Thomas Jane Reveals If He Was Contacted About DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE; Gives His Take On Jon Bernthal's PUNISHER

The Punisher (2004) star Thomas Jane has revealed whether he was ever contacted about potentially returning as Frank Castle for Deadpool and Wolverine...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 23, 2024 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher

In the build-up to Deadpool and Wolverine's release, numerous character cameo rumors did the rounds, and one name that popped up quite a lot was our second big-screen take on Frank Castle, Thomas Jane.

The actor, who only made a single appearance as the ultra-violent vigilante in 2004's The Punisher, was rumored to reprise his role along with the likes of Wesley Snipes (Blade), Jennifer Garner (Elektra), and Dafne Keen (X-23), but Jane has now confirmed that he was never contacted about a potential return during an interview with The Direct. 

Jane also shared his thoughts on Jon Bernthal's current incarnation of Frank Castle, who he feels is a better fit for the character.

"I like [Jon] Bernthal's Punisher. I think, you know, for me, it was always a little bit of a stretch. Frank Castle is supposed to be an Italian American. I'm not. I'm an Irish American. So for me, I had to dye the hair and sort of take on a persona, but Bernthal wears it so well, so I think they should stick with him."

The Punisher does get a mention in the movie, though we never find out which version of the character was a member of the Resistance before being killed off. Even so, there may well have been discussions about utilizing Jane's Castle that never got past the early planning stages.

Jane feels that his punishing days are being him, but he would be interested in facing-off against Bernthal's Frank Castle as a villain. "Hey, that wouldn't be bad. I like that."

Would you like to see Jane back in action as The Punisher? Check out our review of Deadpool and Wolverine here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/23/2024, 8:37 AM
would have been nice to have had him back
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/23/2024, 8:40 AM
It's not great by any means, but I still thing 2004's Punisher has its moments and Jane was the best Castle we had up until Bernthal.
Deadinside
Deadinside - 8/23/2024, 8:59 AM
@MarkCassidy -
Thomas Jane is/was a really nice guy!
I was in downtown Tampa almost every night of filming & he would hang out & spend a little time with the fans after that day's shoot...! ☮️🙂
Matador
Matador - 8/23/2024, 9:12 AM
@MarkCassidy - I did enjoy Punisher 2004 over Punisher Warzone that was a bit goofy but much love to Ray Stevenson.

Even The Punisher Game (2005) Thomas Jane voiced developed by Volition guys behind The Saints Row series was a bit fun and extremely violent.

Let's not forget Dolph Lundgren's Punisher 1989; never understood being naked in a sewer was a thing.

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/23/2024, 9:24 AM
@MarkCassidy - Naw dude, your feelings towards War Zone aside,Ray Stevenson was literally Frank Castle ripped from the comic pages.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/23/2024, 9:30 AM
@soberchimera - I did like him in the role, but he had nothing to work with. The script was so bad that he actually just started to annoy me by the end.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/23/2024, 9:32 AM
@MarkCassidy - Yeah, War Zone is a fun, dumb movie, but it’s a love letter to Garth Ennis’ amazing run and Jigsaw actually looks like Jigsaw unlike the deconstructed Netflix version.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 8/23/2024, 9:40 AM
@MarkCassidy - Honestly my only real criticism for '04 is that it takes place in Florida. Same script, just set in New York and it would have been damn near perfect. But we got so lucky getting Bernthal for the MCU Punisher.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/23/2024, 8:41 AM
Care I do not, his Punisher movie is darn cool, and so is Dirty Laundry! I'm always happy to see him show up.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 8/23/2024, 8:47 AM
"but Bernthal wears it so well"

That's because Bernthal was born with Steve Dillon Face™.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 9:08 AM
@Reeds2Much - goddamn , he does

User Comment Image
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 8/23/2024, 9:37 AM
@Reeds2Much - Had the exact same thought before.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 8/23/2024, 8:52 AM
I was never sold on Tom Jane's Punisher. He wasn't intimidating enough. I like Jane as an actor but Punisher didn't feel right for him. He just doesn't have that presence of being the ultimate badass that can take anyone down.

Bernthal is great, but I have my issues with the Netflix Punisher. None of it is on Bernthal though.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/23/2024, 9:01 AM
@CorndogBurglar - for me Bernthal was best in dd s2, his tv show sucked. didn't like what they did with his origin, and too much frank not enough punisher. In dd born again I just hope he dials back on the roaring thing, he's meant to be the punisher, not a dragon ball Z character.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 8/23/2024, 8:56 AM
Jane was great in Punisher but the writers and director failed epically to give great moments to the talent they had. They had Travolta when he was a hot box office draw. But they made him look like some nobody playing a villain of the week on a TV show. It is really incredible that they managed to make such a big actor look like a nobody.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/23/2024, 9:00 AM
Always had a soft spot for Jane’s Punisher.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 8/23/2024, 9:04 AM
As far as I'm concerned, we haven't had a bad live action Punisher. Bad movies, maybe, but the actors all brought their A-game to the roles as written and directed.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 9:10 AM
@JoeInTheBox - agreed in terms of the 3 I’ve seen atleast.

User Comment Image

Never saw Lundgrens version though
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 8/23/2024, 9:21 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Lundgren was saddled with the worst movie, IMO. But given it was released in 1989(same year as Burton's Batman), at a time where cbm's were not common place, he did a damn good job in the role.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 9:24 AM
@JoeInTheBox - hmmm , might give it a shot one day.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/23/2024, 9:06 AM
The Punisher was pretty good, it could have been perfect but it's miles ahead of Warzone. Straight ass
Fogs
Fogs - 8/23/2024, 9:13 AM
@bobevanz - It's been a long time but I remember enjoying Warzone more. Gotta rewatch both, perhaps.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/23/2024, 9:38 AM
@Fogs - you should, Janes punisher had a cool western feel and felt more personal. I didnt like how Warzone relied too heavily on gore, like a cheap slasher
braunermegda
braunermegda - 8/23/2024, 9:13 AM
I love that movie. I have fond memories with my dad, who was not into comics but was into action movies, really enjoying and watching over and over again. I see it as a different take on Frank, but still I enjoy it every time I see, even John Travolta's terrible character. And to be honest, that skull with cars on fire after he killed Howard is dope to this day.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 9:28 AM
He did well as Frank in his film (which was enjoyable imo) aswell as the Dirty Laundry Fan film so he shouldn’t sell himself short in anyway.

I wouldn’t mind if we see him in the MCU , Punisher villain or not..

Maybe Corsair?.

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/23/2024, 9:30 AM
I liked he gun battle at the end of 2004's punisher, felt realistic with him taking hits and struggling with henchmen.. dont like new movies where hey just shake the camera and 20 ppl just laying on the floor.. its so lay
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/23/2024, 9:30 AM
lazy*
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 8/23/2024, 9:39 AM
I'd argue that each time they've cast the Punisher well. I think Dolph Lundgren did a better job than he's ever given credit for. I think Thomas Jane set the template for a more vulnerable Punisher, I think Ray Stevenson just became the character as written by Garth Ennis, and I think pound for pound Jon Bernthal gives the best performance as the character. They're all great and they all bring something wonderful to the character that just goes to show they're much more layered and dimensional than a lot of Punisher haters want to admit.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

