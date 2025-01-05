RUMOR: THE PUNISHER's Disney+ Revival Expected To Also Be A Continuation Of Netflix Series

RUMOR: THE PUNISHER's Disney+ Revival Expected To Also Be A Continuation Of Netflix Series

Exciting news for fans of The Punisher today as, following chatter about a possible season 3 on Disney+, we have additional intel on how that will link to Jon Bernthal's previous work as Frank Castle.

By JoshWilding - Jan 05, 2025 06:01 AM EST
There have been rumblings online about Marvel Studios moving forward with The Punisher season 3 on Disney+ for a while now (in fact, Daniel Richtman shared the rumour again yesterday). 

We don't know whether Frank Castle was part of Daredevil: Born Again before the show's creative overhaul, but Jon Bernthal's return as the violent vigilante has been welcomed by fans.

A new scooper on the scene, @BeyondReporter, has chimed in to say that The Punisher revival will likely follow in the footsteps of Daredevil: Born Again by serving as a season 3, of sorts, to the first two seasons which originally debuted on Netflix. 

Those received a mostly positive response from fans and critics, though did sometimes veer a little too far away from the comics by focusing on the conspiracy surrounding the death of Frank Castle's family. Hopefully, Marvel Television can pull together all the best bits to make a series that does right by The Punisher. 

For what it's worth, this leaker has also claimed we're getting Agatha All Along season 2, Jessica Jones season 4 (depending on how well-received Daredevil: Born Again is), and potentially even a new take on The Runaways. 

"He exists very strongly inside me, and I care about that character deeply," Bernthal said of his MCU debut/return last year. "I also know that it’s absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right, and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank."

"I think there’s a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has," he continued. "In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there’s a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply."

He added, "I’m gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has also been asked whether there's a future for this character beyond Daredevil: Born Again. "One-hundred percent," he enthused. "We feel the same way. He [Bernthal] is so great in that role, and I can't wait for you to seem him again on screen in this series. And there's absolutely a future for him in the MCU afterwards."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/5/2025, 6:46 AM
Pleased don't let this be the forth origin story with an occasional cameo from The Punisher.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/5/2025, 6:54 AM
plz no more DBZ roars.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/5/2025, 7:00 AM
Also been stated, much like normal TV, a LOT more story/series ideas are in early development and/or just being considered for now than will ever be made so even if this is at the drafting first pitch stage or beyond I tend to feel it is still wait and see for now as too soon to say it WILL be made no matter how far into the process they may have gotten with it.

That said, as he IS returning in Born Again it was kind of a given we would likely see more of him outside of that at some point, just taking it with a pinch of salt it will be his own show (and probably unlikely to drop within the next two years even if it is).

Anyway, like the first season of his on Netflix, second was hit and miss for me and TEND to be on the fence with the character overall, can be great but mostly not my thing so not AGAINST him having another season but till I see trailors unsure I'd rush to watch it either (would eventualy more than likely but probably wait till it ends to binge).
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/5/2025, 7:02 AM
Cut the overarching plot line. I just want to see episodic scum bag killings
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/5/2025, 7:03 AM
Bernthal is definitely gonna return as Frank Castle, but not in a season 3 anytime soon. Next three years are already packed as it is with other shows.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/5/2025, 7:11 AM
What people want changes with the tides.

Right now they want legacy characters. But after Secret Wars they will probably want new actors playing these characters. Feige used to have vision enough to know which way the wind was blowing. To go where the puck was gonna be not where the puck was (to quote The Great One).
I don't think Brad Winderbaum has ever had that kind of Vision.

View Recorder