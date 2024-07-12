THE ACOLYTE Showrunner On Whether [SPOILER] Really Died In Latest Episode And What The Sith Are Really Up To

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner On Whether [SPOILER] Really Died In Latest Episode And What The Sith Are Really Up To

The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has talked more about the show's latest episode, explaining whether Indara meant to kill Mae and Osha's coven and what the Sith are really after at this point...

By JoshWilding - Jul 12, 2024 01:07 PM EST
It's become clear in recent weeks that The Acolyte, while not the disaster some hoped, has made some missteps. A second season is far from guaranteed as we write this and it's starting to feel like the show will leave us with a long list of unanswered questions, many of which will no doubt be addressed in future books and comics.

In that sense, it feels like the sequels all over again; now, though, showrunner Leslye Headland has finally elaborated on what The Acolyte's mysterious Sith villains want during this High Republic Era.

"As we started to break it out and started to think about, 'If I'm a Sith living in hiding during this period,' and what I know about Sith from watching the prequels, as well as the sequels, what is the holy grail for the Sith?" she told Collider (via SFFGazete.com). "Not what do they quote want because I think that differs from Sith to Sith, but at this point in time, what would they be desperate for?"

"And I think it's the ability to create life. They're desperate for that. It's their ticket to being able to have a power that the Jedi we know do not have. They are looking for the atomic bomb," Headland continued. "[Mae and Osha] are not the Manhattan Project, but they're probably those early tests or lectures that were happening. That's where that power is right now. Theoretically, this could work."

The Stranger has said he seeks an "Acolyte," but these comments suggest the villain and his Master have grander plans for Mae and Osha. Presumably, the Sith do eventually figure out how to create life, explaining Anakin Skywalker's birth in the prequels. 

Elsewhere in the interview, Headland was asked whether Indara intentionally killed the witches on Brendok when she freed Kelnacca from their control.

"They're dead," she confirmed. "I would leave it up to interpretation in terms of whether Indara knocked them out and then they were part of the larger fire or disaster that occurred to them...In my opinion, it's a very risky decision because she's messing with something she doesn't understand."

When the interviewer put it to Headland that she felt the Jedi killed them without realising what she was doing, she added, "They are dead, but I would say it's up to interpretation. My personal thing is that I felt that it tracked that, exactly what you said."

Many fans have also been critical of the latest episode's explanation for why Torbin chose to take The Barash Vow before willingly killing himself when Mae confronted him. To that, the showrunner said it boils down to the Jedi being "so guilt-ridden."

"He made a really stupid mistake, and it was a mistake with horrible consequences. He really was the match that lit that entire thing," Headland continued. "I think that it's a natural thing for him to take the Barash Vow and say, 'I’ve just got to atone for this thing. If the decision is that we're not going to get right with the council, then I gotta do something.' And that's the thing, all three of them do something."

It's never good when so much of a movie or TV series needs to be explained after the fact in interviews like these and there are clearly some gaps in the writing. Still, the show will either live or die on how things play out in the season finale. 

The final episode of The Acolyte arrives on Disney+ next Tuesday. 

DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/12/2024, 1:28 PM
You've definitely come off your soapbox for this.

My goodness.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/12/2024, 1:34 PM
I stopped watching this show with episode 5. It’s basically a really badly written fan fiction by someone that’s never watched or liked Star Wars. Thankfully I’ve been watching it for free cause if I paid I’d be mad at the joke of a show that Harvey Weinsteins assistant has made.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 7/12/2024, 1:36 PM
Shows like this give me hope. Hope that I can write professionally one day, if THIS is the quality of product they accept in the business, I honestly think I could do at least as horrible a job as these hacks.
Origame
Origame - 7/12/2024, 1:36 PM
First of all, wow Josh. Can't even admit this series is a disaster? Even grace Randolph said this series was awful after the last episode.

Second, oh my God. I just realized how this series is gonna end. She calls the twins the "first experiment" in her explanation for why anakin is stronger, implying anakin is the final experiment. The darth maul witch is basically confirmed to still be alive. And the mother predicted the fall of the jedi. So I predict the darth maul witch ends up meeting qimir, tells him about how the witches were created, and they basically State they're gonna create anakin to destroy the jedi.

Tl;dr, it'll be revealed the creation of anakin, and by extension the events of all of the movies, is the result of the last witch trying to get revenge. Ffs.
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 7/12/2024, 1:38 PM
@Origame - holy shit!!!! Grace Randolph?!?!?!??

