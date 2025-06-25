IRONHEART's Audience Score Revealed - And How Its Rotten Tomatoes Score Compares To Similar MCU Titles

Critics have weighed in on Ironheart, but what are fans saying about Marvel's latest Disney+ series? We have an Audience Score, along with a closer look at how it compares to other MCU shows and movies.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2025 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

Ironheart premiered on Disney+ yesterday evening with three episodes, and the critical response has been mostly positive. As we write this, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follow-up has a solid 72% Rotten Tomatoes score based on 36 reviews. 

While it's considered a "Fresh" score, it's also on the lower end for a Marvel Studios/Television series. 72% places Ironheart in the same ballpark as Echo (70%) and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (79%), and above only the "Rotten" Secret Invasion (53%). 

The vast majority of MCU TV shows reside in the 80s, with Loki season 1 (92%), Hawkeye (92%), WandaVision (92%), and Ms. Marvel (98%) still the studio's best-reviewed live-action series. 

In terms of movies, Ironheart has the same score as Iron Man 2. That places it above the likes of Thor: The Dark World (67%) and The Incredible Hulk (68%) and beneath Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (73%) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (76%). Iron Man has 94%, while Iron Man 3 is rated 79%. 

As for the show's Audience Score, it sits at 71% on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter based on 500+ verdicts. That appears to suggest critics and fans are on the same page with Ironheart

Reviews have been mixed, with Variety writing, "Ironheart is a compelling story about the limitations of genius, whether to overcome a lack of money or bend laws of the universe like death. It’s also a lot of other stories at the same time, none of which is as focused or affecting." 

Empire agreed with that sentiment. "Despite some nice flourishes and big introductions, Riri — and Ironheart — still hasn’t taken full flight. If Season 2 does come, some serious upgrades are required." So did IGN, as the site noted, "Ironheart's solo outing proves a cynical addition to the MCU as science and magic collide in Chicago."

We echoed similar thoughts in our review: "Ironheart soars when Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, and Lyric Ross are on screen, but a by-the-numbers story means the series falls short of reaching the same heights as Iron Man. Still, the finale is an undeniable must-see."

Ironheart was produced at a time when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was spread thin, so learning that the series is somewhat lacking isn't hugely surprising. Still, 72% is a long way from "Rotten" territory, so it should still be worth a watch.  

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

The first three episodes of Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+.

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/25/2025, 5:39 AM
Surely Ironheart doesn't appear again?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 5:43 AM
It's being positive review bombed. So many people giving it 5 stars
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 6/25/2025, 5:49 AM
@AllsNotGood - In response to bieng negative review bombed. So many people giving 1 stars. I remember this happening with Ms. Marvel and Agatha receiving 1 star reviews...BEFORE THE SHOW WAS OUT. And then checking the individual episode ratings which were significantly higher with detailed info of the content of the shows.

Which confused me so I ended up watching the shows (which I thought looked bad based on the marketing), enjoyed them, and then realized what was actually going on.

As for this show; I haven't seen it yet, but I'll get right on that. I'm not expecting it to be that good since the only thing that really excites me is Ryan Coogler producing. But I'm js people had alreaedy decided they would hate it before its even out.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 6:11 AM
@HOTSHOT - the reason it's so high amongst viewers it's because it's being heavily positive review bombed.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/25/2025, 6:54 AM
@HOTSHOT - And other people already decided they were going to like it. So what? This is why, for the life of me, I'll never understand why anyone even cares about Rotten Tomatoes anymore.

It was a good idea at first, but now its just turned into a place where people leave untruthful reviews to hurt or help a show.

None of it even matters anymore.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 6:45 AM
Crime does pay for her it seems
clogan
clogan - 6/25/2025, 6:54 AM
Not my kinda show, but congrats to the team in the launch.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/25/2025, 9:53 AM
@clogan - You don't like shows based on comics? Why do you come to this website?
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 6/25/2025, 7:47 AM
Rotten Tomatoes is trash. At IMDB with 2k plus reviews it is at 5/10. That's an absolutely terrible score.
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 6/25/2025, 7:52 AM
Coincidentally, after I posted my comment an Ironheart commercial came on cable tv and you can now get Disney/Hulu for $2.99 a month for 4 months now lol
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/25/2025, 8:09 AM
71 better than fifty but scores and critics don’t make successful it’s people who watch it
Vigor
Vigor - 6/25/2025, 8:49 AM
I'm only midway theoufh episode 2 so im trying to avoid spoilers
But the MIT suit is soooo smooth
Its just a esthetically pleasing. Reminds me of Eva from WALL-E

It eas meant as a proof of concept for rescue missions. So it doesnt have weaponry. And its a bit slower than Starks suits. But it sure looks nice. Can't wait to see what some of her suits later in the season look like with actual weapons
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/25/2025, 8:53 AM
That's not a very good score, either way. But people are saying this is truly dreadful so it still seems kinda higher than it maybe should. Thunderbolts was decent but has an 88% score which also seems pretty high.

I don't think Disney are paying critics off or anything (like Warners used to) but I do think people want to give a good review more than a bad review these days. I've noticed it as a sort of trend amongst fans. I think people are sick of bad-mouthing the product. They want to love Marvel again (and cbms generally probably) and are therefore being overly generous with things like reviews.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/25/2025, 8:57 AM
Full disclosure: I haven't seen it myself yet. Too busy watching DC stuff right now. Getting hyped for Superman and Sandman. Ain't nobody got time for Ironheart.

But the fact that I haven't seen it is actually pretty condemning in and of itself. It's an MCU show and I'm just like 'Nah, it can wait'.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/25/2025, 10:02 AM
It has already dropped to 68% overnight. This show is the definition of mediocrity, I guarantee you audience reviews will not be in the positive by end of the week.

