The Mandalorian And Grogu May Have Lowest Opening Of Any Disney Era Star Wars Movie

The Mandalorian And Grogu May Have Lowest Opening Of Any Disney Era Star Wars Movie

While early projections point to a slow start for The Mandalorian and Grogu at the U.S. box office, it's not all bad news for the movie as it's still the lowest budgeted Disney-era Star Wars release.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 11, 2026 03:04 AM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters next month, but excitement for the first Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker appears somewhat muted. 

While The Mandalorian remains one of Disney+'s most popular series, the marketing campaign for this big-screen continuation hasn't exactly hit lightspeed. Many feel that Disney missed a chance to build hype during the Super Bowl with a promo parodying old beer/car commercials, and even the trailers have fallen short in the eyes of some fans.

There's still time to turn things around, and Star Wars fans will have to show up in May if they want to see more of Din Djarin and The Child. As for regular moviegoers, Lucasfilm needs to up the marketing and hope for glowing reviews. 

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the first box office projections have just landed (via Box Office Theory) and it looks like The Mandalorian and Grogu is eyeing a $70 million to $85 million start in North America. If it debuts on the lower side, then it would be the lowest domestic opening weekend in the Disney era of Star Wars.

For comparison, since 2015, the Star Wars franchise has opened with $248 million (The Force Awakens), $220 million (The Last Jedi), $177 million (The Rise of Skywalker), $155 million (Rogue One) and $84 million (Solo). However, it's worth noting that The Mandalorian and Grogu cost less than all of those, with a reported $166 million budget. 

A debut in the same ballpark as Solo: A Star Wars Story isn't ideal—the movie ultimately only grossed $393 million worldwide—but it's worth comparing The Mandalorian and Grogu to Project Hail Mary. It also debuted to $80 million in the U.S., but good legs have propelled it to an expected $600 million globally. 

In other words, don't write this fan-favourite duo off just yet! 

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce,  with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22. Check out a new TV spot, featurette and promo art from the movie below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Star Wars Authors Have Been Barred From Using Mara Jade - Is A Live-Action Debut Imminent?
Related:

Star Wars Authors Have Been Barred From Using Mara Jade - Is A Live-Action Debut Imminent?
THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Promo Posters And Character Art Reveal Prequel-Era Droid Mercenaries
Recommended For You:

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Promo Posters And Character Art Reveal Prequel-Era Droid Mercenaries

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder