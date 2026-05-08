"We Didn't Do [It] Justice": Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Reveals Why Muse Will Return In Season 3

&quot;We Didn't Do [It] Justice&quot;: Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Reveals Why Muse Will Return In Season 3

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane has revealed why Muse is getting a second chance in the upcoming third season, and hints at a supernatural side to the masked villain.

News
By JoshWilding - May 08, 2026 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Heather Glenn was introduced as Matt Murdock's new love interest in Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again. The therapist also had a run-in with Muse, a serial killer and one of her patients, who quickly became obsessed with his doctor. 

The Man Without Fear arrived in time to save Heather, who took matters into her own hands when she gunned Muse down and killed him. 

The whole thing felt a little rushed, and it was hard to escape the feeling that there had been bigger plans for Muse pre-overhaul. At the very least, more therapy sessions were needed to better establish why the serial killer would target Heather. 

In Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Heather begins to lose her mind and becomes increasingly obsessed with Muse. Season 3 set photos have confirmed that she'll don the villain's mask, which is a big change from the comics. In those, Heather battled alcoholism and eventually hanged herself. 

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Dario Scardapane explained why Heather is the MCU's new Muse:

"This was a weird one because it had to do with a plot line that we inherited, that I felt we didn't do justice to: the original Muse storyline in season 1. Because of what was filmed and what wasn't filmed and what we could use and not use, it didn't have the heft that I thought Muse deserved. But, again, we were limited by what we could shoot and what we had time and money for."

"Then I was really, really interested in the psychologist who's dealing with trauma and is in this realm of Matt and Fisk. She has all these kinds of characters that are wearing masks. She's been brutalized by a vigilante. In her mind, she started to confuse serial killers with vigilantes and became a press mouthpiece for Fisk. What happens if she literally puts on that trauma, and that trauma solves a lot of her conflict? We talked to Margarita about that."

"It seems supernatural if you watch the way it's progressing, and now we have a Muse that isn't just dropped in. Now you have the [character] development of, why would she become this thing? Why would she go to such a dark place? And I think you understand it. I don't think anybody's prepared exactly for where this is going, and that's still fun."

We don't know whether Muse will be Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's big bad, but it doesn't seem likely. Still, Heather's continued evolution is intriguing and should make for a compelling subplot while Matt is behind bars.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/8/2026, 6:16 AM
So woman can have role
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/8/2026, 6:35 AM
@Malatrova15 -

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AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 5/8/2026, 7:17 AM
For as amazing as a character that DD is and his long history his bad guys kinda suck.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2026, 7:29 AM
I had a feeling that the S1 Muse storyline was a victim of the overhaul and going by Dario’s comments , that certainly seems to be the case unfortunately so I’m glad he’s trying to rectify it in accordance with the relatively grounded tone of the show rather then the comic version which is more supernatural in nature…

Heather being a therapist who had her own trauma that was then taken advantage of & corrupted by Fisk as she further slipped into her anti vigilante stance but then ultimately having that power taken away and now using the Muse identity to give herself the power and security she lost is an interesting & tragic arc for a character that seemed relatively well adjusted and likable at the beginning though it just shows much trauma can consume sadly.

Honestly, I wonder given her theory about masks and seeming hatred for vigilantes that she could start hunting them as the new Muse but we’ll see.

Anyway , I have enjoyed her descent into darkness and I think Margarita has played the character well so looking forward to seeing her & what she does in S3!!.

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