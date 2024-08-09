STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW - Vane Returns With A New Pirate Crew In D23 First Look

STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW - Vane Returns With A New Pirate Crew In D23 First Look

Ahead of (hopefully) the first trailer, a D23 display for Skeleton Crew gives us a first look at The Mandalorian's Vane and his new crew of villainous pirates.

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 09, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

We're expecting a teaser for Lucasfilm's next Disney+ Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, to be released during D23 this weekend, but for now, a display spotted on the event floor gives us a first look at the show's villainous pirate gang.

As you can see, Vane - The Pirate King Gorian Shard's Nikto right-hand man from season 3 of The Mandalorian - will lead this motley crew, and he'll be joined by a Shistavanen, a Gran and a formidable looking droid with a peg-leg.

The last time we saw Vane, he had abandoned Shard and fled after an aerial battle against Din Djarin and his allies. How his new crew of space scoundrels factors into this series remains to be seen, but it's assumed that they will be pursuing the kids for some reason.

Check out the images and video at the links below.

Jude Law stars as Jod Na Nawood, a mysterious drifter (there are rumors that he is a former Jedi who escaped the events of Order 66) who takes the young heroes under his protection.

"I had a wonderful time making this with everyone involved," Law saaid of working alongside his young cast mates in a recent interview. "Those four in particular who worked with me very closely were just great fun and incredibly professional, and I'm immensely proud to be a part of their crew."

In addition to Law, the titular crew will consist of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern. We also recently got word on a brand-new cast member, with Nic Frost (Spaced, Hot Fuzz) providing the voice of a droid named SM 33.

Have a look at some officially-released stills below.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 3. Are you looking forward to the show? Let us know in the comment section.

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Talks Season 2 Plans, [SPOILER]'s Sith Master, And Whether It's Been Greenlit Yet
Related:

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Talks Season 2 Plans, [SPOILER]'s Sith Master, And Whether It's Been Greenlit Yet
STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Poster Leaks Online And Puts The Spotlight On The Show's Mysterious Droid Character
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Poster Leaks Online And Puts The Spotlight On The Show's Mysterious Droid Character
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/9/2024, 12:54 PM
Hopefully this series is good and doesn't take a Shistavanen.
Blergh
Blergh - 8/9/2024, 12:56 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - gesundheit
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/9/2024, 1:00 PM
The thumbnail, that... that's Gorr for me now.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/9/2024, 1:03 PM
That’s cool , a nice bit of connection to Mando…

Also the crew looks great aswell!!.

Since the show is borrowing inspiration from The Goonies , I can see them being akin the Fratelli crime family in that where they are the antagonists chasing after or trying to get to somewhere before the kids & Jude Laws character.

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/9/2024, 1:16 PM
So timeline wise where does this fit?
grif
grif - 8/9/2024, 1:24 PM
no thanks. also going light speed in one window and not in the other. great presentation.

TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 1:32 PM
HAHAHAHA who cares about [frick]ing vane.

You'e telling me they put in that stupid villain to set up a kids show. Holy [frick], that explains a lot.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder