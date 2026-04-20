Jessica Jones Returns In New Teaser For This Week's Episode Of Daredevil: Born Again

Jessica Jones Returns In New Teaser For This Week's Episode Of Daredevil: Born Again

This week's sixth episode of Daredevil: Born Again will feature the official MCU debut of Jessica Jones, who appears in this new teaser promo...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 20, 2026 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Marvel Television confirmed that this week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will feature the return of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones with a promo image over the weekend, and the show's social media accounts have now released a new teaser for "Requiem" featuring the hard-drinking PI.

The promo shows Jones walking into a church (possibly the same location where the Man Without Fear and Bullseye were pinned down last week), while disparaging words from various characters from the Netflix series can be heard.

Spoilers ahead.

In the season premiere, we learned that "Jess" has been working with Page and Murdock behind the scenes, feeding them information about the Kingpin's criminal dealings. Without giving too much away, Jones decides to take a more active role in the war against Fisk and his forces when her daughter is put in danger.

The recent mid-season trailer also hinted that Jones' powers might be on the blink, which means she may not be able to provide the extra muscle Daredevil's crew desperately needs to face off against Fisk's AVTF.

As for the episode's title, last week's flashback-heavy installment concluded with Vanessa Fisk succumbing to the injury she sustained when Bullseye targeted her after her husband's boxing match.

Though Vanessa was complicit in the Kingpin's criminal schemes and in some ways every bit as ruthless as her husband, she did keep him from indulging in his worst impulses to at least some extent. With his beloved wife gone, will Fisk still care about maintaining his public mask of integrity?

During a recent interview with Variety, actress Ayelet Zurer confirmed that her character's death will send the Kingpin to a "whole new level of crazy."

“Personally, it was just a really gut-wrenching experience where I had to say goodbye to everything that we were working on in the last ten years. It was emotional.”

“Every person on the team had to call me directly to explain why — and how,” Zurer added. “They were often so emotional about it. But I really felt like it was important for the story, too. To have an explosion that sends Vincent’s character, Kingpin, to a whole new level of crazy.”

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/20/2026, 4:29 PM
Our girl is back. Jessica Jones and Yelena Belova would be a fun team up to see.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 4/20/2026, 4:43 PM
You probably see her number in the phone book and that's the full extent of it
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 4/20/2026, 4:43 PM
Why don't they have a spin off of all the women Luke Cage got pregnant....


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Spike101
Spike101 - 4/20/2026, 4:46 PM
I’m concerned that Marvel will have cleaned Jessica up too much for her to be fun anymore, but let’s see.

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