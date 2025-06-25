IRONHEART's Audience Score Revealed - And How Its Rotten Tomatoes Score Compares To Similar MCU Titles

Ironheart premiered on Disney+ yesterday evening with three episodes, and the critical response has been mostly positive. As we write this, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follow-up has a solid 72% Rotten Tomatoes score based on 36 reviews.

While it's considered a "Fresh" score, it's also on the lower end for a Marvel Studios/Television series. 72% places Ironheart in the same ballpark as Echo (70%) and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (79%), and above only the "Rotten" Secret Invasion (53%).

The vast majority of MCU TV shows reside in the 80s, with Loki season 1 (92%), Hawkeye (92%), WandaVision (92%), and Ms. Marvel (98%) still the studio's best-reviewed live-action series.

In terms of movies, Ironheart has the same score as Iron Man 2. That places it above the likes of Thor: The Dark World (67%) and The Incredible Hulk (68%) and beneath Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (73%) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (76%). Iron Man has 94%, while Iron Man 3 is rated 79%.

As for the show's Audience Score, it sits at 71% on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter based on 500+ verdicts. That appears to suggest critics and fans are on the same page with Ironheart.

Reviews have been mixed, with Variety writing, "Ironheart is a compelling story about the limitations of genius, whether to overcome a lack of money or bend laws of the universe like death. It’s also a lot of other stories at the same time, none of which is as focused or affecting."

Empire agreed with that sentiment. "Despite some nice flourishes and big introductions, Riri — and Ironheart — still hasn’t taken full flight. If Season 2 does come, some serious upgrades are required." So did IGN, as the site noted, "Ironheart's solo outing proves a cynical addition to the MCU as science and magic collide in Chicago."

We echoed similar thoughts in our review: "Ironheart soars when Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, and Lyric Ross are on screen, but a by-the-numbers story means the series falls short of reaching the same heights as Iron Man. Still, the finale is an undeniable must-see."

Ironheart was produced at a time when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was spread thin, so learning that the series is somewhat lacking isn't hugely surprising. Still, 72% is a long way from "Rotten" territory, so it should still be worth a watch.

Riri has landed in Chicago. Who's watching Episode 1 of Marvel Television's #Ironheart on @DisneyPlus? 📺 pic.twitter.com/rR4S8Z9Hi4 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 25, 2025

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

The first three episodes of Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+.