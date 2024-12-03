SKELETON CREW Reviews Are In; Latest Disney+ STAR WARS Series Earns Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The first two episodes of Lucasfilm's latest Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, are now streaming on Disney+, and the review embargo lifted last night at the exact same time the show premiered.

This isn't always a great sign, but the response from critics - who got to see three episodes - has been very positive. Based on 48 reviews, Skeleton Crew is currently sitting at a near-perfect 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Though not everyone was won over by the old-fashioned, Amblin-esque adventure, the majority of critics found something to enjoy, and we've only come across a couple of outright negative reviews so far (we're sure more will follow).

Have a read look through the reviews at the links below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

