THE WITCHER Season 4 Set Photos Reveal First Look At Liam Hemsworth As Geralt Of Rivia

More photos from the set of The Witcher season 4 have been shared online, and this time we have an actual first glimpse of Liam Hemsworth suited-up as Geralt of Rivia!

The recent third season of Netflix's fantasy adventure series was original Geralt actor Henry Cavill's last, as the Man of Steel star announced his decision to part ways with the streamer's adaptation of the best-selling novels back in 2022.

Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) will take over as the titular monster hunter from season 4 on, and a recent photo from the set featured his stunt-double Joel Adrian in-costume. Adrian looked enough like Hemsworth to fool a lot of people, but these snaps spotlight the man himself.

The photos show Hemsworth as Geralt doing battle with Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), and appear to be recreating a scene from season 3 which saw the mage emerge victorious. There is also one shot of Geralt in his classic White Wolf armor.

Check out the set photos at the links below.

Liam Hemsworth is seen on the set of 'The Witcher'. pic.twitter.com/OD4nFZkaH6 — @23metgala (@23metgala) May 16, 2024 Primeras imágenes de Liam Hemsworth como Geralt de Rivia. Al parecer están recreando escenas de la temporada 3 como la pelea con Vilgefortz pic.twitter.com/hcHahq7td2 — Sardinilla en lata (@TheWitcherSardi) May 16, 2024 Liam Hemsworth recreating scenes from previous Witcher seasons in older outfits pic.twitter.com/F3d1pIQzDJ — Redanian Intelligence (@RedanianIntel) May 16, 2024

During a recent interview with Collider, co-star Freya Allan said she's looking forward to seeing what Hemsworth brings to the role, but is also concerned about the level of fan backlash he's sure to receive.

“I don’t want to speak for him, but from what I’ve understood, I feel like he’s really wanting to try and bring the heart. He’s been training. I feel sorry for him, honestly, because, number one, that fan base can be very attack-y, and it’s not an ideal situation to be in taking up someone else’s role.”

“But I’m really excited to see what he does. And he’s such a lovely guy. I just hope that people give him the time of day, you know?”

All episodes of The Witcher season 3 are now available on Netflix.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

The Witcher also stars Joey Batey (Jaskier), Myanna Buring (Tissaia), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), Wilson Mbomio (Dara), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Simon Callow (Codringher), Liz Carr (Fenn), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Safiyya Ingar (Keira), Rochelle Rose (Margarita), Michalina Olszanska) (Marti), Robbie Amell (Gallatin), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen), Bart Edwards (Emhyr), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), and Meng’er Zhang (Milva).