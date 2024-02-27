METAL GEAR SOLID Creator Hideo Kojima Shares His Glowing Review Of Marvel Studios' MOON KNIGHT

Marvel Studios' Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ in 2022 and, unfortunately, got lost amid what proved to be another jam-packed year for the MCU in theaters and on streaming.

Not helping matters is the fact we haven't seen the character since; Oscar Isaac confirmed on multiple occasions that he only signed up for a single season, meaning a new deal will need to be negotiated if the story of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley is to continue.

The show has gained one noteworthy new fan today, though, as Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has taken to X to weigh in with his thoughts on the first episode.

The visionary's fans have come to love his enthusiastic reviews of movies and TV shows and it seems he was suitably impressed by both Moon Knight's tone and Isaac's performance as the superhero with multiple personalities.

Check out Kojima's Moon Knight comments in full below.

I have always wanted to watch "Moon Knight" because I am a fan of Oscar Isaac, but I held out until the BD-box came out. I joined Disney Plus to watch the documentary, so I immediately watched the first episode. What a surprise! This is so original! The artwork, the world, the direction, the pacing! It's unlike any hero movie I've ever seen. Above all, the main character, Stephen, is lonely and weak. I had never imagined such a pathetic and unattractive Oscar Isaac. But this is the good thing. Oscar Isaac succeeds in taking on this difficult role. Excellent casting. I am looking forward to seeing more.

We're still waiting on news about Moon Knight's MCU future and Isaac recently shared his desire to see the character assemble with the Midnight Sons.

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons. There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be," the actor teased. "So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility."

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

The series stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes (those George Clooney rumours were incorrect). Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers.

