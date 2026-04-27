The Punisher: One Last Kill - A Bloodied Frank Castle Enters The Warzone In New Look At Special Presentation

The Punisher: One Last Kill - A Bloodied Frank Castle Enters The Warzone In New Look At Special Presentation

A new promo still for Marvel Television's The Punisher: One Last Kill spotlights Jon Bernthal as a baseball bat-wielding Frank Castle...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 27, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher

Marvel Television released the first trailer for The Punisher: One Last Kill earlier this month, and Screen Rant has now shared a new still from the upcoming Special Presentation.

The image features Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle looking the worse for wear as he wields a baseball bat. The recent teaser provided a brief preview of this scene, showing the ruthless vigilante approaching a group of goons with his usual disregard for his own safety.

Bernthal recently explained how One Last Kill will take inspiration from Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon's "Welcome Back, Frank" comic book arc.

"What Garth Ennis does with Frank is something I’ve tried to understand as an actor and now as a writer myself. Ennis doesn’t apologize for Frank. He subverts the hero genre by being comfortable with the ugly and gray side of heroism, finding truth in the sordid dust of desperation and anger. Welcome Back, Frank doesn’t ask you to love Frank — it asks you to look at him clearly, without flinching. It asks you to see Frank in all his gruesome glory and then find that same primal motivation within yourself so you can go on that journey with him.

Ennis evokes that side of you that wants to go as far as Frank does for what you believe in. It’s an exploration and journey of honesty. That honesty was my north star when writing and producing Marvel Television’s upcoming Punisher special. I got to try my hand at not just embodying Frank again, but also creating my own chapter in his journey. Ennis and Steve Dillon gave us a character with clarity of purpose and absolute commitment, someone who channels loss into action with brutal honesty. That ferocity and vulnerability is what makes Frank endure. It’s what I hope to bring to every version of him, whether I’m embodying him on screen or writing him on the page. I’m grateful to everyone who created this character and gave me the opportunity to play him. Bringing Frank Castle to life has been one of the great honors of my career, not because of what it’s done for me, but because of what this character means to so many people."

Bernthal also co-wrote the script with his We Own This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who is also on board to helm the Special.

"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Marvel TV's Brad Winderbaum said in a recent interview. "It's so exciting."

Winderbaum also revealed that the idea for a Punisher standalone story manifested during production on Born Again.

"Bernthal is a generational actor," Winderbaum added. "He's incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he's a great writer. He knows the character inside and out.... Also, I love Punisher, but I love Jon's Punisher in particular. The idea that he's in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/27/2026, 1:40 PM
He failed, our leader is safe
Gambito
Gambito - 4/27/2026, 1:46 PM
Obligatory Let me tell you sometin comment
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/27/2026, 1:49 PM
that cut really needs to go,

its just not the punisher
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/27/2026, 1:51 PM
Cool , looking forward to this!!.

I know some don’t particularly care for this version of the Punisher but he’s my favorite live action iteration of the character…

He feels so human which allows one to connect to him while also retaining the brutality of the character that scares you about him aswell , all brought to life so beautifully by Jon Bernthal.

Anyway , can’t wait to see his journey in this!!.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/27/2026, 1:53 PM
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/27/2026, 1:56 PM
@Nomis929 -
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/27/2026, 1:57 PM
@GeneralZod - Another Childhood Legend gone. :(
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 4/27/2026, 1:58 PM
@Nomis929 - RIP. Also co-created Frank Castle’s most recent, and unexpected, team-up partner: Power Girl.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/27/2026, 2:03 PM
@FlixMentallo21 - He co-created one of Spidey's scariest Villian of all time to me, The Jackal. When I was a kid reading Spidey's comics, it scared me every time the Jackal showed up.

User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/27/2026, 2:05 PM
@Nomis929 - My brother, i am genuinely saddened to learn of this. Gerry wrote the greatest comic book story (IMO, at least) I ever read, which blew me away as a 10-year-old, and which continues to blow me away today. I had the honor of meeting him ~ 4 years ago at a con, and I told him just that. Gerry signed for me a poster of ASM 121. Thank you for sharing -- i know none of the contributors here will cover it, much like the passing of Marvel giant Jim Shooter.
https://aeindex.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/The-Art-of-the-Amazing-Spider-Man-interior-25.webp
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/27/2026, 2:12 PM
@GeneralZod - Nice. glad you got to meet him before his passing.

'The Death of Gwen Stacy' is credited as the end of the "Silver" Age of comics. It as the first time the Hero didn't save the victim from the villian.Chnged comics forever.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/27/2026, 2:46 PM
@Nomis929 - Gerry also, in words, was able to evoke the grit and grizzle of 1970s New York City, which was not the safest place in America back then.
User Comment Image
CristianE
CristianE - 4/27/2026, 2:01 PM
This guy definitely did the work of reading the comics and understanding them, instead of just pretending he did.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/27/2026, 2:46 PM
It would be hokey as all get out but I would go nuts for a Thomas Jane cameo in one of these Punisher projects/appearances.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/27/2026, 2:56 PM
Punisher's Barber deserves props.
Sominan
Sominan - 4/27/2026, 3:30 PM
Glad I'm not the only one who thinks Bernthal's Punisher sucks.



Irish kid destroyed him.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/27/2026, 4:16 PM
@Sominan - indeed he did

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