ECHO: Maya Lopez Hits The Road In New Look At Marvel Studios' First TV-MA Disney+ Series

A new still from Marvel Studios' Echo has been released showcasing Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez as she hits the road following the events of Hawkeye. Take a closer look at the MCU's first TV-MA series here...

Nov 23, 2023
Despite the fact Hawkeye received widespread acclaim from fans and critics, there are those who have long questioned the necessity of Maya Lopez being granted her own spin-off series with Echo

The first trailer for the TV-MA show changed a lot of minds, though, and not just because Daredevil and The Kingpin will have roles to play in this story. The darker, somewhat more violent tone, was welcomed; however, it still feels like that sneak peek barely scratched the surface of what's to come, especially as Maya is going to gain Phoenix-like superpowers during the course of the five-episode series. 

Today, a new look at Echo has been released courtesy of a still from the latest issue of Empire Magazine. Maya has left New York City and appears to be heading home, though what she'll find there remains to be seen. What we do know is that when all is said and done, the MCU will likely have a powerful new hero.

"The story dictated our approach," director Sydney Freeland recently explained. "Coming off Hawkeye, Maya is a villain, so tonally, we wanted to lean into that. I love the Netflix Daredevil. It’s great."

"We also very adamantly wanted to show that these people in our show bleed, they die, they get killed, and there are real consequences. It’s not the fate of the universe at stake because once you go that broad, you can lose sight a little bit. And so, that dictated the tone."

Take a closer look at this newly released still from Echo in the Tweet/X below.

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild IndianThe English), Graham Greene (1883Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower MoonStumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation DogsAmerican Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (HawkeyeGodfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10.

Gabimaru - 11/23/2023, 6:17 AM
I just couldn't see why we need her own tv series. other than "REPRESENTATION"
Urubrodi - 11/23/2023, 6:23 AM
@Gabimaru - Even if the show turns out to be actually good and has a compelling story, it's pretty obvious the reason it exists is representation. There is no way someone with the whole Marvel catalog at their disposal goes like "we need to prioritize Echo, Agatha and Iron Heart now, they are what the public wants, everyone else can wait"
dragon316 - 11/23/2023, 7:43 AM
@Gabimaru - Wanda , Loki have there’s all Wanda show she had fake kids want them back
Apophis71 - 11/23/2023, 11:05 AM
@Gabimaru - IT is a way to explore Kingpin more which they can't just do anytime anywhere outside of Daredevils show as the rights to the character is shared with Sony. For instance they cannot feature Kingin in anything based on stories and characters after 2011 other than those explicitly connected to DD and that would include having free reign to do stories related to his adopted daughter and him being behind the death of her father. There is also the whole issue that Marvel have not been exactly great in the comics with representation of Native Americans and exloring ther culture, Echo is one that works well to adapt as has a spirit quest story in print but also doesn't ONLY wear a potentialy questionable take on traditional costumes and has a more complex story going tween part of the NY mob to being a hero (and was the first Ronin before Hawkeye).

