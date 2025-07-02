IRONHEART Star Dominique Thorne Says Riri "Has Other Plans In Mind" After Finale's Shocking Debut - SPOILERS

Ironheart star Dominique Thorne has elaborated on what the future will likely hold in store for Riri Williams after that meeting with [SPOILER], while Anthony Ramos also has some thoughts on The Hood...

By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Ironheart ends with Riri Williams successfully defeating The Hood and making a literal deal with the devil when she encounters Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto. In return for her soul, Riri's dead best friend, Natalie, is brought back to the land of the living. 

They embrace in the show's final scene, but we learn that Riri's deal wasn't without a cost, as the same scars that nearly killed Parker Robbins are shown snaking up her arm. 

Talking to Deadline, Dominique Thorne weighed in with her thoughts on Ironheart's shocking conclusion. "She’s been making all these choices that she thinks other people will approve of. We finally get to the end, and she’s like, 'I’m going to do what I think is correct and see what happens then,' because clearly her trying to play both sides hasn’t been working for her."

As for what the future holds in store for Riri and Mephisto, Thorne doesn't believe that fateful conversation in the diner will be the last time her character crosses paths with the villain. 

"My gut is telling me that that is not the last we have seen of him, and I don’t think that is the last that we’ve seen of him in connection with Parker, and obviously, clearly not with Riri," she said. "I think Mephisto is probably in for a bit more of a headache than he bargained for with Miss Riri Williams. I think regardless of what Mephisto thinks is going to happen, Riri most certainly has other plans in mind."

Unless Ironheart is a huge hit for Disney+, we can't imagine season 2 is going to be a priority for Marvel Studios. The studio is looking to reduce its streaming output and focus more on street-level characters, leaving Riri's story to continue elsewhere (Midnight Sons, maybe).

Thorne expanded on what could come next in a separate conversation with Entertainment Weekly, saying she was "super excited" by Riri's apparent turn to the dark side as an agent of Mephisto. 

"I think it's so yummy that Riri doesn't have to walk the traditional hero path," the actor teased. "She has already crossed some lines and figured she'll handle the consequences on the other side. So what exactly is the scope? What's the scale of those consequences? And does she continue to resist? Does she continue to do the right thing or does she lean into the other part of her?"

"It just helped to reinforce what we've been seeing from Riri since Wakanda Forever, which is that she's not majorly committed to this superhero mantle," Thorne added. "That last moment brings it all home, boils it all down, and reiterates what we've been seeing since we've met Riri Williams, which is you have all this brilliance, you have all this potential, and you need to make a choice."

The post-credits scene also teases the idea of The Hood walking down a heroic path as an ally of Zelma Stanton and, potentially, the Sorcerer Supreme, Wong. For Anthony Ramos, it's exciting to think about what all this means for Parker Robbins moving forward.

"I love this role and I'd love to have the opportunity to do more with him. And to dive deeper into Parker and Mephisto's relationship and how his failure affects him. But also, does Riri go bad, all the way there, and by some miracle, does Parker have to stop her now? Does she become overcome by the magic, and is it going to take him to be like, 'Look what it did to me, don't let this do this to you.' That would be sick."

A new poster for Ironheart has also been released, which you can check out below.

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

"Ironheart soars when Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, and Lyric Ross are on screen," we wrote in our 3* review, "but a by-the-numbers story means the series falls short of reaching the same heights as Iron Man. Still, the finale is an undeniable must-see."

All episodes of Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+.

IRONHEART Head Writer Breaks Down [SPOILER]'s Debut And When That Cliffhanger Will Likely Be Addressed

Related:
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/2/2025, 12:19 PM
Are the numbers there to justify a season 2?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/2/2025, 12:23 PM
@HashTagSwagg - No. Nelson is not out yet but it didn't even chart on Luminate which reports earlier.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/2/2025, 12:23 PM
@HashTagSwagg - The numbers weren't there to justify a season one.

At best, I'm hoping they go off the rails and make her an awesome villain.

At worst- she'll be teaming up with Awkardfina & Trevor Slattery to make the "Kill-Me-Now" Crew.
Reginator
Reginator - 7/2/2025, 12:23 PM
@HashTagSwagg - its about the message, not profits
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/2/2025, 12:33 PM
@MrDandy - Damn, that's iconic
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 7/2/2025, 1:18 PM
@HashTagSwagg - yepp, after weeks of the media and fans on here insisting Ironheart was being unfairly “review bombed,” the numbers are now in — and they’re even worse than expected. According to Luminate’s official streaming ratings for June 20–26, the three-episode premiere of Ironheart failed to chart entirely. That’s right — Marvel’s newest Disney+ series didn’t even crack the top 10 for original streaming programs during its debut week.

A little-watched crime film called Mobland came in at the bottom in 10th place, with 260.8 million viewing minutes. That means all three episodes of Ironheart combined drew less than that number, putting its per-episode average under 86.9 million minutes. For a Marvel Studios project, that’s a devastating result — and a clear indication that the audience isn’t just tuning out… they’re gone.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/2/2025, 12:34 PM
4 comments and I can’t see em . I know what that means
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/2/2025, 12:42 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - Now up to 8, and yours is the only one I see. Our block lists are doing the work.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 7/2/2025, 1:01 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - User Comment Image

The Nerdiest Reich
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/2/2025, 1:06 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - It means we still love you.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/2/2025, 12:37 PM
Early retirement?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2025, 12:39 PM
That poster is sick!!.

Also I like that Riri is someone who might be more in the grey atleast for now and isn’t really a traditional hero given the choices she have made which imo have been understandable atleast.

People always complain about “Mary Sue’s” or certain female characters being too perfect and don’t make mistakes or learn anything but now those same ones are talking about Riri being flawed such as her killing John out of self defense and fear after he tried to kill her and how she’s undeserving of Stark’s legacy so to that I say…

User Comment Image

We are talking about Tony [frick]ing Stark who doesn’t have a no kill rule and would kill his enemies all the time and was himself a hugely flawed person so Riri is honestly more deserving of his legacy then anyone (which isn’t really the case with this version of the character but still)

Anyway i hope we see more of the show in the future or atleast characters like Riri , Zeke , Parker & Zelma again!!.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/2/2025, 12:44 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I could honestly do without more Parker, but that's just me. As for the rest, I'm right there with you.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2025, 12:47 PM
@Clintthahamster - to each their own

I enjoyed the character & Ramos’s performance but perhaps he did get lost in the shuffle at times.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/2/2025, 1:17 PM
@TheVisionary25 - It honestly probably comes down to his look. I hated his hair, and the hood never really felt like melded with his overall appearance. His performance was just fine.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 7/2/2025, 12:43 PM
I actually really enjoyed the show. The script had its issues but I enjoyed most of the characters and can’t wait for other characters to meet you-know-who.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/2/2025, 12:45 PM
@movieguy18 - It's the damndest thing, when people actually watch these shows, they enjoy them. How about that?
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 7/2/2025, 1:09 PM
@movieguy18 -
@Clintthahamster -
Maybe I need to start blocking people on this site lol I kept finding myself waiting for the show to justify itself for the haters so I could get 'em in the comments section...

After the slow start though I started to just be entertained by the show, and surprised by some of the directions it was going. I honestly feel like having a kinda generic setup works in the show's favor, the twists come out of left field and my expectations were sufficiently subverted.

Rewatched Black Panther II the other day and realized Riri doesn't get anything to work with in that otherwise great movie besides being the "well that just happened" character. She's fantastic in this show and I was repeatedly surprised by her acting in the scenes about her stepdad.

