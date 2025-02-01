RUMOR: Some Intriguing New Details About The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Mephisto Have Been Revealed

Concept art allegedly from Ironheart first did the rounds on social media in late 2022. The supposed leak contained three different designs for Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen's take on Mephisto, all of which were very punk rock.

We'd later get an artist's impression with something of a Lobo feel to it, though Gene Simmons and Kiss were clearly the main sources of inspiration for the MCU's devil.

That Satanic Panic era of rock musicians often took their inspiration from devilish imagery, and it was fun to think Cohen's demon could be the basis for them in the MCU...or is perhaps just a fan of their music. Ultimately, real or fake, it did look like the sort of transformation the British actor would want to undergo rather than just portraying a stereotypical devil.

While Cohen's Mephisto is expected to be the one pulling The Hood's strings in Ironheart, there have been rumblings about the villain also factoring into Thunderbolts* (perhaps as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's ally), Spider-Man 4, and even Avengers: Doomsday.

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has shared an intriguing update by taking to X to say, "Curious if they'll keep that line in [Ironheart]: "There may be many devils, but I am their king."

Not only does this hint at Mephisto's role in the wider MCU but it's a badass line which points to him being set up as one of this shared world's new big bads (we have to believe Mephisto will be key in the eventual and long-overdue introduction of Ghost Rider).

Last year, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy elaborated on comments from Ryan Reynolds that Jordan Peele was eyed to play a "high-ranking TVA bureaucrat villain" very early on in the writing process. Mephisto was also under consideration, though the filmmaker didn't elaborate on why he didn't make the cut.

"I don't remember if that was Jordan's character, but I do remember in some early versions...again, our offices are littered with ripped-up beat sheets that didn't quite feel right," Levy revealed. "I know Mephisto was in some of those."

A sadistic and dangerous villain, Mephisto is a powerful demon who resides in a Hell-like dimension where he often manipulates what's happening elsewhere for his own gain. He also steals souls, and in the comics, is responsible for Peter Parker and Mary Jane's marriage coming to an end.

Do you think we'll see Mephisto in Ironheart and beyond? The series is currently scheduled to finally premiere on Disney+ this June.