The Man Without Fear Brutalises Bullseye In First DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Critics TV Spot

Marvel Studios has just dropped the first critics TV spot for Daredevil: Born Again and it opens with the Man Without Fear laying waste to Bullseye during what looks to be the culmination of their fight.

From there, the footage should be mostly familiar to you. Some new snippets can be found throughout that and another promo shared by the studio today, though.

IGN recently spoke with Daredevil: Born Again directors Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead and the latter teased, "The entire season, [Matt], and also, in some ways, Fisk, is denying a part of their true selves. There's an extremely pivotal event that happens, that causes him to put [the Daredevil persona] away. And the event has to be huge."

"It has to be incredibly important because it's going to change a core piece of who he is," Moorhead continued. "And so, we wanted to make sure that we told that story right."

He'd go on to say that it was important we got "the feeling that you have in the very beginning of a warm hug, of seeing the characters we love back together, and seeing that they've evolved in some ways, and trying to get that out of the way. It was really important because it is called Born Again and we're going to blow all that apart. It is a new story."

The previous iteration of Daredevil: Born Again (WARNING: we're getting into spoiler territory here) reportedly opened with Foggy's death, possibly at the hands of regular criminals. Bullseye has since been added to the series, meaning the lawyer may still not be entirely safe.

Check out these new promos for the series in the players below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.