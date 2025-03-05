How Does DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Compare To Netflix Series & Previous Disney+ Shows?

The review embargo for Daredevil: Born Again lifted last night just as the first two episodes hit Disney+. A late embargo isn't always a great sign, but the full season has received a mostly positive response from critics.

We realize a lot (most?) of you don't pay much attention to reviews, but it is interesting to see how the overall verdict on Born Again compares to the Netflix show and its Disney+ predecessors.

Based on 62 reviews, Born Again is currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 84%. This puts the adult-orientated revival above the second season of the original Netflix series (81%), but below seasons 1 (99%) and 2 (97%).

As for the previous Disney+ MCU shows, Born Again is higher than the only "Rotten" project in the bunch (Secret Invasion), Echo (70%) and Loki season 2, and tied with Agatha All Along.

Loki season 1 (92%)

Loki season 2 (82%)

Ms. Marvel (98%)

Moon Knight (86%)

WandaVision (92%)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (85%)

Agatha All Along (84%)

Secret Invasion (53%)

Hawkeye (92%)

Though a few more reviews for Born Again are sure to be added, we're not sure now many critics got to see all nine episodes, so we don't expect to see much fluctuation on that score.

What did you think of the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again? If you're okay with spoilers, check out our spoiler recaps for "Heaven's Half Hour" and "Optics."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.