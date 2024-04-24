SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW Guest-Star Megan Thee Stallion Sued For Workplace Harassment

Pop megastar Megan Thee Stallion is being sued by former photographer Emilio Garcia, who is accusing her of harassment and a hostile work environment after alleging that he was trapped inside a moving car with the rapper in Ibiza while she had sex with a woman in 2022.

Stallion, real name Megan Pete, made a guest appearance in the third episode of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as herself, and returned for a twerking session with the Emerald Amazon (Tatiana Maslany) in the post-credits scene.

The twerking moment came in for criticism after being deemed a bit too silly/goofy by some, but others felt it was perfectly in-keeping with the tone of the series.

Garcia claims that he “could not get out of the car as it was both moving and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country.” The lawsuit states that he was “embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal.”

Stallion allegedly called him the next day to ask if he was in the SUV when she had sex with the unnamed woman, which he confirmed. She is then said to have told him, “Don’t ever discuss what you saw.” The document also describes how the rapper “berated and directed her fat-shaming comments towards [Garcia] such as ‘Fat Bitch,’ ‘Spit your food out,’ and that ‘You don’t need to be eating.’”

“Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat-shaming conduct,” Garcia’s attorney Ron Zambrano, a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, said in a press release (via The Wrap). “Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. ‘Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal.”

Stallion's attorney - who, as far as we know, is not Jennifer Walters - shared the following response: “This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court.”

