ANDOR Season 2 Gets An Intriguing New Subtitle As Premiere Date Is Confirmed For Next April

During yesterday evening's D23 Brazil event, Lucasfilm was on hand to transport fans to a Galaxy Far, Far Away. However, there weren't any new announcements or reveals beyond a few D23-exclusive Star Wars sneak peeks shown at other recent events.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Skeleton Crew lead Jude Law greeted fans in a pre-recorded message before introducing a special look at the series ahead of its two-episode premiere on Disney+ on December 3.

In another pre-recorded video, director Jon Favreau and producer Dave Filoni shared a sneak peek of The Mandalorian and Grogu, the upcoming Star Wars feature film that will open in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver, directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Favreau, Filoni and Ian Bryce, this exciting new adventure in the Mandalorian and Grogu's journey is currently in production. And yes, the trailer was the same one that leaked online following August's D23.

The bigger news is the confirmation that Andor season 2 will indeed return to Disney+ on April 22, 2025 (the streamer jumped the gun and revealed the date with a listing on the platform yesterday morning).

However, as you can see in the officially revealed logo below, the series has been given the "A Star Wars Story" subtitle, bringing it more in line with 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (and 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story). Could that moniker again be used for spin-off projects outside of the main Saga?

Andor season 2's 12 episodes carry the story of Cassian Andor and the emerging rebel alliance over the climactic four years that lead to the discovery of The Death Star and the events of Rogue One. Season 1 followed Cassian’s reluctant journey from cynical nobody to revolutionary volunteer.

Andor season 2 will see him transform from soldier to leader to hero on the way to his epic destiny. From the very first scene, Cassian’s story has activated an ever-widening ensemble of allies and enemies.

Season 2 will see these relationships intensify as the horizon of galactic war draws near. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Take a closer look at the show's logo, along with some new Star Wars concept art revealed at the event, below.