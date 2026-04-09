The Punisher: One Last Kill Trailer - Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle Returns In Bloody First Look

Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) may not be reteaming with the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, but the ultra-violent vigilante will return for his own Special Presentation on May 12, and we now have a first look at some footage.

Marvel Television has released the first trailer and a new poster for The Punisher: One Last Kill, which finds Castle "searching for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight."

The teaser doesn't reveal much about the plot, but we do see Castle laying waste to some foes in a typically brutal fashion after voices from his past come back to haunt him.

We also get confirmation that Jason R. Moore will be back as Frank's old war buddy, Curtis Hoyle, from the Netflix series.

The Punisher is set to go up against the ruthless Carmela Magdalena Gnucci, aka "Ma Gnucci," in the special. We recently got a glimpse of the actress playing the villain in some set photos, and one fan believes they identified her as Emmy Award-winning Transparent and Poker Face star Judith Light. The blurry shots made it difficult to tell for sure, but it's a pretty solid theory.

Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think.

Hey Frank.



A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres May 12, only on Disney+.pic.twitter.com/U0PG0ABKpz — The Punisher (@ThePunisher) April 9, 2026

A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres May 12, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/ja2ljA7dvB — The Punisher (@ThePunisher) April 9, 2026

Bernthal also co-wrote the script with his We Own This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who is also on board to helm the Special.

"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Marvel TV's Brad Winderbaum said in a recent interview. "It's so exciting."

Winderbaum also revealed that the idea for a Punisher standalone story manifested during production on Born Again.

"Bernthal is a generational actor," Winderbaum added. "He's incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he's a great writer. He knows the character inside and out.... Also, I love Punisher, but I love Jon's Punisher in particular. The idea that he's in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever."