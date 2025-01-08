SKELETON CREW: Things Take A Dark Turn For Our Young Heroes In Tense Penultimate Episode - SPOILERS

Last night's penultimate episode of Skeleton Crew upped the stakes for our young heroes, as Jod Na Nawood turned out to be even more despicable than we realized...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 08, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Episode 7 of Skeleton Crew is now streaming on Disney+, and the stakes have definitely been raised for our prepubescent protagonists, who start to realize just how much danger they're in when they reunite with an old "friend."

There be major spoilers ahead.

"We're Gonna be in So Much Trouble" begins with the kids' parents sending a transmitter into space with a message explaining how the crew can pass through At Attin's barrier, and that they need the help of a Republic Emissary to gain access.

Wim, Fern, Neel and KB manage to escape from the pirates with SM-33's help and set a course for home on the Onyx Cinder, but Jod, aka Captain Silva, aka Crimson Jack, stows away after first dispatching the mutinous Brutus and convincing the remaining members of his former crew to rejoin him so they can set about plundering the planet.

When SM-33 realizes that Jod is on board, he approaches the scheming Force-user with the intention of incapacitating his former ally, only to meet his end(?) via a lightsaber stroke.

Droids can often be repaired depending on how much damage they've sustained (decapitation is pretty severe), so hopefully this isn't the last we see of the fan-favorite character (at least Jod spared the rat that lives in his eye socket).

Here, we see just how intimidating, ruthless and really downright evil Nawood can be, as he threatens the children and promises to kill their parents unless they keep quiet and do exactly as he says.

Might want to adjust any expectations you may have had for that redemption arc!

When they arrive on At Attin, Jod poses as the emissary, and manages to get a look at the vast riches being kept in one of the many vaults. As the parents arrive on the scene and embrace their kids, Nawood approaches, and the episode ends with him ominously igniting his lightsaber.

What did you make of this latest episode of Skeleton Crew? Have you been enjoying the series overall? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) are on board as directors, and showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford recently announced that they have also assembled: Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (The Green Knight) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*).

"Ford and I sat down like, 'Who are our favourite directors, who would be good at this?'" said Watts. "We went out to all you guys, and you all said yes. No-one turned it down! 'Hey, do you want to do Star Wars? Play around in the Volume? Do pre-vis? Meet some pirates, some puppets, hang out with Jude Law?' 'Yeah, sounds great!'”

In addition to Law, the titular crew consists of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern. 

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

STAR WARS: Lucasfilm Rumored To Be Developing A Series Set In The KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC Era
RUMOR: Characters From SKELETON CREW To Appear In Dave Filoni's STAR WARS Movie
RUMOR: Characters From SKELETON CREW To Appear In Dave Filoni's STAR WARS Movie

Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 1/8/2025, 12:25 PM
I hereby propose that the words "Penultimate" and "Reportedly" be banned from use in any and all headlines on this site.
MrJoshua327
MrJoshua327 - 1/8/2025, 12:35 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - can we add the words “Finally” and “Rumor”?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 1/8/2025, 1:07 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - RUMBLINGS
MasterMix
MasterMix - 1/8/2025, 12:29 PM
I feel like Jod might be too evil.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/8/2025, 12:39 PM
@MasterMix - Think he’s just a guy who’s been pushed too far in life, especially if you believe he’s a former Jedi which I do. He saw his family essentially cut down by former allies. Now unlike your Ahsokas or Cal Kestis types, he fell in with a bad crowd that just made him worse. It’s a very interesting angle, to see a Jedi go bad not by way of the dark side or Sith, but by criminal elements not much different then what we see on our own reality.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/8/2025, 12:30 PM
This show sucks
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 1/8/2025, 12:33 PM
The ratings are lower than The Acolyte ratings. Star Wars is now less than 'Jason Of Star Command'.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/8/2025, 1:08 PM
@PartyKiller - aww. That's a bummer honestly
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 12:43 PM
So yeah , I’m not feeling super optimistic about that redemption arc for “Jod” after this…

This episode really showed how unscrupulous & ruthless he can be so I wouldn’t be surprised if he just remains the villain or maybe this “Supervisor” ( especially if it is Captain Rennod) turns out be a bigger bad guy thus forcing him to save the kids.

I’m still hoping to see her some backstory on him before this season ends or atleast confirmation that he is or isn’t a Jedi , especially if he doesn’t make it out of this show alive so fingers crossed we get that in the finale which wraps this up well!!.

User Comment Image

Anyway , liked this episode and show so far!!.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/8/2025, 1:03 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah, my suspicion is the same regarding the Supervisor's identity.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 1:07 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - yeah , that’s my number 1 suspect right now…

Makes sense too since what better position for someone like him who has access to unlimited Old Republic credits?.

The other is maybe he’s a droid himself which could be interesting given Jods disdain for them.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/8/2025, 1:03 PM
Probably the best episode of the season so far. Jude Law continues to kill it in the role. Kind of hoping he survives and is in the Mandalorian movie against Thrawn.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 1:05 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - even if he’s not a former Jedi , him just being a Force sensitive pirate or rogue is just a cool idea so hope he stays on!!.

