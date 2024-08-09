STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW - Vane Returns With A New Pirate Crew In D23 First Look

We're expecting a teaser for Lucasfilm's next Disney+ Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, to be released during D23 this weekend, but for now, a display spotted on the event floor gives us a first look at the show's villainous pirate gang.

As you can see, Vane - The Pirate King Gorian Shard's Nikto right-hand man from season 3 of The Mandalorian - will lead this motley crew, and he'll be joined by a Shistavanen, a Gran and a formidable looking droid with a peg-leg.

The last time we saw Vane, he had abandoned Shard and fled after an aerial battle against Din Djarin and his allies. How his new crew of space scoundrels factors into this series remains to be seen, but it's assumed that they will be pursuing the kids for some reason.

Check out the images and video at the links below.

New look at #StarWars #SkeletonCrew on the show floor at #D23



Alex: oooOOOOOooo a Shistavanen!



(I am very excited to see a teaser trailer for this tomorrow!)

Jude Law stars as Jod Na Nawood, a mysterious drifter (there are rumors that he is a former Jedi who escaped the events of Order 66) who takes the young heroes under his protection.

"I had a wonderful time making this with everyone involved," Law saaid of working alongside his young cast mates in a recent interview. "Those four in particular who worked with me very closely were just great fun and incredibly professional, and I'm immensely proud to be a part of their crew."

In addition to Law, the titular crew will consist of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern. We also recently got word on a brand-new cast member, with Nic Frost (Spaced, Hot Fuzz) providing the voice of a droid named SM 33.

Have a look at some officially-released stills below.

Jude Law Teases 'Childhood Adventure' and Star Wars Easter Eggs in 'Skeleton Crew' Series — See the First Look!



Coming to Disney+ on December 3.



Coming to Disney+ on December 3.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 3. Are you looking forward to the show? Let us know in the comment section.