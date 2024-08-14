IRONHEART D23 Trailer Breakdown - Everything Revealed In The Surprisingly Supernatural Leaked Teaser

At D23, Marvel Studios shifted its focus to promoting upcoming Disney+ TV shows like Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart. We've already taken an in-depth look at the former's leaked trailer, but now it's Riri Williams' turn. Ironheart wrapped production two years ago and has seemingly sat on the shelf ever since. We don't know exactly why that is; it could be issues with production, lengthy VFX work, or an attempt to better spread out the MCU's streaming offerings. Now, though, all signs point to it being worth the wait. While the trailer has been officially released, we've taken an in-depth look at the footage to bring you a full breakdown and new details about where Ironheart's story goes next. That includes intel on her new suits, an unexpected plot twist, and The Hood's surprisingly supernatural role in proceedings. To learn more about what's to come in Ironheart, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. A Disappointing Homecoming In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri found herself in Wakanda after running afoul of Namor the Submariner. With the country's technology at her full disposal, she created an incredible suit of armour but had to leave it behind when she went home. The trailer kicks off with that scene before we catch up with Riri in Chicago. She's skipping classes at MIT and using their resources to work on a new suit after what she's telling people was an "internship abroad." While we don't anticipate seeing Ned and MJ at MIT, Jim Rash returns as his unnamed MIT professor after previously making a cameo appearance in Captain America: Civil War. Anyway, when all is said and done, Riri is expelled!



4. Creating A New A.I. Riri wishes to build "something undeniable" and is determined to build a suit of armour; we're hoping Ironheart will better establish why as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only briefly touched on her motivations. It's also revealed in this trailer that she's attempting to create an AI. In the comics, Riri was initially guided by an AI version of Tony Stark following his apparent demise; unfortunately, we don't anticipate Robert Downey Jr. showing up in this Disney+ series! However, Riri did eventually acquire her own AI which, after scanning and compositing her brainwaves and memories, took on the form of an aged-up Natalie, the hero's long-dead best friend who was killed when they were children in a shooting. She was then named the Neuro-Autonomous Technical Assistant & Laboratory Intelligence Entity (N.A.T.A.L.I.E.) and we do wonder whether Marvel Studios has something similar planned here.



3. An Unlikely Ally: The Hood The Hood was a C-List villain who comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis set out to turn into an A-Lister. Parker Robbins ended up being a major threat to The Avengers and eventually assembled a gang of supercriminals to try and take over the underworld. Before that, he'd stolen several magical artefacts which gave him formidable supernatural powers. Eventually, we learned that those were tied to Doctor Strange villain Dormammu. In the MCU, it's rumoured that he'll have made a deal with Mephisto, hopefully setting the stage for Ghost Rider's eventual debut. Back to this Ironheart trailer, though, and Parker is introduced as an ally to Riri. She needs money to accomplish her vision and he can give her the tools to do so. In exchange, she'll need to do some "questionable" (read: illegal) jobs for him, meaning she'll - at least briefly - break bad in the series. When we find The Hood here, all signs point to him being fairly early into his supervillain career.



2. A New Suit The leaked trailer for Ironheart isn't exactly HD (why do the people who record these things always seem to have ancient cell phones?), but we think there are at least a couple of different armours in the sneak peek. The first is that War Machine-like suit we spotted in set photos; it looks undeniably formidable and may speak to where Riri's head is when she falls under The Hood's spell. It's showcased blasting through Chicago and in a fun scene where she suits up to stop a truck that's about to hit her. Then, right at the very end of the teaser, it looks like Riri has donned a white suit more in line with the comics. For whatever reason, Marvel Studios isn't embracing the design above and we can't help but wonder if that's because it's being saved for the finale/future projects.

