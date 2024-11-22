LOKI Star Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriend Has Dropped Her Assault And Defamation Lawsuit Against The Actor

LOKI Star Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriend Has Dropped Her Assault And Defamation Lawsuit Against The Actor

An update has been revealed in the ongoing legal battle between Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari as the lawsuit against the actor has been dropped.

Nov 22, 2024
Variety

Jonathan Majors' Kang was supposed to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new Thanos. Loki introduced He Who Remains, the Nathaniel Richards who created the Sacred Timeline. However, when the Multiverse returned, so did his countless Variants. 

A war between them loomed, with the end result likely the destruction of everything. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantuamania, however, made a massive blunder by having Kang the Conqueror - the Variant we expected would be the Multiverse Saga's main villain - defeated by Scott Lang.

As a result, interest in the character quickly started to fade. Even so, Kang's fate wasn't truly sealed until Jonathan Majors was arrested and later convinced of two misdemeanour counts for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. 

While he was ultimately only sentenced to attend domestic violence counselling, Marvel Studios still decided to part ways with the actor and promptly fired him from the MCU following his initial guilty verdict in December 2023.

Jabbari later sued Majors in March 2024, alleging that he'd defamed her by continuing, even after the guilty verdict, to maintain he had "never laid [his] hands on a woman" in a Good Morning America interview. 

However, attorneys for both Majors and Jabbari have now confirmed that she's dismissed the federal lawsuit against him with "all claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice." 

Majors has attempted to mount a comeback after being dropped by both Marvel Studios and his management and PR firms. It's worked to some extent as Magazine Dreams - a one-time Oscar favourite dropped by Searchlight Pictures - was acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment. 

The actor has also been cast in Martin Villeneuve's Merciless and recently announced his engagement to Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Meagan Good.

The MCU, meanwhile, has moved on without him. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was retitled Avengers: Doomsday and Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is set to replace Majors' Kang. Whether the villain's fate will be addressed in any way remains to be seen. 

"It’s like the world stopped," Majors previously said of learning he'd been fired by Marvel right after being found guilty. "You work so hard for things and then it’s done. And in that same breath I thought, 'Man that was cool.'"

"I was a supervillain. I got to play multiple characters with a group of people that really cared nothing about anything else except making really cool movies and giving their actors whatever they need to tell those stories and I’m so proud of it," he concluded. 

Stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

