, Born Again is currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 84%. This puts the adult-orientated revival above the second season of the original Netflix series (81%), but below seasons 1 (99%) and 2 (97%).

As for the previous Disney+ MCU shows, Born Again is higher than the only "Rotten" project in the bunch (Secret Invasion), Echo (70%) and Loki season 2, and tied with Agatha All Along.

Loki season 1 (92%)

Loki season 2 (82%)

Ms. Marvel (98%)

Moon Knight (86%)

WandaVision (92%)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (85%)

Agatha All Along (84%)

Secret Invasion (53%)

Hawkeye (92%)

Though a few more reviews for Born Again are sure to be added, we're not sure now many critics got to see all nine episodes, so we don't expect to see much fluctuation on that score.

What did you think of the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again? If you're okay with spoilers, check out our spoiler recaps for "Heaven's Half Hour" and "Optics."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Admits Tragic Twist Was A Tough Pill To Swallow - SPOILERS
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/5/2025, 9:33 AM
Critical typo renders this article useless
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 3/5/2025, 9:35 AM
How much are you guys going to milk this?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/5/2025, 9:37 AM
@RegularPoochie - until the site is renamed Daredevil.com.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 3/5/2025, 9:38 AM
@MarkCassidy - lmfao!
RolandD
RolandD - 3/5/2025, 9:43 AM
@MarkCassidy - User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/5/2025, 9:57 AM
@MarkCassidy - LMAO! 😆
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/5/2025, 9:45 AM
All that effort to get foggy back only to kill him opening scene what the [frick] is that about
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 3/5/2025, 9:53 AM
@AllsNotGood - They are undermining everything that made Netflix's Daredevil great while disguising it as Fanservice.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/5/2025, 9:59 AM
@Webheaded225 - they felt like they had to make room for the new edition. How else do they explain why they did it
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/5/2025, 10:00 AM
@AllsNotGood - did it not feel somewhat forced too? Not only the plot point itself but also all of the acting within said scene. Karen still can't act. Foggy can't act (sorry, I'm too lazy to look up their real names this morning) and even Charlie kinda oversells it on the roof top. The scene didn't have the punch for me that it probably should have. They coulda gone harder.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/5/2025, 10:03 AM
@McMurdo - yeah it did. I just don't get it. I'm half way through episode one. Not a good start for me. No sense for me but we'll see how it plays out. They didn't even let him develop in the show before killing him off
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 3/5/2025, 9:46 AM
Didn't even get through the first episode. Awful CGI, heavy focus on the obviously fake blood and awful directing sort of killed the vibe for me. Somehow they manage it to make it incomprehensible for newcomers while not exactly continuing the original show. The way Foggy and Karen were completely sidelined, Wilson Fisk becoming Mayor out of nowhere (I dont think his Netflix version would even like to be Mayor, let alone have enough fame for people to somehow vote for him). Its a bit of a Frankenstein, between reboot, retcon of She Hulk Daredevil and sequel to the Daredevil show. TL.DR It's not very good.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/5/2025, 10:00 AM
@Webheaded225 - the fight choreography could have been done better
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/5/2025, 10:02 AM
@AllsNotGood - I dint think it's even in the same convo as season 1. I'm willing to wait for season 2 to let Scardapane cook creatively for an entire season without having to reshoot shit.
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 3/5/2025, 9:52 AM
So much focus on being edgy, violent, and straight up copying the Netflix Daredevil show, meanwhile direspecting all the supporting characters and giving them minimum screentime. Idk how you all keep swallowing D+ garbage.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/5/2025, 10:08 AM
@Webheaded225 - you….would have preferred they Disney-fied this and made it PG-13? No thank you.
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 3/5/2025, 11:01 AM
@MrDandy - No, but they could've managed the violence better. It just seems gratuitous and "edgy", while it all feels a bit forced and exagerated. The Netflix series always could manage it with ease, it felt dark andviolent without it ever feeling forced. This is just violence without any actual bite.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 3/5/2025, 9:56 AM
Lol she-hulk wasn't even in the list.
the1egend1ives
the1egend1ives - 3/5/2025, 10:05 AM
I'm no longer interested in what critics have to say. I only care about audience scores. I've seen enough evidence to know that critics are only interested in seeing Democrat bullet points get vomited on screen. Hence why Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Echo have such high scores.

The 95% audience score is enough to say the Marvel knocked it out of the park with Born Again.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/5/2025, 10:07 AM
This was a return to form while not feeling married to the Netflix style. A natural continuation. First couple episodes were great and Charlie and Vincent have not lost a step with these characters.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/5/2025, 10:25 AM
My Netflix series rewatch took a bit longer than expected. 3 episodes left in season three as of right now. Will check this out this weekend. Looking forward to it!
deamon
deamon - 3/5/2025, 10:41 AM
Ms. Marvel 98%, I have no questions.
Looking only at audience score.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/5/2025, 10:56 AM
@deamon - to be fair, most rotten tomatoes scores go only off the first two episodes for the season, and the first two episodes of MsMarvel were pretty good with a unique Scott Pilgrim flare….and then the show drove right off a cliff.

