From THE MANDALORIAN To ANDOR: Every Live-Action STAR WARS TV Show Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes

Love or hate Rotten Tomatoes, there's no denying that it's become a pivotal tool for studios and can quite easily sway moviegoers and TV fans alike when it comes time to check out a new release. Starting with The Mandalorian in 2019 (which launched at the same time as Disney+), the Star Wars franchise has expanded massively on the small screen and turned the property into one seen primarily on streaming rather than in theaters. For the most part, though, Lucasfilm has delivered hit after hit...even when fans aren't happy. With Andor season 2 officially becoming the best-reviewed Star Wars TV show ever, we thought now would be a good time to see how each of these compares according to their respective Rotten Tomatoes scores. See how each of the live-action Star Wars TV shows compares by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

7. The Book Of Boba Fett Score: 66% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: The Book of Boba Fett could never match the adventures that existed in fans' imaginations for decades, but it earns its commission with spectacular set pieces and Temuera Morrison's commanding presence. Boba Fett's return in The Mandalorian was celebrated by fans. So was the post-credits scene at the end of season 2, revealing that the bounty hunter had decided to take over Tatooine. Unfortunately, his solo series was a mess, with the time he spent alongside the Tusken Raiders proving to be thoroughly underwhelming. The scenes set in the present day were a little better, but The Book of Boba Fett was undeniably at its best when it became The Mandalorian season 2.5 and the spotlight shifted back to Din Djarin and Grogu. The iconic bounty hunter deserved better, and while it had its moments, this show wasn't what fans wanted.



6. The Acolyte Score: 79% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Taking fresh risks with Star Wars lore while having infectious fun playing with the stylistic trappings of a galaxy far, far away, The Acolyte is a Padawan series with the potential to become a Master. The Acolyte was review-bombed before it even hit Disney+, with many fans expressing constant outrage at the creative decisions which were made. While the series did take some big swings, the show deepened the mythology in some intriguing ways and introduced a lot of compelling new characters. The Master was a phenomenal villain, with the apparent revelation that he served Darth Plagueis setting the stage for a must-see season 2...that now won't happen. The Acolyte doesn't deserve to be hated as much as it is, and while it was far from perfect, the show is arguably deserving of its "Fresh" status.



5. Obi-Wan Kenobi Score: 82% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: This won't be the Obi-Wan Kenobi some viewers are looking for, but Ewan McGregor's soulful performance and some refreshing twists make this a satisfying -- if circuitous -- addition to the Star Wars saga. 5th place? Really?! Yeah, we don't get this one at all. Obi-Wan Kenobi was a Star Wars fan's dream come true, with heaps of epic moments and one of the franchise's best lightsaber duels when the title character faced off with Darth Vader. Admittedly, there were some low points, and the production values occasionally fell short due to an overreliance on The Volume. While this series still worked as an "inbetweenquel," Hayden Christensen's phenomenal return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader alone should mean this show places much higher on the list.



4. Ahsoka Score: 85% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Elevated by Rosario Dawson's strong performance in the title role and a solid story that balances new and old elements of the Star Wars saga, Ahsoka is a must-watch for fans of the franchise. Ahsoka was a strong series, but mostly set the stage for what's to come rather than serving as a satisfying experience in its own right. It deepened the franchise's lore and included heaps of fan-pleasing moments; even so, we were left with more questions than answers. Essentially Star Wars Rebels season 5, the series was a great showcase for its characters and delivered Hayden Christensen's finest performance as Anakin Skywalker. Despite not being overly accessible to fans unfamiliar with The Clone Wars and Rebels, it's still essential viewing.



3. The Mandalorian Score: 90% - Season 1 (93%), Season 2 (93%), Season 3 (84%) Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Action-packed and expertly-crafted -- if at times a bit too withholding -- The Mandalorian is a welcome addition to the Star Wars universe that benefits greatly from the cuteness of its cargo (Season 1). With fan favorites and fresh faces galore both in front of and behind the camera,The Mandalorian's sophomore season solidifies its place as one of Star Wars's most engaging and exciting sagas (Season 2). Mileage may vary by a couple parsecs as The Mandalorian becomes more and more about the connective tissue of broader Star Wars lore, but this remains one of the most engaging adventures in a galaxy far, far away (Season 3). Arguably among the greatest Star Wars stories ever told, The Mandalorian is far from over, and those first two seasons are hard to find fault with. The show has proven to be the perfect way to expand this franchise in a fan-pleasing manner, even if season 3 struggled to live up to the first two batches of episodes. That perhaps took too much of the spotlight away from Din Djarin. However, with his and Grogu's beautiful father/son relationship still very much the heart of this series, we can't wait to see where it takes us next when The Mandalorian and Grogu movie arrives in theaters next year.



2. Skeleton Crew Score: 92% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Evoking childlike wonder, Skeleton Crew is a swashbuckling Star Wars adventure that refreshingly keeps things simple. Skeleton Crew is one of those shows that Star Wars fans either adore or could take or leave. It may hinge on which decade you were born in and your love of Steven Spielberg films because this series certainly wore its inspirations in a way no one could possibly ignore. Largely standalone and unconnected to the wider franchise, this was a fun diversion, but how much of a lasting impression did it really leave? Either way, it was a critical hit and a sign to Lucasfilm that not everything needs to be part of a bigger story or connected to a larger narrative.

