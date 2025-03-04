Vincent D'Onfrio Says BORN AGAIN Originally Had No Ties To DAREDEVIL; New Promo Art Showcases Matt's Suit

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio has confirmed that the revival was originally a completely clean break from Netflix's Daredevil. We also have new promo art and a Marvel Legends action figure.

By JoshWilding - Mar 04, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again was originally going to serve as a reboot for the Man Without Fear in the MCU. Hawkeye and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made that clear, as did the decision to recast Vanessa Fisk for the Disney+ revival. 

The creative overhaul changed things and the series will now serve as Daredevil season 4. It's also set to forge a new path for these characters in a world inhabited by other superheroes.

During a recent interview, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again was originally planned as a completely clean break without Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson.

"The way that we finally ended up doing it worked. It worked really well. It needed the connection to the Netflix show. It needed the other characters to come back. [It] needed all the familiar faces. The other iteration wouldn't have had that. It was a straight-up, 'Hey, forget what you just saw. This is what we're doing.'"

"That was tough for me to swallow. We felt emotional about not having the others back, you know, because our success in that show we believe, is not just because of us and the writing. We believe it's because of the whole cast. Elden and Deborah, those characters are theirs now. Nobody will ever play those characters as well as they did as far as I'm concerned."

You can hear the D'Onofrio's comments in full below. 

@ign Vincent D'onofrio explains what didn't work about the previous version of Daredevil: Born Again and why it needed a creative reboot #daredevil #daredevilbornagain #marvel #marvelstudios #mcu ♬ original sound - IGN

Another wave of Daredevil: Born Again promo art has also dropped ahead of tonight's two-episode premiere showcasing Matt Murdock's new superhero costume.

It's a big upgrade over both Daredevil and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, though it would arguably be perfect if it had "DD" written somewhere on the vigilante's chest. 

Hasbro has also shared a first look at its Daredevil: Born Again Marvel Legends figure. We'd imagine Hot Toys will be next to reveal its take on the Man Without Fear, so stay tuned for that the moment it drops. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/4/2025, 11:07 AM
Glad they righted the ship. Whoever decided it should be separate should be gone
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 3/4/2025, 11:11 AM
I'm SO getting that Marvel Legends Daredevil figure!

I missed on the original Netflix show's figures, so this is a dream come true for me.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 3/4/2025, 11:21 AM
This suit has really grown on me. I'm not even upset about the lack of the DD logo at this point.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2025, 11:35 AM
@comicfan100 - me neither

I honestly like also how bright red the suit seems to be in this aswell
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/4/2025, 11:21 AM
Really glad they decided to change course and embrace the Netflix show.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/4/2025, 11:24 AM
I'd like to see the batons configure into the walking stick this time around
elcapitan
elcapitan - 3/4/2025, 11:26 AM
9pm can’t come soon enough!
mountainman
mountainman - 3/4/2025, 11:29 AM
After how amazing the Netflix show was, especially with how strong it ended with season 3, not continuing that would have been a major mistake.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2025, 11:32 AM
I just find it strange that Feige specifically wanted Charlie & Vincent back as Matt and Fisk respectively and didn’t think that there would be any confusion from the audience if you do a completely seperate thing from the Netflix show?.

Apparently the reason for the overhaul necessarily wasn’t the material itself but the lack of context around who this Matt & Fisk were and whether the events of the original show were canon to them or not hence them leaning heavily into making the Netflix show canon which imo was the right move.

I mean , I personally do like seeing new takes so I wouldn’t mind them doing a completely seperate version of the character exclusive to the MCU but then don’t get Charlie or Vincent back but rather new actors so there’s no confusion because by doing the former it makes it seem like you are trying to have your cake & eat it too.

I’m a big fan of Feige but the guy does seem to have this strange inability to see certain characters not be played by the same actor which is frustrating.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/4/2025, 11:52 AM
Thank goodness Charlie and Vincent spoke up. 9pm let’s go!

