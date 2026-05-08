"We Didn't Do [It] Justice": Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Reveals Why Muse Will Return In Season 3

Heather Glenn was introduced as Matt Murdock's new love interest in Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again. The therapist also had a run-in with Muse, a serial killer and one of her patients, who quickly became obsessed with his doctor.

The Man Without Fear arrived in time to save Heather, who took matters into her own hands when she gunned Muse down and killed him.

The whole thing felt a little rushed, and it was hard to escape the feeling that there had been bigger plans for Muse pre-overhaul. At the very least, more therapy sessions were needed to better establish why the serial killer would target Heather.

In Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Heather begins to lose her mind and becomes increasingly obsessed with Muse. Season 3 set photos have confirmed that she'll don the villain's mask, which is a big change from the comics. In those, Heather battled alcoholism and eventually hanged herself.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Dario Scardapane explained why Heather is the MCU's new Muse:

"This was a weird one because it had to do with a plot line that we inherited, that I felt we didn't do justice to: the original Muse storyline in season 1. Because of what was filmed and what wasn't filmed and what we could use and not use, it didn't have the heft that I thought Muse deserved. But, again, we were limited by what we could shoot and what we had time and money for." "Then I was really, really interested in the psychologist who's dealing with trauma and is in this realm of Matt and Fisk. She has all these kinds of characters that are wearing masks. She's been brutalized by a vigilante. In her mind, she started to confuse serial killers with vigilantes and became a press mouthpiece for Fisk. What happens if she literally puts on that trauma, and that trauma solves a lot of her conflict? We talked to Margarita about that." "It seems supernatural if you watch the way it's progressing, and now we have a Muse that isn't just dropped in. Now you have the [character] development of, why would she become this thing? Why would she go to such a dark place? And I think you understand it. I don't think anybody's prepared exactly for where this is going, and that's still fun."

We don't know whether Muse will be Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's big bad, but it doesn't seem likely. Still, Heather's continued evolution is intriguing and should make for a compelling subplot while Matt is behind bars.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.