Zack Snyder's TWILIGHT OF THE GODS Gets A Suitably Epic Full-Length Trailer

Zack Snyder's adult animated Norse mythology series, Twilight of the Gods, is set to premiere on Netflix on September 19, and the streamer has now released an action-packed final trailer.

This full-length promo spotlights plenty of bloody battles, as a mortal warrior named Sigrid enlists the aid of Loki (probably not a great idea) to wage war against Thor after the vengeful God of Thunder murders her entire family.

"In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds, and great despair, Leif (Stuart Martin), a mortal king, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love," reads the updated synopsis. "On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor (Pilou Asbæk), which sets them — and a crew of crusaders — on a merciless mission for vengeance, against all odds. This heroic story of love, loss, and revenge, is a journey to hell and beyond … across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against deities and demons."

The project has been described as "Anime-influenced," but judging by this preview, we'd say the animation style has more in common with Irish Academy Award-nominated Cartoon Saloon studio (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, The Breadwinner, Wolfwalkers).

The recent Rebel Moon movies have left a lot of fans wary of anything Snyder-related (if they weren't already before), but this is an undeniably impressive trailer.

Check it out below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comment section.

The voice cast features Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider’s Web) as SIGRID, Stuart Martin (Jamestown, Babylon) as LEIF, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones, Ghost in the Shell) as THOR, John Noble (Fringe, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) as ODIN, Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, The Leftovers) as LOKI, Rahul Kohli (iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor) as EGILL, Jamie Clayton (Sense8, The L Word: Generation Q) as THE SEID-KONA, Kristopher Hivju (Game of Thrones, The Witcher) as ANDVARI, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as ULFR, Jamie Chung (The Hangover Part II, Once Upon a Time) as HEL, Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as INGE, and Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man) as HRAFNKEL.

Stone Quarry Animation developed the series with Xilam Animation, a Parisian production company behind the likes of Oggy and the Cockroaches.

Twilight of the Gods has been rated TV-MA, with notices for language, nudity, sex and smoking.