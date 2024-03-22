THE ACOLYTE Receives Huge Number Of YouTube Dislikes Despite Breaking A Lucasfilm Viewership Record

THE ACOLYTE Receives Huge Number Of YouTube Dislikes Despite Breaking A Lucasfilm Viewership Record THE ACOLYTE Receives Huge Number Of YouTube Dislikes Despite Breaking A Lucasfilm Viewership Record

Lucasfilm has announced that the first trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte broke viewership records for the studio's Disney+ offerings, but what's the deal with the massive number of YouTube dislikes?

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 22, 2024 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

The first trailer for The Acolyte has, for whatever reason, divided Star Wars fans. The show, which is set during The High Republic era, boasts a female showrunner and a predominantly female cast, but it's been hard to find a specific reason for the backlash beyond the usual social media chatter. 

Whatever the case may be, this sneak peek has certainly managed to generate a big response as StarWars.com recently shared the following announcement (via SFFGazette.com). 

"Released yesterday, the trailer for The Acolyte garnered 51.3 million views in its first 24 hours. This is a new digital-only record for any Lucasfilm Disney+ series, surpassing every trailer for The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka. We’re grateful for your support, and can’t wait for you to experience the series."

Back to the backlash mentioned above and, as we write this, the trailer has received over 8 million views on YouTube. It's since racked up 162,757 likes and a whopping 337,622 dislikes, meaning 67% of viewers didn't like what they saw. 

"Review bombing" is nothing new, of course, and The Acolyte may well be a victim of that. 

Either way, it feels way too soon to write this one off. The trailer isn't overly different from the one which premiered during last April's Star Wars Celebration and it's clear Lucasfilm is keeping a lot secret while promoting this apparent murder mystery. 

You can relive the first trailer for The Acolyte in the X post below.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The next Star Wars TV series will premiere on Disney+ on June 4. 

THE ACOLYTE Fan Theory Appears To Confirm Return Of Fan-Favorite Jedi From STAR WARS Prequel Trilogy
Related:

THE ACOLYTE Fan Theory Appears To Confirm Return Of Fan-Favorite Jedi From STAR WARS Prequel Trilogy
THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Confirms Multi-Season Plan And Reveals Surprisingly Short Episode Runtimes
Recommended For You:

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Confirms Multi-Season Plan And Reveals Surprisingly Short Episode Runtimes
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/22/2024, 7:01 AM
You know, it's possible viewers just don't like what they're seeing.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 3/22/2024, 7:05 AM
@HashTagSwagg - nah this is too extreme. This is bots and a lot of toxic fans. Star Wars isn’t that hated. Ahsoka was well received and even obi wan. As was Andor. This is way too extreme to be that hated. Hell, Reddit users are intrigued by this show. Which it’s usually the opposite on there.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/22/2024, 7:09 AM
@Mrnorth1921 - The Ahsoka and Obi trailers both had fan nostalgia going into it, this show has none of that.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 3/22/2024, 7:01 AM
“ The show, which is set during The High Republic era, boasts a female showrunner and a predominantly female cast.”
Yeah that’s why it’s received backlash. It’s a sad and strange world we live in when people cannot accept a female showrunner nor a predominantly female cast. For me I couldn’t care less, when I realised Carrie Ann Moss was in the show I was delighted, she’s a great actress. As long as the story, writing and performances are good then that’s all that matters. However monkeys see what monkeys do and humans have an affinity for politics, dogma and opinionated behaviour. I digress.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 3/22/2024, 7:20 AM
@TheMetaMan - " It’s a sad and strange world we live in when people cannot accept a female show runner nor a predominantly female cast."

That's definitely why it's getting disliked, not because it looks like shit and not much better than the rest of shit Disney+ has given us.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/22/2024, 7:20 AM
@TheMetaMan - sheep. Not shepherds
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 3/22/2024, 7:05 AM
Thanks for reminding me. I just gave it a dislike
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 3/22/2024, 7:08 AM
Personally I'm just happy to have a Star Wars Disney+ Show set in the High Republic Era, I could care less about peoples petty complaints
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 3/22/2024, 7:17 AM
@FusionWarrior - Amen to that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/22/2024, 7:11 AM
I didn’t love the trailer but still thought it was an intriguing tease & look into the show which I enjoyed so the response does feel odd…

However , it likely is because of the idiots that like to scream “WOKE” every five minutes and have a [frick]ing spaz attack when they see women or people of color in something or the ones that have a hate boner for current SW & Lucasfilm

User Comment Image

Either way, morons.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 3/22/2024, 7:14 AM
Imagine going out of your way to watch a YouTube video and disliking that shit. Like it doesn’t save to nothing or anything. You’re just disliking it cause you a hater. That’ll never not be hilarious to me 😂
Order66
Order66 - 3/22/2024, 7:17 AM
Nothing was wrong with the trailer. Trolls.
malschla
malschla - 3/22/2024, 7:23 AM
Disney seems to be going into more into the “blurred lines” between good and evil. A lot of people like that. Personally, I don’t. I didn’t click “dislike” on the trailer, but it’s not exactly my cup of tea. I prefer the traditional good vs evil archetypes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/22/2024, 7:24 AM
@malschla - this is what we call a reasonable response.

That’s fair.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder