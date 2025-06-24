Ryan Coogler On How IRONHEART Could Connect To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

Marvel's latest Disney+ series, Ironheart, is set to hit the streamer later tonight with a three-episode premiere, and while the show is fairly small-scale and self-contained in many ways, it does introduce a new concept that is sure to have a major impact on the MCU going forward.

Though this has already been revealed in the trailers and various interviews, mild spoilers follow.

Through her dealings with The Hood (Anthony Ramos), Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is able to create a suit of armor that combines Stark-inspired tech with powerful spectral magic.

While speaking to Deadline on the red carpet of last night's premiere event in Hollywood, executive producer Ryan Coogler hinted that the events of Ironheart could prove to me more significant to what transpires in Avengers: Doomsday than we realized, particularly as it relates to a certain character who is known for his mastery of magic-based tech.

“It’s so crazy to be putting this movie out now, at the time where AI is on the front of everybody’s mind, technological ethics are on the front of everybody’s mind. But also — we didn’t know it was going to be Dr. Doom and the Avengers when we first started, but he’s a guy in publishing who’s most famous for fusing technology and magic, so it’s a great sample of things that are to come in probably what’s going to be the biggest movie in Marvel history.”

We're not sure how direct a link there will be between Riri and Doom (one would assume the villain has been honing his abilities since before Williams was even born), but Thorne has (all-but) confirmed that she will be a part of Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Coogler was also asked if he could share an update on Black Panther 3, but would only say that he's currently "working on it."

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit so she can make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.