All that said there were articles and quote saying her show was initialy not planned but were so impressed with the new actor they wanted to give her a vehicle to expand the character in order to become a bigger part of the MCU instead of just a throwaway villain.
dagenspear - 11/23/2023, 12:27 PM
@Gabimaru - There's a lot of things we don't need, we didn't a Guardians movie, but it happen. What does it matter if not needed is made.
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 6:19 AM
This is one of those series I don’t intend to watch, unless the reviews are accurately good. I probably won’t watch if it’s described using words like “revolutionary” cause that won’t be genuine. This doesn’t look like it will be more than anything but average to good.
Mugens - 11/23/2023, 6:52 AM
@worcestershire - Personally I won't go by any reviews like Rotten Tomatoes, or only take them as something I have heard about but not to be relied on, especially coming from this increasingly toxic site, which I find unfortunate to no end these days. I'll give the show a chance myself and see if it will be worth further viewing when it does start showing. Agree with the use of the word "revolutionary" but then since so many shows like to use that word, it is also something I generally ignore. Seeing is believing. If I like it, I'll stick with it, if not I won't and move on with no hurt feelings.
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 7:01 AM
@Mugens - that’s goad man. Me personally, the premise and the show itself doesn’t excite me, that’s why I’ll wait for reactions.
RolandD - 11/23/2023, 8:38 AM
@worcestershire @Mugens - I have no idea what you mean by “this toxic site.” OK, that’s sarcasm just in case you don’t know. The trailer looks great and it is going to have Charlie Cox and Vincent Donofrio. It also sets up Daredevil:Born Again. Those are enough reasons for me to give this show a chance.
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 9:04 AM
@RolandD - hope you enjoy it
McMurdo - 11/23/2023, 9:39 AM
@worcestershire - I couldn't agree more. And the first episode would need to be a banger. And the show mostly needs to be Kingpin's for me to care. The actress playing Echo just feels inconsequential but perhaps that plays in her favor? Odds are against tho
Mugens - 11/23/2023, 10:30 AM
@RolandD - No worries. I understood the sarcasm. All's good...
cubichy - 11/23/2023, 7:09 AM
This show is totally irrelevant, doesn't need to be told, no one cares about a tertiary character anyway. I will not watch or support, mcu needs to dump this, along with Agatha. They needs stories around the core characters wich are the avengers, so many better stories to tell. Will be the least watched show on Disney +, what a waste. Stay in canon listen to fans.
Scarilian - 11/23/2023, 7:26 AM
@cubichy -
They should ditch everything except for Deadpool 3, Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

• Deadpool 3 sets-up the X-Men as a rival.
• Kang Dynasty ties up the Kang plotline, they can recast if needed
• Secret Wars brings the X-Men and Avengers together to face off against Superior Iron Man, wanting revenge for the events of Doctor Strange MoM.

Then you have a full reboot with Fantastic Four, Daredevil and Blade as your first three films.
McMurdo - 11/23/2023, 9:40 AM
@Scarilian - making IM the villain is a mistake. Otherwise I concur. Ditch everything else.
dagenspear - 11/23/2023, 12:25 PM
@cubichy - Could say that about Guardians. This isn't an argument against the show actually.
Scarilian - 11/23/2023, 7:23 AM
Disney themselves have no faith in this show, dumping it all at once on Disney+ in an effort to manipulate the watch time to pretend it wasn't a complete failure.

For people trying to claim the trailer was good, it's a massive misrepresentation of what the show is about. Good trailers don't mean the finished product will be good. Suicide Squad had a great trailer. Revenge of the Fallen had a great trailer.

With Disney themselves thinking its so bad they need to release it all at once what does that say about the quality when compared to what they made through all of Phase 4/5. Disney thinks this is the worst show they've made, that's why it's being shoved out because they know nobody is going to be waiting week on week to see this.
cubichy - 11/23/2023, 7:33 AM
@Scarilian - I fully agree, but secret wars was so bad, total dogshit, maybe both tied for deadlast.this is proof that no one is watching the house anymore at MCU, it's a volume thing and that's why the fans are rejecting it. Just like the marvels, all made up crap, that didn't need to be told, using secondary and tertiary characters. When will they learn??
McMurdo - 11/23/2023, 9:41 AM
@Scarilian - the Uber violence screams desperation.
dagenspear - 11/23/2023, 12:23 PM
@Scarilian - This is all assumption on intentions and goals.
marvel72 - 11/23/2023, 7:32 AM
All I think this show will have is that it's violent but that's it.

It was a troubled production and they are releasing all episodes at once, it sounds like they just want to get it out of the way.
McMurdo - 11/23/2023, 9:43 AM
@marvel72 - these idiots (Kevin) should be giving us a sequel to Werewolf by Night. That was great. And original for an MCU outting. They make the opposite ass end choices to greenlight post IW
J0HNS0N - 11/23/2023, 8:05 AM
There is not a better example in the MCU of something solely done for diversity's sake. They got a deaf, native american to play a deaf native american, it wasn't even important that she be an actress at all. That being said, if the writing is good and it adequately captures the tone and spirit of Daredevil, I'll be more than happy it exists. I'd rather have something well made about an "unimportant" character than vice versa. We'll see.
dagenspear - 11/23/2023, 12:22 PM
@J0HNS0N - They literally cast to character, not a real issue. I assume you don't want a race changed character?
Matchesz - 11/23/2023, 8:12 AM
They just be calling anyone a villain. The whole show you already know shes going to be a redeemable good guy cause shes native american, deaf, and a woman. Look at Taskmaster and Ghost, they really out here just writing the same strong independent woman character in different forms
dagenspear - 11/23/2023, 12:21 PM
@Matchesz - Quite the assumption.
Apophis71 - 11/23/2023, 1:05 PM
@Matchesz - Having issues with Taskmaster and Ghost I get, two of the villains that didn't work for me at all in MCU films and Antman and the wasp one of my bottom two of the entire franchise still alongside the second Thor film.

Echo in the comics was only briefly a villain against the man she was led to believe killed her father before redemption so although they switched DD for Hawkeye this is actualy true to source in regard to that even if not eactly identical trajectory. The bigger difference would be the rumor she will gain powers, faster than in the comics, through her spirit quest rather than the questionable Pheonix force storyline in the comics.
WakandanQueen - 11/23/2023, 8:49 AM
It's either "respect the fans and give us racially/comic book accurate casting, don't swap up our dear white (by default) characters with another race when there's plenty black/brown etc. characters already in the comics" or "ugh, why are they adapting this character, no one cares about them, give us the main event, this is only done for diversity" these days in CBM fandom and it's just sad.
McMurdo - 11/23/2023, 9:46 AM
@WakandanQueen - and you think people don't want a black Storm? A Catholic Kurt? An Asian Jubilee? Did people not want a recasted TChalla?


This disingenuous argument is bored and old.
Apophis71 - 11/23/2023, 10:32 AM
@McMurdo - Exactly how many female Native American characters are there for a show based in, you know, America? How many period Native American character that would make sense turning up in anything they have made thus far and/or would logicaly connect to anything else currently planned?

Bringing in the character who was the FIRST Ronin to deal with a story about Clint being Ronin was the perfect level character to be the first one Kate faced and a perfect vehicle to cameo Kingpin.

I get the why her own show to an extent but actualy taking time to explore Native American culture with her to transition to being a hero isn't a terrible idea with a lot of potential for good story telling alone. In the meantime it helps intro viewer more fully to DD and Kingpin prior to Born again so they can dive straight into whatever stories they are telling there.

Could they have just had her appear in Daredevils show, sure but then no exploration of her culture at all and the only Native American remains a villain more than likely. Her show could actualy help intro other Native American characters folk do want to see if not this one.
dagenspear - 11/23/2023, 12:20 PM
@WakandanQueen - Not accurate. I don't have, so far, much of an issue with this show.
dagenspear - 11/23/2023, 12:31 PM
@Apophis71 - Now here, in this thread, I'm seeing more negativity than what I think is necessary all by itself. Maybe the show won't be well constructed, but while I think it's their God-given free will to be skeptical on the quality, I find assuming it will be bad to be built on their own issues, when even they may think the trailer was strongly done.
Gmoney84 - 11/23/2023, 9:08 AM
Everyone just claim down. Let’s watch it first then pass judgement.
GhostDog - 11/23/2023, 9:30 AM
@Gmoney84 - that’s a wildly tall order for this site and the comment sections. You would think it’d be that easy.
RitoRevolto - 11/23/2023, 10:04 AM
Oh no, the bitches are bitching about non-white characters again. What ever shall we do? 😱

I like watching you idiots get high blood pressure over fictitious people lmao.
LordHarryLatts - 11/23/2023, 10:25 AM
I'm excited for this a little now...after Secret Invasion...how bad could it be?