Well, F***, that changes everything.
Origame
Origame - 7/12/2024, 1:39 PM
Also, wait, why was that risky for trinity to do when freeing the wookie? How's she supposed to guess that freeing him from mind control will kill all the witches participating? Wasn't it risky for the witches to collectively pull a move that can kill them all if the jedi do the obvious course of action?
Origame
Origame - 7/12/2024, 1:40 PM
@philinterrupted - I mean, kinda does. She's been shilling everything associated with disney star wars. The fact she had to admit it was bad, and even used the term awful to describe it, says a lot.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/12/2024, 1:44 PM
@Origame - me when I hear Grace Randolph’s shrieking voice.
User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 7/12/2024, 1:53 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - yes, she is awful.
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 7/12/2024, 1:36 PM
Who’s “we”, Josh? You’re the one writing the article. Nobody else is listed as the writer.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/12/2024, 1:56 PM
@philinterrupted - He's got a split personality, so he's referring to those (one alter ego used to be HamiltonParker)
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/12/2024, 1:39 PM
All the reveals in episode 7 were exceptionally stupid and most fan theories had come up with better ideas for what happened.
Origame
Origame - 7/12/2024, 1:43 PM
@MrDandy - I liked how everyone thought there had to be something else going on with the fire, because obviously stone can't catch on fire. But then the episode came out and all that was different is Mae did it by accident. Yeah, no deeper mystery there. The witches just apparently made their whole fortress with stone more flammable than wood. 🤣
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/12/2024, 1:48 PM
@MrDandy - this SHOW and WRITER/DRIECTOR is exceptionally stupid. Any SW fan could of written a better show than this. What a huge f*cking letdown and a joke. Making SW look worse and worse. Oooof
EZBeast
EZBeast - 7/12/2024, 2:05 PM
I will never understand the defenders of this show. They come up with theories about motivations and actions we don't see on the screen, incredibly dumb pay offs, just ridiculous characters, some of the worst acting for a big budget tv series I've ever seen, a very questionable use of budget, and too many more issues for just one comment on here.

It is these continued decisions in tv and films that has me worried about the future.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/12/2024, 2:10 PM
"It's become clear in recent weeks that The Acolyte, while not the disaster some hoped, has made some missteps."

Come on @JoshWilding... This is written so poorly, the events are so contrived, the misuse of flashbacks ...again, the lack of any character growth or arc in this series. Its basically a retelling on one historical event surrounded by filler.

When the interviewer put it to Headland that she felt the Jedi killed them without realising what she was doing, she added, "They are dead, but I would say it's up to interpretation. My personal thing is that I felt that it tracked that, exactly what you said."

Is she kidding me? It's open to interpretation? The witches united and mind raped the wookie who then attacked the Jedi. How is Indara at fault? She was breaking the witches control because the witches are EVIL.

"I would leave it up to interpretation in terms of whether Indara knocked them out and then they were part of the larger fire or disaster that occurred to them...In my opinion, it's a very risky decision because she's messing with something she doesn't understand."

FN idiot, they were being attacked. She wasn't messing with something she doesn't understand. The entire Coven attacked the Jedi. Including both mothers.

1) If Mother Aniseya was going to hand over Osha, why does she turn into a spectre monsters
2) Why does she (assumingly) start turning Mae into mist?
3) Why do the Jedi immedietly resort to lying?
4) How does Indara know what happened when she wasn't there but on the ship already?
5) How come an x-wing can find signs of life and detect systems but an entire Jedi team is wandering around a planet not know about a huge freaking occupied base (which is also a mining facility?
6) Why can't a Jedi master hold up 2 parts of a bridge or better yet, why didnt he just force grab 2, 40 pound girls instead of letting one die?
7) If the girls aren't twins but are one person split, why do the young girls look different?
8) Why is Sol so attached to Osha?

The lying to the counsil, lying to Osha and this 16 year guilt trip is contrived because the point of the show is to make the Jedi guilty but this idiot writer isn't clever enough to do it. Shes too preoccupied with shirtless, contrived romance while flipping character motivations on a dime. Seven episodes in and we dont know a thing about any of these characters.

What is this writers obsession with making the Sith sympathetic? She shows now examples of them being oppressed and the writer basically makes the Jedi justified by saying:

"And I think it's the ability to create life. They're desperate for that. It's their ticket to being able to have a power that the Jedi we know do not have. They are looking for the atomic bomb," Headland continued. "[Mae and Osha] are not the Manhattan Project, but they're probably those early tests or lectures that were happening.

1) Why are they looking to create life?
2) Why is that so important?
3) Given the plot, how would this give them an advantage over the Jedi or help them achieve their goals?

Thats right, they have no god damn goals. They are just victims. This show is RIDICULOUS.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/12/2024, 2:13 PM
"It's never good when so much of a movie or TV series needs to be explained after the fact in interviews like these"

Man, y'all really needed all that explained to you, huh?

