The DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Trailer Has Given Me Faith In A PUNISHER Disney+ Series

If you haven’t heard, a brand new trailer for the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again dropped this morning. Daredevil made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but has not had his own series or film since then. Finally, on March 4th, we will see the Man Without Fear in action once again.

The trailer that dropped this morning gave us a glimpse of what’s to come, and it looks fantastic. Daredevil and Kingpin at each other’s throats (or maybe working together) once again, Fisk is mayor of New York, Foggy, Karen, Vanessa, Bullseye, and the Punisher are back, and we’re introduced to Muse. On top of all that, there is a whole entire montage of Daredevil breaking people’s bones.

When Disney announced they were bringing Daredevil from the Netflix series into the MCU, then that they would be giving him his own series, my first thought, like many others, was, “Oh no, Daredevil is going to be a quipping PG-13 comedy.” That’s Disney’s brand, so that’s what I expected.

Boy was I wrong.

This trailer brought the violence. It is gritty, it is painful, it is bloody, and I love it. Absolutely, my number one concern was that it would essentially be a watered down version of the show I loved. That does not seem to be the case at all. Of course, it’s just a trailer, but the whole point of trailers is to show the audience what they’re signing up for when they tune in, and what they’re tuning into is assuredly lots of violence.

On top of making me excited for Daredevil: Born Again, this trailer has proven that Disney can make a violent, adult TV show in the wake of the Netflix series that were heartbreakingly canceled so long ago. Whether it’s a good series we’ll only know when it comes out, but it at least has a similar tone. After watching the trailer, it has me longing for a Punisher series as well.

If you haven’t watched The Punisher, stop what you’re doing and go binge both seasons. They are phenomenal television with incredible acting from Jon Bernthal. If you have watched The Punisher, you know how violent the show is. You probably also noticed the similarities in tone between the show and the trailer for Daredevil: Born Again.

Without a doubt, Marvel has plans to bring the Punisher back to the small screen. This new trailer has provided me with a measurement of faith in the movie and TV giant. As there are only nine episodes in Born Again’s first season and the Punisher is featured as a character, it is likely setting up a Disney+ series for the gun slinging anti hero. When this prospect was first introduced solely as an idea, I felt the same as I did about Daredevil under the umbrella as the MCU. I thought that Punisher was far too violent for an MCU adaptation to be true to the character, but, clearly, Marvel is going all in on the violence.

The question now is, what role will Punisher play in the story? Has he come to expose Kingpin’s corrupt dealings as mayor? Has he come to kill him and Daredevil wants him to work within the confines of the law? Is he hunting Muse, the new villain in the series? Or is it something unexpected? Without a doubt, Frank Castle will be getting his own Disney+ series soon, and I fully expect an announcement after Daredevil: Born Again releases all episodes or sooner.

