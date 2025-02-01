RUMOR: Some Intriguing New Details About The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Mephisto Have Been Revealed

Rumours continue to swirl that Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto will make his MCU debut in Ironheart, and a new piece of dialogue supposedly lifted from the series may offer a better idea of what to expect...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 01, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

Concept art allegedly from Ironheart first did the rounds on social media in late 2022. The supposed leak contained three different designs for Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen's take on Mephisto, all of which were very punk rock. 

We'd later get an artist's impression with something of a Lobo feel to it, though Gene Simmons and Kiss were clearly the main sources of inspiration for the MCU's devil. 

That Satanic Panic era of rock musicians often took their inspiration from devilish imagery, and it was fun to think Cohen's demon could be the basis for them in the MCU...or is perhaps just a fan of their music. Ultimately, real or fake, it did look like the sort of transformation the British actor would want to undergo rather than just portraying a stereotypical devil. 

While Cohen's Mephisto is expected to be the one pulling The Hood's strings in Ironheart, there have been rumblings about the villain also factoring into Thunderbolts* (perhaps as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's ally), Spider-Man 4, and even Avengers: Doomsday

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has shared an intriguing update by taking to X to say, "Curious if they'll keep that line in [Ironheart]: "There may be many devils, but I am their king."

Not only does this hint at Mephisto's role in the wider MCU but it's a badass line which points to him being set up as one of this shared world's new big bads (we have to believe Mephisto will be key in the eventual and long-overdue introduction of Ghost Rider). 

Last year, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy elaborated on comments from Ryan Reynolds that Jordan Peele was eyed to play a "high-ranking TVA bureaucrat villain" very early on in the writing process. Mephisto was also under consideration, though the filmmaker didn't elaborate on why he didn't make the cut. 

"I don't remember if that was Jordan's character, but I do remember in some early versions...again, our offices are littered with ripped-up beat sheets that didn't quite feel right," Levy revealed. "I know Mephisto was in some of those."

A sadistic and dangerous villain, Mephisto is a powerful demon who resides in a Hell-like dimension where he often manipulates what's happening elsewhere for his own gain. He also steals souls, and in the comics, is responsible for Peter Parker and Mary Jane's marriage coming to an end.

Do you think we'll see Mephisto in Ironheart and beyond? The series is currently scheduled to finally premiere on Disney+ this June.

IRONHEART: A New Look At Riri Williams And Her Formidable Suit Of Iron Man Armor Has Been Revealed
tmp3 - 2/1/2025, 10:59 AM
To anyone who’s read the comics - is this Mephisto meant to be the same one from Faust? Or is it just an “inspired by” thing, like Ahab in the X-Men comics
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/1/2025, 11:04 AM
@tmp3 - Its More of a cosmic Entity than a demon
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/1/2025, 11:12 AM
@Malatrova15 -

Demons are cosmic entities.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/1/2025, 11:34 AM
@tmp3 - The character first appeared in Silver Surfer #3 (December 1968), and was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema and based on Mephistopheles: a demon character from the Faust legend, who has sometimes been referred to as Mephisto.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/1/2025, 11:45 AM
@tmp3 - rules a pocket dimension that looks like hell, makes bargains... essentially the same dude
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/1/2025, 11:00 AM
I want the darker side of Marvel to show in the MCU but I really am not interested in Ironheart
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/1/2025, 11:13 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -

Why aren't you interested in Ironheart?

We've had the darker side of the MCU, like with Agatha All Along.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/1/2025, 11:01 AM
This has been a meme since Wandavision
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/1/2025, 11:19 AM
@bobevanz - There WAS a very good reason why everyone aware of the comic story it was based on expected ties to Mephisto in WandaVision cos in the source there was a latter retcon that he was behind the creation of the twins, just sayin :D
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/1/2025, 11:03 AM
Just cast this Erivo Green Woman and paint her red
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/1/2025, 11:09 AM
Mephisto and a hero could be near a TV that is playing the Academy Awards.

Mephisto says half the people there signed contracts with him.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/1/2025, 11:10 AM
I honestly forget this show is even coming out. Ironheart is one of the most boring new gen characters Marvel has created.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/1/2025, 11:17 AM
Aw, Ironheart will debut in time for Juneteenth. It will be removed for a tax write off in time for Kwanzaa.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/1/2025, 11:26 AM
If true then that’s a great line so hope it sticks!!.

Also clarifies for the future if need be aswell if we see other versions of beings labeling themselves or been described as “the devil” that they aren’t the THE “ actual one” considering even in the comics , there are the Hell Lords & such…

There’s even a Lucifer in Marvel comics so you would assume he would be the Devil.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/1/2025, 11:28 AM
So they're cancelling all the Neil Gaiman shows but we still get Borat as Mephisto?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/1/2025, 11:30 AM
Crazy if Mephisto is actually some sort of ally of Valentina. But considering she's willing to have such a wild care like Sentry in the Thunderbolts it would "make sense" in a way.

And I hope that quote is true and sticks around Ironheart.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 2/1/2025, 11:38 AM
Ironheart doesn't look interesting to me at all. Probably skipping this

