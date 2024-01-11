ECHO Deleted Scene Details Reveal Just How Much The MCU TV Series Changed During Post-Production - SPOILERS

A closer look at a deleted scene from Echo sheds new light on how the series changed over time, with this seemingly minor sequence changing everything we know about the latest Marvel Studios TV series...

By JoshWilding - Jan 11, 2024 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Echo

No matter whether you loved or loathed Echo, it probably didn't take you long to notice that the series was put through the wringer during post-production.

From a shoehorned-in recap of Maya Lopez's backstory to those oddly situated flashbacks featuring her ancestors, rumours of Marvel Studios cutting an entire episode now make sense (when Maya reunites with her cousin and grandfather, for example, it's clear that isn't the first time she shared the screen with them). 

We don't know whether Echo required extensive reshoots, but the second episode, for example, has seven credited writers. We'd bet on there being a lot of scenes which didn't survive the editing room and can only hope that Daredevil: Born Again - which is being completely overhauled despite several episodes having been shot - now fares a little better. 

Scooper @CanWeGetToast recently shared a screenshot from one of Echo's trailers, offering some insights into a major sequence which was deleted. 

"A scene where Uncle Henry was (safely) shot by Maya using Tuklo’s powers was actually filmed for ‘ECHO’ and was cut from the series," they explain. "Maya would’ve shot Henry to convince Kingpin that she was on his side, but Henry would’ve survived with the help of his mortician friend."

Not only does this mean that Echo was once planning to pretend she was on The Kingpin's side, but her powers were going to emerge much sooner. That suggests the entire finale was reworked...unless the idea was for Maya to return to New York with Fisk after their clash, taking his operation down from the inside. We'll likely never know...

We awarded Echo 3.5* in our review and concluded by saying, "Alaqua Cox is a triumph in Echo, a series which may have taken a beating in the editing room, but still manages to deliver a ferocious, culturally significant story which puts Maya Lopez on the map and ushers in a new era of MCU storytelling on TV."

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild IndianThe English), Graham Greene (1883Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower MoonStumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation DogsAmerican Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (HawkeyeGodfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

lazlodaytona - 1/11/2024, 11:49 AM


again...
Origame - 1/11/2024, 12:09 PM
@lazlodaytona - yes, an entire episode being cut leading to character interactions not being there, and everyone just acts like I should know everyone.

And people act like the writing is so good 🤣

And this is from Josh, who absolutely praised the writing.
JoesBrother - 1/11/2024, 12:53 PM
@Origame - because Josh is a pandering cuck who thinks by talking positively about a mediocre show that happens to be the best representation of Native people AND disabled people in the MCU he’s some powerful ally and not the bug eyed stuttering troll we all really know he is.
HammerLegFoot - 1/11/2024, 11:54 AM
I like Fisk in this. And I loved that quick fight scene with DD at the beginning. The way he pushed himself up off the floor when Maya kneed him in the face. Beautiful
RedFury - 1/11/2024, 11:57 AM
@HammerLegFoot - that choreography was beautiful for Daredevil. And the part you mention had me in awe. Whoever put that together has a really good grasp of what makes DD so badass.
Origame - 1/11/2024, 12:11 PM
@HammerLegFoot - the sad thing is, so many have unironically praised that fight I can't tell if you're serious or not.
RedFury - 1/11/2024, 12:24 PM
@Origame - you weren't a fan of that sequence?
TheLobster - 1/11/2024, 12:25 PM
@HammerLegFoot - Fisk was reduced to being an absolute bitch in this man what lol

Begging Maya to come home and then losing his shit like a toddler and saying [frick] it imma kill everyone because she didn’t? That’s just dumb.

Netflix’s Fisk was calculating and his outbursts felt earned/exciting. He wasn’t even threatening here. It’s all watered down man.
CerealKiller1 - 1/11/2024, 12:51 PM
@RedFury - He’ll get back to you when he’s checked some comment sections to find out what his opinion should be
UniqNo - 1/11/2024, 11:56 AM
Just got done today with the show. While it wasn't terrible. I felt it was kind of a pointless. It was good for native representation and also disability awareness etc, but i feel it would have been better had it not been a marvel show. Change a couple character names it would have been something better appreciated on FX or something. But I suppose it also wouldn't have gotten much exposure.
JustAWaffle - 1/11/2024, 12:42 PM
@UniqNo - just finished it myself. Pointless is the key word. It felt like a stepping stone to Born Again.

Was more of a slog to get through and the end credits scene was the main thing that got my attention.
noahthegrand - 1/11/2024, 12:02 PM
I really do like Kingpin in this. He's this terrible rage filled crime boss filled with unresolved childhood trauma who even when he tries to do the right thing like take care of a girl he sees as like a daughter to him he's still going to do it the only way he knows how to which is train her to be a weapon, murder her actual father, and make her run a gang in his criminal empire. It's honestly a great take on the Kingpin since he's been in Hawkeye and I did not like him there and this almost is the most personal we've gotten to him as a guy since Daredevil. Manipulative bastard father Kingpin is a new side to him we haven’t seen yet and brings out a type of emotion to him we haven’t seen in Daredevil.

If I do have complaints about the show itself I think the editing and pacing was lacking and the magic stuff could have meshed better with the more street level stuff. The plot overall is a simplistic one but the heart of this is the story in the performances and emotions and they work.
TheLobster - 1/11/2024, 12:28 PM
@noahthegrand - disliked Fisk in this. Just came off as a total bitch and lost all his threatening demeanor.

Netflix’s DD Fisk >>>>>>
SonOfAGif - 1/11/2024, 12:09 PM
Maya taking down a Fisk shell operation from the inside would have been a good plot for the series. Especially if Daredevil made multiple cameos such as fighting her or fighting henchmen. Or even Maya using Daredevil as a distraction of sorts during fight scenes. Imagine if Maya deliberately lures Daredevil to a warehouse that has too many henchmen and Daredevil starts wrecking them and Maya uses that as an opportunity to plant explodes inside to destroy the facility. Could have been cool.
Bucnastydathird - 1/11/2024, 12:19 PM
@SonOfAGif - yea that wud have been dope to see
DocSpock - 1/11/2024, 12:12 PM


I thought Kingpin & Echo were both great in it.

There were certainly production issues, but I really liked the show on balance. Certainly better than most of the sh!tty D+ shows we've had dumped on us.
HeWhoBeatsDames - 1/11/2024, 12:18 PM
We need an uncle Henry spinoff but first we need a biscuits one.
TheLobster - 1/11/2024, 12:29 PM
The more I think about this series the more I realize how much it sucks. That finale was [frick]ing AWFUL and this is just another mid Disney+ outing.

At this rate, Marvel is going to permanently damage their brand with all this Disney+ bullshit
ptick - 1/11/2024, 12:52 PM
This was another D+ outing that I moderately enjoyed and had some good ideas but wasn't as good as it seemed like it could have been.

Funniest thing to me was reading a social media reaction saying "Protect Biscuits at all costs" and me 100% assuming Biscuits was a dog or horse or something and it turns out he was a grown ass adult human.

