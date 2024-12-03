SKELETON CREW Reviews Are In; Latest Disney+ STAR WARS Series Earns Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The review embargo for Lucasfilm's new Disney+ Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, lifted late last night, and the show has been a big hit with the majority of critics...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 03, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The first two episodes of Lucasfilm's latest Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, are now streaming on Disney+, and the review embargo lifted last night at the exact same time the show premiered.

This isn't always a great sign, but the response from critics - who got to see three episodes - has been very positive. Based on 48 reviews, Skeleton Crew is currently sitting at a near-perfect 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Though not everyone was won over by the old-fashioned, Amblin-esque adventure, the majority of critics found something to enjoy, and we've only come across a couple of outright negative reviews so far (we're sure more will follow).

Have a read look through the reviews at the links below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Have you watched the first two episodes of Skeleton Crew? If so, let us know what you thought in the comments section.

Itwasme
Itwasme - 12/3/2024, 10:53 AM
Nice! It's sounds fun which might be problematic for some SW fans.
gulducati
gulducati - 12/3/2024, 10:54 AM
@Itwasme - lol, what a surprise. SW is the most polarized, toxic fanbase of all. And that's saying a lot.
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 12/3/2024, 11:08 AM
@gulducati - Toxic fans are a product of bad creative decisions and output. The best way to remove large groups of toxic fans is to create good content.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 12/3/2024, 11:10 AM
@gulducati - I'm waiting on the "this is a kids show, Kennedy is clueless" brigade. As if SW was never built for kids. As a jaded old man, it's honestly the biggest appeal to me - something that makes me feel like a kid again is a gift.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 12/3/2024, 11:11 AM
@ZiggyStarman - you sure about that? SW fans have been toxic since Empire, and most consider that the best film in the series.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2024, 10:59 AM
Sweet , the show seems & sounds good so looking forward to seeing this when I can!!.

However , I’m real tired about people calling something “fan fiction” like it’s some negative thing…

Newsflash , even all the SW stuff you love is fan fiction by definition since Lucas is no longer involved in it which includes Andor & Filoni’s works.

