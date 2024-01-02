MARVEL ZOMBIES Rumored To Give Undead Scarlet Witch A Frightening New Moniker - Possible SPOILERS

It's been a while since we've received any official updates about Marvel Zombies, though the animated series remains one of Marvel Studios' most intriguing upcoming projects. Now, a new rumour (via Toonado.com) suggests fans can expect the Scarlet Witch to play a key role in the What If...? spin-off.

That show's first season introduced the concept of undead superheroes to the MCU and unleashed a terrifying undead Variant of Wanda Maximoff who appeared to be among the universe killers captured by Strange Supreme in the recent What If...? season 2 finale.

Back in her own reality, though, it seems the Avenger has a new moniker: The Dead Queen.

We don't have any additional intel right now, but this points to the Scarlet Witch possibly being the new leader of the undead legions who have ravaged the Earth and its mightiest heroes.

Instead of continuing the story that ended in "What If... Zombies?!", rumour has it Marvel Zombies will show the same events from that episode, albeit from the perspective of a new group of survivors (what that means for the big Thanos cliffhanger remains to be seen).

If the Scarlet Witch is coming into play, the show being a loose sequel is likely and we wouldn't be too shocked to learn she dealt with the Mad Titan after being freed from The Vision's base in Camp Lehigh. Either way, there's a strong chance she'll be Marvel Zombies' big bad if she has indeed been named "The Dead Queen."

The animated series reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.

In the comic books, Marvel Zombies started as a five-issue limited series first published in 2005. The series was written by Robert Kirkman (who would later create The Walking Dead) with art by Sean Phillips and covers by Arthur Suydam.

The story was set in an alternate universe where the world's superhero population has been infected with a virus which turned them into zombies. The series was spun out of a story arc in the pages of Ultimate Fantastic Four, where the zombie Reed Richards tricked his Ultimate counterpart into opening a portal to the zombie universe only for the latter to prevent the former from ever coming to his universe.

Marvel Zombies doesn't have a confirmed premiere date, though we're expecting it to debut either later this year or in 2025.