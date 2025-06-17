Robert Downey Jr. Gives IRONHEART His Seal Of Approval While Wearing Doom-Themed AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Crew Hat

In a video recorded on the set of Avengers: Doomsday, Robert Downey Jr. has given Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos his seal of approval, but what's that on his crew hat? Doom, of course!

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 17, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

Ironheart is fast approaching, and with all six episodes sent out to critics, it won't be long before we get a better idea of what to expect from the show. Based on what we're hearing, it might surprise you. 

In the meantime, it's just earned a very prolific supporter in the MCU's original Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos appeared on Good Morning America to promote the series earlier today, where they were surprised by a message from the Oscar-winner. 

Decked out in an Avengers: Doomsday crew hat (cleverly turning the "wood" in "Pinewood" into "Doom," alongside what appears to be a comic book panel featuring Doctor Doom), Downey made it clear they have his full backing. 

"Ms. Thorne, I couldn't be happier than to be seeing you bring Riri Williams to life," he started. "But, the Hood has me nervous. Is the hood green? Please tell me Mr. Ramos is not replacing me as Dr. Doom via Parker Robbins. Is there something they're not telling me?"

"Long story short, Iron Man loves Ironheart," Downey concluded, making a heart symbol with his hands before signing off. Responding, Thorne said, "Ironheart loves Iron Man too," and praised the actor for being "so supportive" during her tenure as Riri Williams. That began way back in 2022 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"It's really been amazing because I come from a family that loves the MCU. My baby brother was born just a few months before Iron Man came out, it's been a family affair ever since then," Thorne added. "We have pictures of my baby brother being Iron Man and me being Iron Girl for Halloween, like, this goes so deep."

"So, shortly after we finished filming in Chicago is when I got the first phone call from [Downey Jr.]. He's been so sweet, through and through. So, the support, it means so much. It really does."

Ironheart wrapped shooting at the end of 2022, but with the VFX shown in trailers considerably better than in many MCU TV shows, there's a chance the series has spent much of that time in post-production. Thorne has strongly hinted that she'll return as Riri in Avengers: Doomsday, meaning she and Downey may yet get to share the screen.

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Ironheart's first three episodes premiere on Disney+ on June 24, 2025. A new TV spot has also been released, which you can see below Downey's message (and it's much heavier on magic than previous sneak peeks).

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/17/2025, 12:48 PM
Meh
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/17/2025, 12:51 PM
The seal of aproval of a one note actor ITS amazing
..
Hope he Is working in Doolittle 2 : Return of the Flop
newhire13
newhire13 - 6/17/2025, 12:55 PM
@Malatrova15 - Oh go F yourself, he won an Oscar for his last movie
Tidaltree
Tidaltree - 6/17/2025, 12:58 PM
@Malatrova15 - Then there was Natural Born Killers.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/17/2025, 1:09 PM
@newhire13 - AND Kanye Made Graduatión ...whats your point ?
Redking77
Redking77 - 6/17/2025, 1:16 PM
@Malatrova15 - And how many films & productions have you been in? Maybe watch some of his filmography before making such a ridiculous statement. I recommend you start with “Chaplin”, which was an Oscar worthy performance. A one note actor? This man is a frickin’ symphony.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/17/2025, 1:18 PM
@Malatrova15 - I really don't think 'Academy Award Winner' Robert Downey Jr. gives a frig what,....(**checks notes**).....oh wait,...it doesn't matter who you are, because you really don't matter.

I'm pretty sure Downey Jr. will find a way to console himself with his Oscar over the thought that a 'Malatrova15' thinks one movie he did that one time, flopped.
Especially when he has more Billion dollar grossing movies under his resume than most working actors.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/17/2025, 1:21 PM
@spr0cks - he doesnt even comes close to Sir Pablo LYLE or Jonathan "The HITman" Majors.

So please be c be ci be civ
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/17/2025, 1:38 PM
@Malatrova15 - Hey! You need to watch Due Date dammit! Call him a one trick pony after watching that MASTERPIECE!!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/17/2025, 12:57 PM
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/17/2025, 1:00 PM
What a Real Man Does NOT what all these Toxic Haters Post here at CBM website. Hello Haters Learn something from Robert Downey Jr.

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 6/17/2025, 1:34 PM
@AllsGood - Promoting your company’s products is neither a sign of a good or bad man. Just a man doing what his company wants him to do. Company’s marketing efforts are not inherently good. Celebrity endorsements of products are not inherently good. They just are. Many times they can be done without the celebrity having any personal association with the product they are endorsing.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/17/2025, 2:02 PM
@mountainman - IF you're a Fan of Marvel Studios Tony Starks, Iron-Man Be Iron-Man.

Walk the Talk here at CBM Website. Be Robert Downey Jr.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/17/2025, 1:01 PM
Omg, they're so desperate. I hope the 12 people who watch this enjoy. Go woke, have a stroke. Black people shouldn't have jobs.

Hope i covered everything.


Now that we got that out of the way, I'm hyped for next week.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2025, 1:07 PM
@MyCoolYoung - you forgot asking “who wants this”?.

Otherwise you’re covered
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/17/2025, 1:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 - how can I forget who asked for this? That’s a classic
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/17/2025, 1:12 PM
@TheVisionary25 - you watching first night?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/17/2025, 1:16 PM
@MyCoolYoung - One Thing you're NOT is Iron-Man or a Real Man.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/17/2025, 1:19 PM
@AllsGood - I'll never be Ironman, but I might take being a real boy, Pinocchio style.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2025, 1:22 PM
@MyCoolYoung - likely

If not then next day definitely
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/17/2025, 1:06 PM
It's amazing what a $79 Million paycheck will make you do.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/17/2025, 1:27 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - Can you Point to any Marvel Studios Iron-Man movie where he acts and talks like you?
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/17/2025, 1:31 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - Please, do tell. What WOULDN'T you do for a $79 million paycheck?
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/17/2025, 1:37 PM
@Patient2670 - talk about doing yeoman's work.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/17/2025, 1:07 PM
Marvel Studios Iron-Man would NEVER Approve or Condone all the Hate Post on this site. Time for CBM Haters to start acting like Tony Stark's Iron-Man.

BE IRON-MAN!

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/17/2025, 1:11 PM
paid actor does what he is paid to do
User Comment Image
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/17/2025, 1:17 PM
Translation: "Please watch our show so as not to embarrass ourselves yet again".
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/17/2025, 1:27 PM
Couldn't be happier..... are you sure?
DarthNihilus
DarthNihilus - 6/17/2025, 1:36 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2025, 1:54 PM
That’s pretty sweet!!.

Anyway , show seems fun imo so looking forward to it.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/17/2025, 1:57 PM
User Comment Image

WOW. RDJ supporting another MCU actor.... SOUND the Alarms

User Comment Image

Shocked, just shocked

