Jessica Jones Returns In New Teaser For This Week's Episode Of Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Television confirmed that this week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will feature the return of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones with a promo image over the weekend, and the show's social media accounts have now released a new teaser for "Requiem" featuring the hard-drinking PI.

The promo shows Jones walking into a church (possibly the same location where the Man Without Fear and Bullseye were pinned down last week), while disparaging words from various characters from the Netflix series can be heard.

Spoilers ahead.

In the season premiere, we learned that "Jess" has been working with Page and Murdock behind the scenes, feeding them information about the Kingpin's criminal dealings. Without giving too much away, Jones decides to take a more active role in the war against Fisk and his forces when her daughter is put in danger.

The recent mid-season trailer also hinted that Jones' powers might be on the blink, which means she may not be able to provide the extra muscle Daredevil's crew desperately needs to face off against Fisk's AVTF.

As for the episode's title, last week's flashback-heavy installment concluded with Vanessa Fisk succumbing to the injury she sustained when Bullseye targeted her after her husband's boxing match.

Though Vanessa was complicit in the Kingpin's criminal schemes and in some ways every bit as ruthless as her husband, she did keep him from indulging in his worst impulses to at least some extent. With his beloved wife gone, will Fisk still care about maintaining his public mask of integrity?

During a recent interview with Variety, actress Ayelet Zurer confirmed that her character's death will send the Kingpin to a "whole new level of crazy."

“Personally, it was just a really gut-wrenching experience where I had to say goodbye to everything that we were working on in the last ten years. It was emotional.”

“Every person on the team had to call me directly to explain why — and how,” Zurer added. “They were often so emotional about it. But I really felt like it was important for the story, too. To have an explosion that sends Vincent’s character, Kingpin, to a whole new level of crazy.”

Hell’s Kitchen isn’t ready.



Jessica Jones returns in Marvel Television’s #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2. Stream a new episode tomorrow at 6PM PT, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/N0eist4Ilh — Daredevil (@Daredevil) April 20, 2026

The story of Wilson and Vanessa Fisk.



Stream Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again now on @DisneyPlus and don’t miss a new episode of #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2. pic.twitter.com/1cqixoHp3A — Daredevil (@Daredevil) April 20, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."