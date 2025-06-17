Robert Downey Jr. Gives IRONHEART His Seal Of Approval While Wearing Doom-Themed AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Crew Hat

Ironheart is fast approaching, and with all six episodes sent out to critics, it won't be long before we get a better idea of what to expect from the show. Based on what we're hearing, it might surprise you.

In the meantime, it's just earned a very prolific supporter in the MCU's original Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos appeared on Good Morning America to promote the series earlier today, where they were surprised by a message from the Oscar-winner.

Decked out in an Avengers: Doomsday crew hat (cleverly turning the "wood" in "Pinewood" into "Doom," alongside what appears to be a comic book panel featuring Doctor Doom), Downey made it clear they have his full backing.

"Ms. Thorne, I couldn't be happier than to be seeing you bring Riri Williams to life," he started. "But, the Hood has me nervous. Is the hood green? Please tell me Mr. Ramos is not replacing me as Dr. Doom via Parker Robbins. Is there something they're not telling me?"

"Long story short, Iron Man loves Ironheart," Downey concluded, making a heart symbol with his hands before signing off. Responding, Thorne said, "Ironheart loves Iron Man too," and praised the actor for being "so supportive" during her tenure as Riri Williams. That began way back in 2022 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"It's really been amazing because I come from a family that loves the MCU. My baby brother was born just a few months before Iron Man came out, it's been a family affair ever since then," Thorne added. "We have pictures of my baby brother being Iron Man and me being Iron Girl for Halloween, like, this goes so deep."

"So, shortly after we finished filming in Chicago is when I got the first phone call from [Downey Jr.]. He's been so sweet, through and through. So, the support, it means so much. It really does."

Ironheart wrapped shooting at the end of 2022, but with the VFX shown in trailers considerably better than in many MCU TV shows, there's a chance the series has spent much of that time in post-production. Thorne has strongly hinted that she'll return as Riri in Avengers: Doomsday, meaning she and Downey may yet get to share the screen.

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Ironheart's first three episodes premiere on Disney+ on June 24, 2025. A new TV spot has also been released, which you can see below Downey's message (and it's much heavier on magic than previous sneak peeks).