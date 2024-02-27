METAL GEAR SOLID Creator Hideo Kojima Shares His Glowing Review Of Marvel Studios' MOON KNIGHT

Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ in 2022 but Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima has only just managed to watch the first episode...and loved it! Find out what he had to say about the MCU series here!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 27, 2024 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Moon Knight

Marvel Studios' Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ in 2022 and, unfortunately, got lost amid what proved to be another jam-packed year for the MCU in theaters and on streaming. 

Not helping matters is the fact we haven't seen the character since; Oscar Isaac confirmed on multiple occasions that he only signed up for a single season, meaning a new deal will need to be negotiated if the story of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley is to continue. 

The show has gained one noteworthy new fan today, though, as Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has taken to X to weigh in with his thoughts on the first episode. 

The visionary's fans have come to love his enthusiastic reviews of movies and TV shows and it seems he was suitably impressed by both Moon Knight's tone and Isaac's performance as the superhero with multiple personalities. 

Check out Kojima's Moon Knight comments in full below. 

I have always wanted to watch "Moon Knight" because I am a fan of Oscar Isaac, but I held out until the BD-box came out. I joined Disney Plus to watch the documentary, so I immediately watched the first episode. What a surprise! This is so original! The artwork, the world, the direction, the pacing! It's unlike any hero movie I've ever seen. Above all, the main character, Stephen, is lonely and weak. I had never imagined such a pathetic and unattractive Oscar Isaac. But this is the good thing. Oscar Isaac succeeds in taking on this difficult role. Excellent casting. I am looking forward to seeing more.

We're still waiting on news about Moon Knight's MCU future and Isaac recently shared his desire to see the character assemble with the Midnight Sons.

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons. There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be," the actor teased. "So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility."

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. 

The series stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes (those George Clooney rumours were incorrect). Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers.

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.

HashTagSwagg - 2/27/2024, 12:46 PM
He just wants Oscar in death standing
mastakilla39 - 2/27/2024, 1:40 PM
@HashTagSwagg - oscar isaac was cast as solid snake in the metal gear live action movie.

be weird not to get norman reedus in death stranding imo
Gmoney84 - 2/27/2024, 12:46 PM
He’s not wrong. Can’t wait to see more MK!
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/27/2024, 12:48 PM
"I had never imagined such a pathetic and unattractive Oscar Isaac"
💀
RedFury - 2/27/2024, 1:17 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - lmao what a quote eh. And it's one of those rare backhanded compliments that actually works somehow.
JonC - 2/27/2024, 1:43 PM
@RedFury - its not backhanded, its complimentary to his acting skills. Not unlike Bale playing a scrawny machinist... its part of being the character and why you are sought out for the 'abilities' as a actor.
mountainman - 2/27/2024, 12:53 PM
After the first episode, I was really hyped for that show too. But then the rest of the season happened.
harryba11zack - 2/27/2024, 12:54 PM
"pathetic and unattractive" hell yeah that sums up most of Disney's current year men characters in current year
Killuminatic - 2/27/2024, 1:03 PM
@harryba11zack - Didn’t know you swung that way.
JonC - 2/27/2024, 1:44 PM
@Killuminatic - he obviously wants more oiled muscles...
AlexCorvis - 2/27/2024, 1:00 PM
Oscar Isaac was/is lined up to play Solid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid movie.

So, there's a link there.

Just an FYI, buddy.

JFerguson - 2/27/2024, 1:00 PM
This show was awesome except for the finale and bad cgi on the suit up scenes.

Also it seemed to not want to take enough inspiration from the source by refusing to adapt Moon Knight's supporting cast and bushman from the comics. Still, an mcu take on the story was fine.

It's the best out of the 3 "surprise" Disney+ series that were announced out of the blue (She-hulk, ms. marvel, moon knight). Still shocked those 3 were even announced.
soberchimera - 2/27/2024, 1:15 PM
@JFerguson - Feige just didn't have the balls to do a legitimate Moon Knight adaptation because he was terrified of it being called a Batman ripoff. So, they did a VERY loose adaptations of the overrated Ellis and Lemire runs instead of looking to the runs that ACTUALLY made the character interesting: Moech, Dixon, Huston.
Nomis929 - 2/27/2024, 1:03 PM
This guy appartenly never read Moon Knight comic in his life.
GhostDog - 2/27/2024, 1:06 PM
@Nomis929 - in his defense, plenty of people get introduced to this stuff only via the live action material. But I agree, he probably never read an MK comic. Not enough weird fetishes in it for him lol.
Nomis929 - 2/27/2024, 1:18 PM
@GhostDog - Yeah, You're probably right.

I just don't like giving credence to someone who don't have a simialr starting point to understaning these characters as much as long time comic readers do.

Not that we will all judge these live action adaptaion the same since we read these comics, but I wil give more weight to someone with knowledge of the characters, even if i disagreee, then someone who don;t have a similar starting point.
GhostDog - 2/27/2024, 1:04 PM
His Solid Snake

MK was decent and did some cool things but lost all momentum with that finale. A victim of the bullshit 6 episodes mandate.
BassMan - 2/27/2024, 1:04 PM
I liked the show a lot, it wasn’t perfect but I don’t need it to be. Thought the 3 segmented sections worked better than most the other shows too. Would have liked to see more of his action as opposed to the cutaways. And it was weird, but I liked the Kaiju battle at the end.
soberchimera - 2/27/2024, 1:11 PM
Moon Knight was just disposable, soulless D+ content, and a poor adaptation of a great character.
BlackStar25 - 2/27/2024, 1:15 PM
Loved the show! Literally every complaint I have heard was based on it not being like the comics. Makes me glad I dont read comics honestly. Lol.
soberchimera - 2/27/2024, 1:16 PM
@BlackStar25 - You're missing out on some great storytelling then.
DrReedRichards - 2/27/2024, 1:18 PM
Kojima is not alone.
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2024, 1:23 PM
@DrReedRichards - I love that channel

Just a good positive community too
DrReedRichards - 2/27/2024, 1:41 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

They have some great content for sure. Their banter is so genuine, each of them coming from their own respective field.
Super12 - 2/27/2024, 1:20 PM
Moon Knight was one of the best series the MCU has made, right up there with Wandavision and Loki. It was so original, so fresh, and so damn interesting. I loved it. Oscar Isaacs is a legend. Please make another season.
ModHaterSLADE - 2/27/2024, 1:21 PM
Even not being crazy about the British accent I still highly enjoyed this, Issac is just that charismatic.
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2024, 1:29 PM


MK remains one of my favorite post EG projects (along with the likes of Shang Chi and Loki S1 atleast) so I’m always glad to see it get some love!!.

It was a good character story for Marc/Steven.
Nomis929 - 2/27/2024, 1:41 PM




TheLobster - 2/27/2024, 1:46 PM
Moon Knight was mid as [frick]. Aside from BARELY seeing any MK - it was just boring with some really weird creative decisions.

Disney+ fumbling a Moon Knight series with Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke is such an embarrassment.

