Ryan Coogler On How IRONHEART Could Connect To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

Ryan Coogler On How IRONHEART Could Connect To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

Ironheart executive producer Ryan Coogler has explained how the "spectral magic tech" utilized by Riri Williams in the series could connect to Avengers: Doomsday...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 24, 2025 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

Marvel's latest Disney+ series, Ironheart, is set to hit the streamer later tonight with a three-episode premiere, and while the show is fairly small-scale and self-contained in many ways, it does introduce a new concept that is sure to have a major impact on the MCU going forward.

Though this has already been revealed in the trailers and various interviews, mild spoilers follow.

Through her dealings with The Hood (Anthony Ramos), Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is able to create a suit of armor that combines Stark-inspired tech with powerful spectral magic.

While speaking to Deadline on the red carpet of last night's premiere event in Hollywood, executive producer Ryan Coogler hinted that the events of Ironheart could prove to me more significant to what transpires in Avengers: Doomsday than we realized, particularly as it relates to a certain character who is known for his mastery of magic-based tech.

“It’s so crazy to be putting this movie out now, at the time where AI is on the front of everybody’s mind, technological ethics are on the front of everybody’s mind. But also — we didn’t know it was going to be Dr. Doom and the Avengers when we first started, but he’s a guy in publishing who’s most famous for fusing technology and magic, so it’s a great sample of things that are to come in probably what’s going to be the biggest movie in Marvel history.”  

We're not sure how direct a link there will be between Riri and Doom (one would assume the villain has been honing his abilities since before Williams was even born), but Thorne has (all-but) confirmed that she will be a part of Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars

Coogler was also asked if he could share an update on Black Panther 3, but would only say that he's currently "working on it."

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit so she can make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.

IRONHEART First Reactions - 5 Things You Need To Know About The Latest MCU TV Series
Related:

IRONHEART First Reactions - 5 Things You Need To Know About The Latest MCU TV Series
IRONHEART: First Reactions To All 6 Episodes Of Marvel's Latest Disney+ Series Land
Recommended For You:

IRONHEART: First Reactions To All 6 Episodes Of Marvel's Latest Disney+ Series Land

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/24/2025, 7:37 AM
Remember coogler said he read Ironheart comics years ago in one of the promos 🤣🤣🤣
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 6/24/2025, 7:47 AM
@SteviesRightFoo -
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/24/2025, 7:48 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - i also saw one promo where he said it was a success when it was released 😭😭😭
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/24/2025, 8:07 AM
@vectorsigma - bahaha, Hollywood fruitcakes will really say or do anything
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 6/24/2025, 7:39 AM
Can't wait to see this show
Reginator
Reginator - 6/24/2025, 7:42 AM
how about no
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/24/2025, 7:51 AM
Article title translation:

We know this is bad but please watch it

😭😭😭
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 8:06 AM
It seems more like he’s saying that while they didn’t know Dr Doom would be in the next Avengers films when they started making the show at the time (which makes sense since Kang was still set to be the Big Bad) that now given the magic & tech angle of the the show , it serves as this unintentional indicator of the future that we could see with that character given his own history with both those things.

User Comment Image

It will be interesting to see if we do get any interaction between Riri & Victor in Doomsday if she’s in it (especially with RDJ playing the latter which could bring an interesting dynamic) where both possibly use magic & tech against each other or have a discussion about it.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 6/24/2025, 8:25 AM
They can't get fans to watch the show legitimately because it's such a unpopular character and I'm sure the writing will do it's best to make her holier than thou (Stark), so what do they do, they bake in a hook to force you to watch it. Desperate to save their DEI characters.....instead of giving us popular characters than we actually want to see.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 8:36 AM
Comments full of brain dead clowns
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/24/2025, 8:52 AM
@bobevanz - hope you enjoy Ironheart
Captainhulk1
Captainhulk1 - 6/24/2025, 8:55 AM
IRONHEART is garbage
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 6/24/2025, 8:57 AM
X men movie otw before secret wars apparently
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 9:09 AM
It's going to connect to doom because he's human and so is riri
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/24/2025, 9:15 AM
Good luck to those that watch it but I have 0 interest.

I'll be watching the Righteous Gemstones instead
User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/24/2025, 9:43 AM
Huh....Never even thought about it like that. Thats pretty cool
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/24/2025, 10:21 AM
Ironheart is going to be a joke, just like her comic book run was.
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 6/24/2025, 11:23 AM
Comic books movies are becoming a thing of the past.

Hollywood paid Disney, WB and Marvel to killed them because were taking away from other genres of movies.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder