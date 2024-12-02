STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Star Manny Jacinto Talks Scrapped Three-Season Plan For Darth Plageuis

In The Acolyte's season series finale, Manny Jacinto's Stranger offered Osha (Amandla Stenberg) one last chance to join him as they left his home. However, it was then we saw a shadowy figure in the cave they'd just been in watching them: Darth Plageuis.

We still don't know whether he's Qimir's secret Master, a rival Sith looking to eliminate a rival, or simply hiding out on a planet which we can now say is almost certainly meant to be Bal'demnic.

What we do know, of course, is that he'll one day become Emperor Palpatine's Master, figuring out how to create life through the Force and perhaps even escape death. Is it possible that Plageuis and Qimir only want Osha to help the Sith Lord one day make Anakin Skywalker?

That and many other unanswered questions will now need to be answered in comic books or novels because The Acolyte was unceremoniously cancelled shortly after the finale hit Disney+.

During an appearance at FanExpo San Francisco this weekend, Jacinto was asked about his character's connection to Plageuis and what he believes the plan was for that villain moving forward.

"Oh man, that's a tough question. They're not [connected], they're definitely not. Oh man, how do I answer that? What time is it? [laughs] There are definitely a lot of different theories, like who he is, because we never actually know his true identity," the actor explained (via Collider/SFFGazette.com). "Is Qimir's name actually Qimir? We definitely wanted to explore it."

"There was definitely going to be more of Plagueis in the second, or if not, the third seasons of the show, but I just can't say, because, you know, we could come back," Jacinto continued. "I don't want to spoil anything, or give anybody any false hope, but I would just say there was a lot more to explore, for sure."

There's also chatter on social media that Jacinto told a fan that the original plan for The Acolyte was three seasons and a movie. We've been unable to verify that, though it's no secret that Lucasfilm once had grand plans for the High Republic Era.

Whether Lucasfilm will ever resolve this Plageuis mystery is hard to say, but more than six years after Solo: A Star Wars Story left us with that unresolved Darth Maul tease, we're not holding our breath.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The entire first (and only) season of The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+.