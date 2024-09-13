Zack Snyder's TWILIGHT OF THE GODS Gets A Suitably Epic Full-Length Trailer

Twilight of the Gods is set to premiere next week, and Netflix has released an action-packed - and very bloody - final trailer for Zack Snyder's animated Norse mythology series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 13, 2024 06:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Zack Snyder's adult animated Norse mythology series, Twilight of the Gods, is set to premiere on Netflix on September 19, and the streamer has now released an action-packed final trailer.

This full-length promo spotlights plenty of bloody battles, as a mortal warrior named Sigrid enlists the aid of Loki (probably not a great idea) to wage war against Thor after the vengeful God of Thunder murders her entire family.

"In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds, and great despair, Leif (Stuart Martin), a mortal king, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love," reads the updated synopsis. "On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor (Pilou Asbæk), which sets them — and a crew of crusaders — on a merciless mission for vengeance, against all odds. This heroic story of love, loss, and revenge, is a journey to hell and beyond … across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against deities and demons."

The project has been described as "Anime-influenced," but judging by this preview, we'd say the animation style has more in common with Irish Academy Award-nominated Cartoon Saloon studio (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, The Breadwinner, Wolfwalkers).

The recent Rebel Moon movies have left a lot of fans wary of anything Snyder-related (if they weren't already before), but this is an undeniably impressive trailer.

Check it out below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comment section.

The voice cast features Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider’s Web) as SIGRID, Stuart Martin (Jamestown, Babylon) as LEIF, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones, Ghost in the Shell) as THOR, John Noble (Fringe, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) as ODIN, Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, The Leftovers) as LOKI, Rahul Kohli (iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor) as EGILL, Jamie Clayton (Sense8, The L Word: Generation Q) as THE SEID-KONA, Kristopher Hivju (Game of Thrones, The Witcher) as ANDVARI, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as ULFR, Jamie Chung (The Hangover Part II, Once Upon a Time) as HEL, Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as INGE, and Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man) as HRAFNKEL.

Stone Quarry Animation developed the series with Xilam Animation, a Parisian production company behind the likes of Oggy and the Cockroaches.

Twilight of the Gods has been rated TV-MA, with notices for language, nudity, sex and smoking.

GRENDEL First Look Reveals Creature Design For Jeff Bridges' Take On The Legendary Monster
GRENDEL First Look Reveals Creature Design For Jeff Bridges' Take On The Legendary Monster
TWILIGHT OF THE GODS: NSFW Trailer For Zack Snyder's Animated Series Highlights Blood, Sex & Dragons
TWILIGHT OF THE GODS: NSFW Trailer For Zack Snyder's Animated Series Highlights "Blood, Sex & Dragons"
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/13/2024, 6:38 AM
Could be good.

After the show is out though, wonder if Zack will go on about needing more episodes and seasons to tell his story.

Something about his "uncompromising vision".
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/13/2024, 7:24 AM
@DravenCorvis - should've said "uncompromised"

Point is, I'm half expecting him to start low key complaining about not being able to properly tell his story with this.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/13/2024, 6:51 AM
got to the 0:30 mark and that was enough for me, nah fcuk all that sh1t.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/13/2024, 6:56 AM
Looks like rebel moon with somehow less CGI.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/13/2024, 7:08 AM
Best Snyder thing since Owls of Gahoole
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/13/2024, 7:14 AM
Honestly thought this sort of thing would fit his style so perfectly he couldn't mess it up and was interested.

I can't put my finger on specifics but for now that trailer has killed all interest for me which is a shame as normaly I LOVE anything based in heavily in Norse mythology, or at least like enough to check it out even if it turns out to be meh.

If I hear enough good things about it once fully released I may put it on my list to get around to but have a feeling this may be another Rebel Moon affair where I started out interested and never do get around to watching due to the more I see and hear the lower on the list it falls (hope I am wrong and hope those who are still into it enjoy it however).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 7:25 AM
@Apophis71 - yeah , I still haven’t checked out Rebel Moon

It’s not just because of the reception and it not looking real interesting to me but the whole Directors cut thing there too when he had complete control over the films was just so gimmicky imo that it kinda turned me off there.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 7:21 AM
Even as someone who isn’t really a big Snyder fan , I think this looks fun!!.

It’s like him doing his own D & D Campaign in the world of Norse mythology which is cool…

I like the animation aswell as the voice cast (for the most part) so I’ll give it a shot.

