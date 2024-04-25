Zack Snyder Shares First Official Look At His TWILIGHT OF THE GODS Animated Series

If you've ever wondered how Zack Snyder would interpret legendary mythical characters such as Thor, Loki and Odin, you'll get to find out in Twilight of the Gods.

The Justice League and Rebel Moon - Part Two - The Scargiver director has now shared a first official look at his upcoming animated Norse Mythology series, while confirming that the show will debut later this year.

First announced way back in 2019, it's taken quite a while to find its way to our screens, but the series will finally premiere on Netflix this Fall.

The project has been described as "Anime-influenced," but judging by this image, we'd say the animation style has more in common with the Academy Award-nominated Cartoon Saloon studio, which developed Irish features The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, The Breadwinner and Wolfwalkers.

Plot details are still mostly under wraps, but Snyder did give us some idea of what to expect during an interview with Collider late last year.

“There’s a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married. An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride to be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge. She enlists a cast of characters – a seer, a dwarf – and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him. It’s a mission, it’s a revenge story.”

He also noted that the series will feature “a lot of sex [...] because that’s fun.”

Though Snyder didn't reveal the name of the character in the image, we assume this is Sigrid.

Check out the still at the link below, and keep an eye out for the first trailer, which should be with us fairly soon.

We fear no Gods! Coming to Netflix this fall, my new animated series TWILIGHT OF THE GODS. pic.twitter.com/40yLuIUpKc — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 24, 2024

The impressive voice cast features Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider’s Web) as SIGRID, Stuart Martin (Jamestown, Babylon) as LEIF, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones, Ghost in the Shell) as THOR, John Noble (Fringe, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) as ODIN, Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, The Leftovers) as LOKI, Rahul Kohli (iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor) as EGILL, Jamie Clayton (Sense8, The L Word: Generation Q) as THE SEID-KONA, Kristopher Hivju (Game of Thrones, The Witcher) as ANDVARI, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as ULFR, Jamie Chung (The Hangover Part II, Once Upon a Time) as HEL, Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as INGE, and Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man) as HRAFNKEL.

Stone Quarry Animation developed the series with Xilam Animation, a Parisian production company behind the likes of Oggy and the Cockroaches.

Twilight of the Gods is rated TV-MA, with notices for language, nudity, sex and smoking.