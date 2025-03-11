Vincent D'Onofrio Has Perfect Response To "Dumbass" Fan Who Says DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN "Ruined" The Kingpin

The great thing about social media is that it gives everyone a platform to share their thoughts. At the same time, giving everyone that opportunity isn't always the best idea.

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio recently celebrated the glowing reviews the series has received, only for one fan to reply by telling him, "It sucked actually and your character is pathetic and thoroughly ruined." They would know, right?

Unfortunately for them, they use "Dumbass" as their screen name (it's hardly a surprise they're hiding their real identity), allowing the Kingpin actor to reply, "Thanks for your support dumbass."

Wilson Fisk wins again.

Daredevil: Born Again has made some big changes to the villain. He's seemingly given up his criminal empire to "save" New York by becoming its Mayor. It's clear Fisk is up to something, though his focus is currently on outlawing vigilantes in the Big Apple.

"Fisk is on a journey," D'Onofrio recently told the Los Angeles Times. "He wants to expand his reach. He’s going to get more control, and it’s going to be dangerous. It’s not going to be good for anybody."

He added that Daredevil: Born Again's first season will "[remind audiences] how cunning [Fisk is] and how much of a team Vanessa and him make. There’s no stopping this guy. He’s a broken man with a lot of power; he’s not gonna stop."

D'Onofrio first played the Kingpin in 2015's Daredevil TV series and later made his MCU debut in Hawkeye before reprising the role in Echo. He's already confirmed for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 but likely won't appear in Spider-Man 4.

You can check out D'Onofrio's X exchange in the posts below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.