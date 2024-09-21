WANDAVISION Head Writer Breaks Silence On Scarlet Witch's Divisive Story Arc In DOCTOR STRANGE Sequel

WandaVision and Agatha All Along Head Writer Jac Schaeffer has broken her silence on the Scarlet Witch's divisive story arc in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness thanks to writer Michael Waldron.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 21, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: WandaVision
Source: Radio Times

For a time, it looked like Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was putting all his eggs in a Rick & Morty-shaped basket. He tapped a number of writers from that series to work on the Multiverse Saga, including Jeff Loveness and Michael Waldron.

The former penned Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania before being hired for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, while Waldron was Head Writer on Loki before writing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Avengers: Secret Wars

Feige had so much faith in Waldron that he teamed with him for a Star Wars movie that never happened and even got him to replace Loveness on The Kang Dynasty. However, things have since changed and Waldron's time in the MCU appears to be over. 

Despite Loki receiving widespread critical acclaim, it's believed season 2 Head Writer Eric Martin played a much bigger role in that first batch of episodes than originally reported. Meanwhile, fans turned on Waldron for how he portrayed the Scarlet Witch in the Doctor Strange sequel.

Elizabeth Olsen has previously confirmed that Waldron "had not seen" WandaVision and now the show's lead creative has shared her thoughts on the Scarlet Witch's descent into villainy while promoting Agatha All Along

Talking to Radio Times, Jac Schaeffer said, "I love Wanda and I love all the characters that I’ve had the privilege of working with; Natasha [in Black Widow], Carol Danvers [in Captain Marvel], everybody. But one of the agreements of being part of the MCU is you're kind of borrowing characters and storylines for a time."

"You get your experience with them, and then things continue, which is one of the wonderful, special things about the MCU. A lot of my friends and colleagues were on that film," she added. "I feel grateful for my time with [Wanda] and just hopeful for more of her in any way that that might happen. And really just more of Lizzie [Olsen] in anything, she’s so spectacular."

Interestingly enough, Olsen appeared to take a shot at Waldron while discussing the Scarlet Witch's possible MCU return.

"I think so. I assume as much," she said when asked if the Avenger is still alive. "Yeah, and there was a red light of explosive energy. I think I'm dead. I would beg to leave a window open. I had so much fun doing these movies. I would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead."

"We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense. I'm open to ideas," she noted.

Rumour has it Schaeffer will write the Scarlet Witch movie, though we're not expecting that to be released until after Vision and Avengers: Secret Wars are released (so likely in the next Saga which, if the fan theories are accurate, will be the "Mutant Saga").

DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/21/2024, 8:14 AM
With all due respect, there was never anything "divisive" about Wanda's arc, neither in her own show, nor in Strange's sequel. In the former we saw her descent through tragedy into villainy, and in the latter she acted appropriately as such; a villain.

The only thing that can be seen as "divisive" was Monica's nonsensical, baseless, and outright stupid attempt to justify her actions in Westview:

"They'll never know what you sacrificed..."

MY ASSS!

Remove that stupid line, and it all flows like water in a creek.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/21/2024, 8:18 AM
@DrReedRichards - I mean I get Monica’s perspective since she was empathizing with Wanda a bit too much perhaps given her own grief with her mothers passing and not being there for it.

I understood it to an extent from that perspective but yeah , maybe not the best line for it
JobinJ
JobinJ - 9/21/2024, 8:28 AM
Leave her dead. She deserved it. Killed lots of people and heroes. Evil.

Unlike Bucky, she was aware of what she was doing.

