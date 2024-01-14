STAR WARS: Lucasfilm Rumored To Be Developing A WHAT IF...?-Inspired TV Series Set In A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Over the past few years, we've seen Marvel Studios shift its focus from Thanos and the Infinity Stones to the Multiverse. While fans have been slow to warm to the concept (largely due to what's been perceived as a dip in quality), the likes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and What If...? have proved it has potential.

Now, it appears Star Wars might be about to take a page from the latter's book.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com), Lucasfilm is developing its own What If...?-style Star Wars TV show. We have no idea whether it will be animated or live-action though the former would make it easier both in terms of casting and exploring some wildly different timelines

We can't imagine it will be titled anything as on the nose as "What If... Star Wars?" as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are very much their own thing despite both being owned by Disney. Still, this isn't the first time Lucasfilm has weighed up the possibility of exploring alternate timelines.

It very nearly happened in a scrapped Star Wars Battlefront video game and, heading into Ahsoka, rumours swirled that the World Between Worlds would explore a timeline where Ahsoka Tano confronted Anakin Skywalker on Mustafar in place of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Perhaps that could be used here?

Last year, What If…? director and executive producer Bryan Andrews revealed that Marvel Studios turned down his request for a Star Wars crossover in the hit animated series.

"I think Kevin [Feige] really doesn’t want to cross certain streams. But we did pitch...we actually had a Star Wars/Marvel crossover. So I think it’s absolutely doable. I just don’t know if [Feige] wants to cross those streams, but it’s really funny. Once you get to the realization of why, you go: 'Oh, that...oh, right!' It totally makes sense." "It won’t rain on anyone’s parade. But it was just a love letter to old-school Star Wars. And it was great. And I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to do it. But we have thought about that stuff."

While that's likely still off the table, Lucasfilm finally heading down this route with Star Wars will put them back in the good graces of fans and the mind boggles at the many possibilities a show like this can explore.

This obviously isn't an official look at the rumoured series, but it might get you excited about what the show could have in store for us...