Thomas Jane Reveals If He Was Contacted About DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE; Gives His Take On Jon Bernthal's PUNISHER

In the build-up to Deadpool and Wolverine's release, numerous character cameo rumors did the rounds, and one name that popped up quite a lot was our second big-screen take on Frank Castle, Thomas Jane.

The actor, who only made a single appearance as the ultra-violent vigilante in 2004's The Punisher, was rumored to reprise his role along with the likes of Wesley Snipes (Blade), Jennifer Garner (Elektra), and Dafne Keen (X-23), but Jane has now confirmed that he was never contacted about a potential return during an interview with The Direct.

Jane also shared his thoughts on Jon Bernthal's current incarnation of Frank Castle, who he feels is a better fit for the character.

"I like [Jon] Bernthal's Punisher. I think, you know, for me, it was always a little bit of a stretch. Frank Castle is supposed to be an Italian American. I'm not. I'm an Irish American. So for me, I had to dye the hair and sort of take on a persona, but Bernthal wears it so well, so I think they should stick with him."

The Punisher does get a mention in the movie, though we never find out which version of the character was a member of the Resistance before being killed off. Even so, there may well have been discussions about utilizing Jane's Castle that never got past the early planning stages.

Jane feels that his punishing days are being him, but he would be interested in facing-off against Bernthal's Frank Castle as a villain. "Hey, that wouldn't be bad. I like that."

Would you like to see Jane back in action as The Punisher? Check out our review of Deadpool and Wolverine here, and drop us a comment down below.

