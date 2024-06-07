TWILIGHT OF THE GODS Director Zack Snyder Unveils First Footage From His Animated Norse Mythology Series

Netflix unveiled first looks at a whole host of its upcoming animated shows and features during an event on Thursday, and Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder was on hand to introduce the first footage from his Norse Mythology series, Twilight of the Gods.

“I love mythology,” said the filmmaker. "On a scale like this, I feel like animation was the greatest way to tell the story.”

First announced way back in 2019, it's taken quite a while to find its way to our screens, but we recently learned that the show will finally premiere on Netflix this Fall.

The project has been described as "Anime-influenced," but judging by these clips, we'd say the animation style has more in common with the Academy Award-nominated Cartoon Saloon studio (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, The Breadwinner, Wolfwalkers).

“When most people think about animation, they think about Saturday morning cartoons, or G-rated movies,” said the presentation’s host, Christopher Sean. “But animation is so much more than a kids’ genre. It’s a way to tell all kinds of stories for all kinds of audiences.”

Deborah Snyder then chimed in to emphasize how many different styles of animation the streamer continues to showcase.

“In animation you can do things that you can’t afford to do in live action, “ she said. “You can stylize them in any way you can imagine them to be. There’s a lot of possibilities for creativity.”

Check out the sizzle reel below, which also features footage from: Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Leviathan, K-Pop: Demon Hunters, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, Arcane Season 2, Spellbound, In Your Dreams, The Twits, That Christmas, The Imaginary, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Ultraman: Rising, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, and more.

From adult to preschool, anime series to event films your family loves to watch together, Netflix is the ultimate destination for animation — and wait until you see what’s coming #NextOnNetflix in 2024 and beyond! pic.twitter.com/8GIYd1X1aw — Netflix (@netflix) June 6, 2024

The impressive voice cast features Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider’s Web) as SIGRID, Stuart Martin (Jamestown, Babylon) as LEIF, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones, Ghost in the Shell) as THOR, John Noble (Fringe, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) as ODIN, Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, The Leftovers) as LOKI, Rahul Kohli (iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor) as EGILL, Jamie Clayton (Sense8, The L Word: Generation Q) as THE SEID-KONA, Kristopher Hivju (Game of Thrones, The Witcher) as ANDVARI, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as ULFR, Jamie Chung (The Hangover Part II, Once Upon a Time) as HEL, Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as INGE, and Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man) as HRAFNKEL.

Stone Quarry Animation developed the series with Xilam Animation, a Parisian production company behind the likes of Oggy and the Cockroaches.

Twilight of the Gods is rated TV-MA, with notices for language, nudity, sex and smoking.