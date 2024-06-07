TWILIGHT OF THE GODS Director Zack Snyder Unveils First Footage From His Animated Norse Mythology Series

During a Netflix animation event last night, Zack Snyder introduced the first footage from his upcoming Norse Mythology series, Twilight of the Gods...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 07, 2024 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: Via Toonado.com

Netflix unveiled first looks at a whole host of its upcoming animated shows and features during an event on Thursday, and Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder was on hand to introduce the first footage from his Norse Mythology series, Twilight of the Gods.

“I love mythology,” said the filmmaker. "On a scale like this, I feel like animation was the greatest way to tell the story.”

First announced way back in 2019, it's taken quite a while to find its way to our screens, but we recently learned that the show will finally premiere on Netflix this Fall.

The project has been described as "Anime-influenced," but judging by these clips, we'd say the animation style has more in common with the Academy Award-nominated Cartoon Saloon studio (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, The Breadwinner, Wolfwalkers).

“When most people think about animation, they think about Saturday morning cartoons, or G-rated movies,” said the presentation’s host, Christopher Sean. “But animation is so much more than a kids’ genre. It’s a way to tell all kinds of stories for all kinds of audiences.”

Deborah Snyder then chimed in to emphasize how many different styles of animation the streamer continues to showcase.

“In animation you can do things that you can’t afford to do in live action, “ she said. “You can stylize them in any way you can imagine them to be. There’s a lot of possibilities for creativity.”

Check out the sizzle reel below, which also features footage from: Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Leviathan, K-Pop: Demon Hunters, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory,  Arcane Season 2, Spellbound, In Your Dreams, The Twits, That Christmas, The Imaginary, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Ultraman: Rising, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, and more.

The impressive voice cast features Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider’s Web) as SIGRID, Stuart Martin (Jamestown, Babylon) as LEIF, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones, Ghost in the Shell) as THOR, John Noble (Fringe, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) as ODIN, Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, The Leftovers) as LOKI, Rahul Kohli (iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor) as EGILL, Jamie Clayton (Sense8, The L Word: Generation Q) as THE SEID-KONA, Kristopher Hivju (Game of Thrones, The Witcher) as ANDVARI, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as ULFR, Jamie Chung (The Hangover Part II, Once Upon a Time) as HEL, Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as INGE, and Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man) as HRAFNKEL.

Stone Quarry Animation developed the series with Xilam Animation, a Parisian production company behind the likes of Oggy and the Cockroaches.

Twilight of the Gods is rated TV-MA, with notices for language, nudity, sex and smoking.

ATLAS Director Brad Peyton On Working With Jennifer Lopez, AI Villain & THAT Body Horror Scene (Exclusive)
TRIGGER WARNING: Jessica Alba Kicks Ass & Takes Names In Action-Packed New Trailer
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/7/2024, 6:45 AM
New Arcane footage, but no Vander as SPOILER?!
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/7/2024, 6:51 AM
@DrReedRichards - Can't wait for more Arcane

please be as good :D
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/7/2024, 7:07 AM
@Apophis71 -

Never played LOL (I suck at MMOs), but God damn did I love Arcane. Amazing show.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/7/2024, 7:42 AM
@DrReedRichards - Only watched my kids play the game, never played it myself, but when they convinced us to check out the series, totaly agree, amazing show, I'm sure there are flaws as nothing is perfect but loved it so much and engaged me so much didn't notice any :D
Maltrova15
Maltrova15 - 6/7/2024, 6:50 AM
Netflix is killing MAX in animation.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 6/7/2024, 6:52 AM
This late in the day, you really shouldn’t be leaning on the fact your cartoon is ‘mature’ like it’s a new thing
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2024, 6:56 AM
@CerealKiller1 - to be fair , I didn’t get that they are from the quotes.

To me they were just reiterating the fact that animation shouldn’t just be limited to kids stories
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/7/2024, 6:52 AM
And Zimmer for the OST?

Hype.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2024, 7:04 AM
Cool!!.

Not the animation style I would have expected from Snyder but pleasantly surprised nonetheless , I’m intrigued and hope it turns out well.

I don’t know if much else in that preview appealed me aside from Tomb Raider which I hope turns out well since Hayley Atwell as the titular character is such good casting imo.

Also man , I still need to check out Arcane…sigh.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/7/2024, 7:46 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Do it, put it top of your list to check out, and I don't say that often as tastes vary but if any animated series is must see Arcane is it and TBH was better than almost anything live action I've seen in a long time (and generaly more of a live action person, hit and miss with animation).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2024, 7:53 AM
@Apophis71 - User Comment Image

